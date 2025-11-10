What I Saw Outside a New York Food Pantry: It Could Be Any of Us

How we all can help

Last week, leading up to the freeze on SNAP benefits, there were countless news stories on how many food pantries, churches, and community organizations were gathering together to help those who would suffer under the federal cuts. One story painted a picture in my mind, I’ll not soon forget.

A reporter was stationed outside a food pantry an hour before it opened for the night, and the line of people had already wrapped around the block. They were men and women of every age, background, and ethnicity, a startling reflection of the city itself. I saw an elderly man with a knapsack, a young mother with a baby wrapped up in a blanket in a stroller, an older woman with a rickety shopping cart, and a young man with no jacket. Though uniquely different, all were distressed.

Some will have you believe that people who need to rely on SNAP benefits are so unlike those who don’t need them, but that is nothing even close to the truth. The truth is that for most of us, it would just take one illness, job loss, or tragedy to find ourselves in a circumstance where basic assistance is needed. And for the lucky few who may never find themselves in that situation, it’s safe to say they know someone who has been there before.

While others may be financially secure or even safely cushioned, like the affluent and celebrities, a great deal of them grew up food-insecure. So, to think that we couldn’t have found ourselves standing in that line at the twist of circumstance is a bit naive.

My mom was a single Brooklyn mom, raising my sister and me while caring for her mom, who was ill. She worked two jobs, and yet there were still many days when our cupboards ran low. Had she lost either one of those jobs, I don’t know what would have happened, but I do know she would have done what she needed to do for her family.

History of SNAP

SNAP, which stands for ​​Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, used to be called the Food Stamp program. It was first introduced in the 1930s during the Great Depression, when unemployment, homelessness, and starvation were peaking. It was renamed SNAP in 2008.

SNAP provides vital nutritional support, not extras, to 42 million Americans and close to 2 million people in New York City alone. This includes:

those who are working full-time at a low-paying job and still cannot afford basic staples

women who have escaped domestic abuse

single mothers with no job or childcare

low-income older adults who can’t work anymore, many of whom have no family to help them

people with disabilities living on fixed incomes

people with disabilities, such as autism, who live in group homes

Nearly 62% of participants are in families with children.

In the past, when the federal government shut down, SNAP benefits were still distributed, so this is something that hasn’t happened before. The inconceivable idea that many New Yorkers could go hungry with no means to feed their families has become a harsh reality. Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York and allocated $65 million to New Yorkers facing SNAP cuts, which have started being distributed, but that money will only last so long.

How You Can Help

While no one knows how long the federal shutdown will last, there are many things we can all do to help.

One of the best things is to donate to food pantries, which are being greatly overextended now. New York Family put together a comprehensive list of city food pantries where you can donate food and time. Check out Where to Find Food Pantries & Resources Amid SNAP Cuts in NYC

Food pantries get many canned and boxed goods, like pasta, cereal, peanut butter, and rice. It is all needed, but there are some added things that can help. For example, boxes of cereal are regularly donated, but families don’t have milk to add to it, so it helps to think of what would need to go with the food you donate. You can donate things like milk, butter, and eggs to food pantries that accept perishable items.

If you’re getting peanut butter and jelly, add in some loaves of bread. Get canned tuna, but also get canned chicken for variety. When buying cans, go for the pull-off lids since not everyone has a can opener. Condiments are often forgotten, so picking up ketchup, mayo, mustard, pickles, and olives can help spruce up meals.

And while healthy food is a necessity, it doesn’t hurt to throw in a snack or two here and there. A dessert, especially during the holidays, can feel like a real treat. Cake mix and frosting can help make a birthday special.

If you would prefer to donate monetarily, there are several food pantries that accept donations online. If you work in the food industry, you can see if your company will donate food items on a larger scale. Start a food collection in your building, neighborhood, or place of employment.

It’s important to remember that even when SNAP benefits are restored, there will still be a great need for food pantries to keep running, so donations will continue to be vital. Not all people get SNAP benefits, and many families who just don’t have enough to eat rely on food pantries to live.

