Lace Up! Where to Go Ice Skating in Westchester

Ice skating is one of the most fun ways to spend a cold winter day. Kids can get their energy out on the ice and have fun while doing it. In Westchester, there is a blend of indoor and outdoor options, plus public ponds that turn into rinks when the water freezes over. Here are some of our favorite rinks in Westchester.

Indoor Ice Skating Rinks

Brewster Ice Arena: Ice Skating Arena in Westchester, NY, with Flexible Training Sessions

This year-round ice skating facility has two rinks where kids can learn to skate, learn hockey, or enjoy public skating. Public skating is offered every day at various times. Skating costs $12 per adult; $10 per child (12 and under), and $4 per rental. Brewster Ice Arena, 63 Fields Lane, Brewster

Cross County Center Pop-Up Ice Skating: Seasonal Ice Skating Spot in NY for Beginners

Visit the Cross County Center for their annual pop-up ice skating rink. The pop-up rink is not made of real ice; it is a synthetic floor that glides more slowly than real ice, making it perfect for first-time and young skaters. Additionally, it’s not as cold. Admission is $12 per person and includes skates and a one-hour session. Ice skating runs from now until January 4th. Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers

Ebersole Ice Rink: Ice Skating Rink in NY with Advanced Figure Skating Sessions

Skate lessons are available for all levels, ranging from recreation to advanced figure skating. They also offer public skating, which costs $10 per child and $12 per adult. Enjoy special events throughout the season, such as Free Rink Admission days, which are for residents only. Ebersole Ice Rink, 110 Lake Street, Delfino Park, White Plains

Murray’s Skating Center: Ice Skating Center in NY with Community Programs

Murray’s Skating Center has been serving the residents of Yonkers and surrounding areas since 1960, offering a variety of skating programs and special events for people of all ages. The recently renovated facility features a new entrance, a mezzanine viewing level, and updated lobby and restrooms. Families can enjoy skating lessons, hockey, and community skating during public sessions.

Public skating session prices are $14 for general admission, and senior citizens can enjoy a reduced rate of $3. For those who need skating equipment, skate rental is available for an additional $6. This year’s public skating sessions are from Tues.- Fri., 10 am to 12 pm, Sat. 12- 2 pm, Fri. & Sat/, 8:30-10:30 pm, and Sun., 1-3 pm, 348 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers

Hommocks Park Ice Rink: Ice Skating Rink in Westchester, NY for Kids

This rink has a skating school, public skating times, and a hockey program. $12.50 adults ($10.50 for residents); $11 children ages 11 and under ($9.50 for residents); Check out their special events throughout the season such as Breakfast with Santa on December 6th. Hommocks Park Ice Rink, 140 Hommocks Road, Larchmont

Ice Hutch Rink: Ice Skating Arena in NY with Hockey Classes

Enjoy ice skating in Westchester all year long at this rink. They offer skating lessons for children (ages four and up) and adults of all levels. You will also find public skating, figure skating, and hockey sessions. Public skating is $15 for kids and adults. Check out their website for the most current public skating schedule. Ice Hutch Rink, 655 Garden Avenue, Mount Vernon

Palisades Center Ice Rink: Ice Skating Spot in NY with Freestyle Skating Classes

This ice rink offers public skating, freestyle skating, hockey, and a skate school. Public skating hours vary and cost $13 per person. Palisades Center Ice Rink, 4900 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Playland Ice: Ice Skating Arena in NY with Learn-to-Skate Programs

This ice skating facility offers public skating, a learn-to-skate program, and youth and adult clinics. Pre-registration is required for public skating. Rates are $16 per session for ages 11 and up; $11 for kids under age 10; and $6 for kids three and under. The learn-to-skate program is held through December 21st on Fridays and Sundays, where skaters learn agility, balance, coordination, and speed. Playland Ice, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Westchester Skating Academy: Ice Skating Academy in NY with a Kid-Friendly Arena

The academy offers public skating sessions, a learn-to-skate program, and youth hockey. Pre-registration is required for public skating. Rates are $16 adults, $12 for kids under age 10, and $6 for kids ages three and under. They offer a variety of learn-to-skate programs, ranging from lessons for kids and their parents to teen/adult programs. Westchester Skating Academy, 91 Fairview Park Drive, Elmsford

Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks

Bear Mountain Ice Rink: Outdoor Ice Skating Area in NY for Families

The public skating season runs through March 1st every Fri-Sun. Public skating is free for kids, ages four and under, and $5 per person for ages four and up. $10 parking fee on weekends and holidays. Santa visits the rink on Dec. 20th. Bear Mountain Ice Rink, 3020 Seven Lakes Drive, Tomkins Cove.

Westchester County Parks Ice Skating Rinks

Ice skating is permitted only when the ice has frozen over and is deemed safe, so it is dependent on the weather. No rentals, you must bring your own skates. For more information, call (914) 864-PARK.

Mountain Lakes Park

201 Hawley Road, North Salem

Tibbets Brook Park

355 Midland Ave., Yonkers

Willson’s Woods Park

8 Bradford Road, Mount Vernon

Wampus Pond

1 Wampus Lake Dr, Armonk

