The four-year-old Doberman Pinscher beat out nearly 2,500 dogs for the top prize at Madison Square Garden.

It was a big night in the Big Apple for dog lovers! Penny the Doberman Pinscher pulled off a huge win last night, taking home Best in Show at the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Penny the Doberman Takes Best in Show

Penny beat out nearly 2,500 other dogs at Madison Square Garden to grab the top spot. It was a historic night for a few reasons: she’s the 42nd female to win, and it’s the first time a Doberman has won the whole thing since 1989. Interestingly, the same handler, Andy Linton, was behind both of those wins.

Having grown up with a super affectionate female Doberman, I have to admit I am more than excited to see this breed take top spot. They are beautiful dogs and can be incredibly sweet, despite their reputation.

Penny’s Handler, Andy Linton said, “She is as great a Doberman as I’ve ever seen.”

The Winning Lineup

Judge David Fitzpatrick had the tough job of picking one winner from the seven group champions. While Penny took the crown, Cota the Chesapeake Bay Retriever earned the runner-up spot (Reserve Best in Show).

Here’s a quick look at the “best of the best” who made it to the final ring:

Group Winner Breed Working Penny Doberman Pinscher Sporting Cota Chesapeake Bay Retriever Herding Graham Old English Sheepdog Hound Zaida Afghan Hound Non-Sporting JJ (“Jingle Juice”) Lhasa Apso Terrier Wager Smooth Fox Terrier Toy Cookie Maltese

This year was marked the 150th anniversary of Westminster, making it one of the oldest sporting traditions in the country. According to the judge, this specific lineup of finalists was one for the history books, not to mention purely adorable.

