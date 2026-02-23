Westchester Snowstorm Update: 250+ Schools Closed & Travel Ban in Effect

Alongside New York City and Long Island, the Westchester snowstorm is currently affecting schools and public transportations.

At a Glance:

Westchester snowstorm is bringing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions continuing through today.

School closures county-wide without remote learning expectation. The first proper snow day in a while!

Travel ban has been extended, limiting roads to essential vehicles as well as public transportation schedules. Official safety directives urging residents to stay home.

A powerful winter storm blanketing the Tri-State region has Westchester County digging out from heavy snow and bracing through hazardous conditions today. With blizzard warnings in effect, widespread school closures and a county-wide travel ban are just part of the story as Westchester families are facing today. Here’s the latest updates you need right now.

Westchester Snowstorm: Blizzard Conditions & Snow Totals

Westchester County is in the thick of blizzard conditions, with snow piling up quickly and winds whipping across the Hudson Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Westchester County that remains in effect through much of today, with snow falling at heavy rates and strong gusts creating whiteout conditions.

Forecasts had predicted 16–20 inches of snow for much of the area, with wind gusts up to 55 mph—conditions that make travel dangerous at best and impossible at worst. Roads, driveways, and sidewalks are rapidly accumulating snow, and drifting is making plow efforts essential but challenging.

Westchester Snowstorm: Schools Closed Across Westchester County

In response to the storm’s intensity and ongoing safety concerns, schools throughout Westchester County are closed today. Many districts announced closures early Monday, citing hazardous conditions and transportation safety. Districts reporting closures include (but are not limited to) Ardsley, Carmel, Eastchester, Irvington, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, and Pelham, as well as private schools and community colleges.

The closure reflects a broad county-wide decision to make today a snow day for students, with school buildings closed and in-person learning postponed. Parents should monitor official district communications for updates on reopening timelines and any changes to schedules later in the week.

Westchester Snowstorm: Travel Ban & Road Restrictions

To keep residents safer during the storm’s peak conditions, Westchester County has extended a travel ban that was initially put in place Sunday night.

The travel ban remains in effect until at least noon today, prohibiting non-essential travel on county roadways. Only emergency vehicles, public works crews, and essential personnel are permitted on the roads. Officials stress that this restriction is necessary to allow plows and emergency responders to move freely and to reduce the risk of dangerous commuter accidents.

Local villages and towns—including Croton-on-Hudson and others along the Sound Shore—also declared local states of emergency, closed parks and recreation areas, and advised residents to stay indoors.

Westchester Snowstorm: Official Alerts & Safety Advice

This storm has prompted coordinated emergency responses at multiple levels: New York State declared a state of emergency across the Hudson Valley, including Westchester County, ahead of the storm.

County officials repeatedly urged residents to stay off the roads and avoid traveling outside of essential needs. Blizzard warnings remain in effect, and conditions are being described as potentially dangerous and life-threatening due to heavy snow, strong winds, and drifting.

It’s also worth noting that alternate side parking rules are suspended across many communities, and municipal offices may remain closed or operate on limited schedules today. As the storm continues to evolve, local officials say they’ll keep residents informed through alerts, social media, and official district messaging.

Our message to families: please stay safe, keep clear of unnecessary travel, and monitor your local district’s communications for the latest updates on when schools will reopen. We’ll continue monitoring news as conditions evolve.

