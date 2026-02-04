New York Family Ultimate Camp Fairs & Charter School Expos | Register Today!
New York City

Penny the Doberman Wins Best in Show at the 2026 Westminster Dog Show

By Posted on
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Penny, the Doberman Pinscher, winner of Best in Show, during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

The four-year-old Doberman Pinscher beat out nearly 2,500 dogs for the top prize at Madison Square Garden.

It was a big night in the Big Apple for dog lovers! Penny the Doberman Pinscher pulled off a huge win last night, taking home Best in Show at the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Penny the Doberman Takes Best in Show

Penny beat out nearly 2,500 other dogs at Madison Square Garden to grab the top spot. It was a historic night for a few reasons: she’s the 42nd female to win, and it’s the first time a Doberman has won the whole thing since 1989. Interestingly, the same handler, Andy Linton, was behind both of those wins.

Penny, the Doberman Pinscher, winner of Best in Show, and his handler Andy Linton during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

Having grown up with a super affectionate female Doberman, I have to admit I am more than excited to see this breed take top spot. They are beautiful dogs and can be incredibly sweet, despite their reputation.

Penny’s Handler, Andy Linton said, “She is as great a Doberman as I’ve ever seen.”

The Winning Lineup

Cota, the Chesapeake Bay Retriever, 1st place winner of Sporting Group, competes during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

Judge David Fitzpatrick had the tough job of picking one winner from the seven group champions. While Penny took the crown, Cota the Chesapeake Bay Retriever earned the runner-up spot (Reserve Best in Show).

Here’s a quick look at the “best of the best” who made it to the final ring:

Group Winner Breed
Working Penny Doberman Pinscher
Sporting Cota Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Herding Graham Old English Sheepdog
Hound Zaida Afghan Hound
Non-Sporting JJ (“Jingle Juice”) Lhasa Apso
Terrier Wager Smooth Fox Terrier
Toy Cookie Maltese

 

This year was marked the 150th anniversary of Westminster, making it one of the oldest sporting traditions in the country. According to the judge, this specific lineup of finalists was one for the history books, not to mention purely adorable.

