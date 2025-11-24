Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County Festive Tree Lightings 2025 - Westchester Family

Holiday Tree Lightnings in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County 2025

Kick off the most wonderful time of the year with these festive tree-lighting ceremonies in and around Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County for a family-friendly outing.

Westchester

New Castle Historical Society, 100 King St., Chappaqua

Friday, Nov. 28, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

This annual community tree lighting will feature a magic show, arts & crafts, carols by the HGHS Enchordes, cookies & cocoa, and a special appearance by Santa!

Wampus Brook Park, 811 NY-128, Armonk

Sunday, Nov. 30, noon – 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

The annual homecoming of America’s favorite snowman, Frosty, will be held in his hometown of Armonk, NY. The Frosty Day fun-filled family activities start in downtown Armonk with the annual Frosty Parade followed by the annual holiday lighting ceremony and sing-a-long at the gazebo in Wampus Brook Park.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 68 Bedford Road, Katonah

Sunday, Nov. 30, 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the holidays with the annual Katonah Chamber of Commerce tree and menorah lighting.

The Getty Square, 1 Palisade Ave., Yonkers

Friday, Dec. 5, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

Experience the magic of the holidays in downtown Yonkers as Getty Square comes alive with festive lights, holiday music, and community cheer. Enjoy hot chocolate, candy canes, and plenty of photo ops while the city’s tree sparkles to life.

Bedford Village Green, 34 Village Green, Bedford

Friday, Dec. 5, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the season with hot cocoa, candy canes, and community at this tree lighting.

Fountain Park at Village Hall, 104 E. Main St., Mount Kisco

Friday, Dec. 5, 6 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Join the 2025 Tree Lighting at Fountain Park at Village Hall. There will be community, singing, light refreshments, and a visit from a very special visitor from the North Pole! Plus, the exciting countdown to the lighting of the spectacular holiday tree. A family photo op with Santa and Mrs. Claus follows the program.

Crawford Park, 122 N. Ridge St., Rye Brook

Saturday, Dec. 6, 3:30 – 6:30 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy family-friendly warmth and holiday cheer with food trucks, giant inflatables, craft activities, amazing live holiday music, Selfies with Santa, and tree lighting.

Untermyer Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers

Saturday, Dec. 6, 5:30 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

The 2025 Grand Holiday Illumination opens with a dramatic lighting ceremony where families will see the Walled Garden lit with more than 150,000 lights accompanied by holiday music from many traditions.

Jack DeVito Veteran Memorial Field and Track, 208 Veterans Road, Yorktown Heights

Saturday, Dec. 6, 6:45 pm

All ages

Free

The 14th annual Holiday Electric Lights Parade Ceremony follows this exciting parade!

Renaissance Plaza Park, Mamaroneck Ave. and Main St., White Plains

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the sights and sounds of the season as the Mayor lights the City’s holiday tree and the start of the Holiday Market.

Rockland County

Nyack Gazebo, Main St., Nyack

Friday, Dec. 5, 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the season of family, friends and giving with performances by the Rockland Ukulele Orchestra and the Bossy Frog Band. Plus, a special visit from Santa!

Suffern Gazebo, 41 Washington Ave., Suffern

Friday, Dec. 5, 6 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Meet at the Suffern Gazebo for the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting featuring hot chocolate, snacks, and lots of fun.

Orchard St. Nanuet

Saturday, Dec. 6, 5:30 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Join Santa Claus for this annual festive community tree lighting.

Bergen County

James J. Braddock Park, Palisade Ave and 79th St. North Bergen

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 6:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Township of North Bergen’s annual tree lighting ceremony and share holiday spirit with family, friends, and neighbors.

Bergen County Administrative Building, One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy treats and caroling as a community at this annual tree lighting.

Teaneck Municipal Green, 818 Teaneck Road, Teaneck

Thursday, Dec. 4, 4 pm

All ages

Free

Join the community on the Municipal Green at Dusk for the lighting of the Christmas Tree.