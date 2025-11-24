Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County Festive Tree Lightings 2025 - Westchester Family

Holiday Tree Lightnings in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County 2025
Kick off the most wonderful time of the year with these festive tree-lighting ceremonies in and around Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County for a family-friendly outing.
Westchester
Town of New Castle Tree Lighting
New Castle Historical Society, 100 King St., Chappaqua
Friday, Nov. 28, 4 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
This annual community tree lighting will feature a magic show, arts & crafts, carols by the HGHS Enchordes, cookies & cocoa, and a special appearance by Santa!
Annual Frosty Day
Wampus Brook Park, 811 NY-128, Armonk
Sunday, Nov. 30, noon – 3:30 pm
All ages
Free
The annual homecoming of America’s favorite snowman, Frosty, will be held in his hometown of Armonk, NY. The Frosty Day fun-filled family activities start in downtown Armonk with the annual Frosty Parade followed by the annual holiday lighting ceremony and sing-a-long at the gazebo in Wampus Brook Park.
Katonah Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lighting
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 68 Bedford Road, Katonah
Sunday, Nov. 30, 6 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the holidays with the annual Katonah Chamber of Commerce tree and menorah lighting.
Yonkers Downtown Getty Square Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Getty Square, 1 Palisade Ave., Yonkers
Friday, Dec. 5, 4:30 – 5:30 pm
All ages
Free
Experience the magic of the holidays in downtown Yonkers as Getty Square comes alive with festive lights, holiday music, and community cheer. Enjoy hot chocolate, candy canes, and plenty of photo ops while the city’s tree sparkles to life.
Shine Bright Bedford
Bedford Village Green, 34 Village Green, Bedford
Friday, Dec. 5, 5 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the season with hot cocoa, candy canes, and community at this tree lighting.
Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Fountain Park at Village Hall, 104 E. Main St., Mount Kisco
Friday, Dec. 5, 6 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Join the 2025 Tree Lighting at Fountain Park at Village Hall. There will be community, singing, light refreshments, and a visit from a very special visitor from the North Pole! Plus, the exciting countdown to the lighting of the spectacular holiday tree. A family photo op with Santa and Mrs. Claus follows the program.
Holiday Lights at Crawford Park
Crawford Park, 122 N. Ridge St., Rye Brook
Saturday, Dec. 6, 3:30 – 6:30 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy family-friendly warmth and holiday cheer with food trucks, giant inflatables, craft activities, amazing live holiday music, Selfies with Santa, and tree lighting.
Grand Holiday Illumination 2025 Tree Lighting
Untermyer Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers
Saturday, Dec. 6, 5:30 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
The 2025 Grand Holiday Illumination opens with a dramatic lighting ceremony where families will see the Walled Garden lit with more than 150,000 lights accompanied by holiday music from many traditions.
Holiday Electric Lights Parade Tree Lighting
Jack DeVito Veteran Memorial Field and Track, 208 Veterans Road, Yorktown Heights
Saturday, Dec. 6, 6:45 pm
All ages
Free
The 14th annual Holiday Electric Lights Parade Ceremony follows this exciting parade!
City Lights, Bright Holiday Nights
Renaissance Plaza Park, Mamaroneck Ave. and Main St., White Plains
Wednesday, Dec. 10, 5:30 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the sights and sounds of the season as the Mayor lights the City’s holiday tree and the start of the Holiday Market.
Rockland County
Nyack Tree Lighting
Nyack Gazebo, Main St., Nyack
Friday, Dec. 5, 6 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the season of family, friends and giving with performances by the Rockland Ukulele Orchestra and the Bossy Frog Band. Plus, a special visit from Santa!
Village of Suffern Tree Lighting at the Gazebo
Suffern Gazebo, 41 Washington Ave., Suffern
Friday, Dec. 5, 6 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Meet at the Suffern Gazebo for the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting featuring hot chocolate, snacks, and lots of fun.
Nanuet Tree Lighting
Orchard St. Nanuet
Saturday, Dec. 6, 5:30 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Join Santa Claus for this annual festive community tree lighting.
Bergen County
North Bergen Tree Lighting
James J. Braddock Park, Palisade Ave and 79th St. North Bergen
Tuesday, Dec. 2, 6:30 pm
All ages
Free
Join the Township of North Bergen’s annual tree lighting ceremony and share holiday spirit with family, friends, and neighbors.
Bergen County’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Bergen County Administrative Building, One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 3:30 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy treats and caroling as a community at this annual tree lighting.
Teaneck Christmas Tree Lighting
Teaneck Municipal Green, 818 Teaneck Road, Teaneck
Thursday, Dec. 4, 4 pm
All ages
Free
Join the community on the Municipal Green at Dusk for the lighting of the Christmas Tree.