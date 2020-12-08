Where to See Holiday Lights in NYC: 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In a bustling city, the glistening lights never fail to shine larger than life. Holiday time in a city full of lights is even more special, and NYC is home to some of the most sparkling and shimmering sights you’ll ever see. This year may be different from others, but the lights will still be lit for you and your family to be dazzled by! Here are some of the best holiday lights to see in NYC this year.

Psst… still need a tree and decorations for your home? Check out: Christmas Tree Delivery Services in NYC!

Holiday Lights in NYC:

Lights in Manhattan

Holiday Under The Stars – Midtown

10 Columbus Circle

Twelve 14-foot stars that hang from the ceiling of the 150-foot Great Room overlooking Central Park…can you say illuminating? Visit The Shops at Columbus Circle for a free and colorful experience that the whole family will enjoy. The show will run from 4-7 pm daily up until Dec. 24!

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree – Midtown

45 Rockefeller Plaza

For more than eight decades, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has stood as a holiday beacon for New Yorkers and visitors alike. This year, there will be special tree viewing entrances and traffic patterns, tree viewing time limits, and masks and social distancing will be required at all times. The tree will be lit from 6 am to 12 am daily, and will be lit for 24 hours on Christmas. There is even a live stream of the tree on the website that you can view any time of day from the comfort of your home!

LuminoCity Festival – Randall’s Island

20 Randalls Island Park

Enjoy an immersive wonderland of lights featuring sculptures inspired by nature, history and magic! The festival is ensuring the safety of all visitors with regular sanitizing, strict time slots and limited ticket capacities, temperature checking and more. Here, your family will be able to explore the most colorful and artistic scenery for the holidays. “Escape 2020 and light the night” until Jan. 10. Purchase tickets online now!

Lights in Brooklyn

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Tour – Dyker Heights

More than 100,000 people visit this popular Brooklyn area every single year. Tour by bus or foot with masks and social distancing. You will see all of the best decorated houses in the neighborhood with the brightest of lights! When you book a walking tour, you will even receive a complementary cup of hot chocolate from the original John’s Deli. Book your tour on their website now!

Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah – Grand Army Plaza

Flatbush Ave.

This NYC premier Chanukah event is a must on everyone’s calendar. Celebrate every night of Chanukah with live music, hot latkes and a beautifully lit menorah. Both the lighting celebration and concert are free of charge! Celebrations are scheduled to occur from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, so plan your visit as soon as possible.

Lights in the Bronx

Bronx Zoo – Bronx

2300 Southern Boulevard

The Bronx Zoo is sure to make you and the kiddos be illuminated by the coolest of brightly lit animal sculptures! It will be limiting the number of tickets sold each day, requiring face masks for staff and guests, implementing contactless entry, providing hand sanitizing stations throughout the park and more. Tickets are sold online only, so grab them quickly to experience the best zoo trip you’ll ever make!

Lights in Long Island

Magic Lights – Jones Beach

Experience the North Pole magic at Jones Beach by writing letters to Santa, seeing Mega Trees and sipping delicious holiday refreshments right from your car! This contactless drive-thru is the perfect holiday bonding opportunity for your family. It will run daily until Jan. 2. Purchase your tickets at the link above!

Riverhead Holiday Light Show – Calverton

149 Edwards Ave.

This drive-thru is the biggest in Suffolk County and offers more than just beautiful bright lights! The lights in the show dance along with the music playing on your car’s radio, and your ticket purchase benefits several non-profit organizations to help them fundraise during the holiday season. The show is open to select dates up until Dec. 30! Order tickets online or buy them at the door.