Skip the Cooking! Great Westchester Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2025

Not everyone enjoys cooking a whole Thanksgiving dinner. Let’s face it, it’s a ton of work! Luckily, there are some great Westchester restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, offering a range of delicious meals for your family. Most offer traditional turkey dinners as well as some alternatives where you can enjoy a hearty meal with your loved ones, without worrying about the cleanup either!

Check out our list of Westchester restaurants open on Thanksgiving (and check back as we add more)!

Barnyard Grill in Yorktown Heights

Barnyard Grill is offering a four-course Thanksgiving Day menu from 11 am- 5:45 pm. This includes appetizers such as acorn squash, butternut squash soup, burrata, and rice balls. For dinner, enjoy traditional organic turkey, chicken, butternut squash ravioli, and more. $65 per person. Additionally, there is a kids’ menu at $25 per child where you can get turkey, burgers, pasta, chicken tenders and fries, and mac n’ cheese. 2 Old Tomahawk St, Yorktown Heights, (914) 248-8100

Psst…. Check Out Here’s Where to Volunteer in Westchester This Thanksgiving

Moderne Barn in Armonk

Sit down to a three-course dinner at Moderne Barn. Selections include pumpkin bisque, roasted cauliflower, pan-seared salmon, filet mignon, traditional roasted turkey, and much more. Thanksgiving dinner is held from 12-8 pm. Dinner is $96 per person, $38 children’s menu for kids under 12. Moderne Barn, 430 Bedford Road, Armonk, 914-730-0001

Red Horse by David Burke in White Plains

Enjoy a three-course pre-fixe Thanksgiving Day menu at Red Horse from 12-7 pm. This includes a tasty assortment of holiday appetizers such as an Autumn harvest salad, butternut squash soup, roasted oysters, and lobster dumplings. Additionally, families can enjoy a range of main dishes, such as classic turkey, Maine diver scallops, short rib, filet mignon, and more. Sides include whipped potatoes, honey-roasted carrots, and hipster fries. The three-course prix fixe dinner is $95 and $49 for kids ages 12 and under. Red Horse by David Burke, 221 Main Street, White Plains, 914-467-5713

Benjamin Steakhouse in White Plains

Enjoy a three-course pre-fixe Thanksgiving Day menu that includes appetizers, an entree, and desserts. Some Thanksgiving Day selections include pumpkin soup, jumbo lump crab cake, organic traditional Thanksgiving turkey, pumpkin pie, and carrot cake, to name a few options. $105 per person. Benjamin Steakhouse, 610 Hartsdale Road, White Plains, 914-428-6868

Enjoy Thanksgiving at Crabtree’s Kittle House. Choice of main courses including Heritage Turkey, McFarland Farms Trout, Braised Short Ribs, and Gnocchi Alla Romagna. Plentiful choices fr appetizers, sides, and desserts. $135 per person. Crabtree’s Kittle House Restaurant & Inn, 11 Kittle Road, Chappaqua, 914-666-8044

Half Moon in Dobbs Ferry

Sit down to your Thanksgiving dinner with a view at the beautiful Half Moon restaurant. Their à la Carte menu offers a choice of an appetizer, entreé, and dessert. Entrees include mustard-glazed ham, roasted prime rib, honey-glazed turkey, or a holiday carving platter. Kids can enjoy the same as well as a hamburger, mac and cheese, chicken fingers, and more. Dinner is $95 per adult and $30 per child, plus tax and a 20% gratuity. Reservations are required, along with a $50 deposit at the time of booking. Half Moon, 1 High Street, Dobbs Ferry, 914-693-4130

Stone Fire in Mount Kisco

Want to have your Thanksgiving dinner at home but don’t want to cook? Get your Thanksgiving-to-go featuring selections from Stone Fire. Their menu is designed for 10 people, which includes a precooked 18-pound turkey, garden salad, white and sweet mashed potatoes, fresh cranberry sauce, homemade gravy, pumpkin bread pudding, and much more. Orders have to be placed by November 22nd and will be cooked, but cold when you pick it up on November 26th. This catering package costs $350. Stone Fire, 251 Lexington Avenue, Mount Kisco, 914-864-1888

Red Hat on the River in Irvington

Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving dinner at Red Hat on the River. They offer a kids’ and adult pre-fixe meal, featuring starters, entrees, and sweets. Some selections include arugula salad, crab cakes, traditional turkey dinner, red hat burger, roasted cod, key lime pie, and much more. Dinner is $99 per person and $40 per child (under age 12). Red Hat on the River, 1 Bridge St, Irvington, 914-591-5888

Harvest on Hudson in Hastings

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Harvest on Hudson. They offer an individual appetizer and a Family-Style Feast, or an à la Carte Entrée. Dinner is $95 per adult and $30 per child. Menu includes chilled oysters, pumpkin soup, rigatoni, and more. Thanksgiving feast options include roasted honey-glazed turkey, prime rib, green beans, crispy shallots, and mashed potatoes. Harvest on Hudson, 1 River St, Hastings-On-Hudson, 914-478-2800

Underhills Crossing in Bronxville

Thanksgiving dinner at Underhills Crossing will be offering a delicious menu for the entire family. This includes a prix-fixe, 4-course menu at $85 per person. Selections include butternut squash bisque, mache salad, Hudson Valley roasted turkey, and more. Dig into spiced pumpkin pie for dessert!. Reservations are required. Underhills Crossing, 74.5 Pondfield Road, Bronxville, 914-337-1200

The Beehive in Armonk

Let the Beehive prepare your Thanksgiving dinner. Orders for their a la carte options must be placed by November 17th (or until items are sold out). This includes a variety of pies, full and half trays of turkey and ham, quarts of soup, and more. They also offer individual dinners at $42.95 per person, which includes individual turkey, ham, or duck as well as salad, pumpkin soup, apple pie, or pumpkin pie. Call to place your order. The Beehive, 30 Old Rte 22, Armonk, 914-765-0688

Psst…. Check Out ​​Fun Family Turkey Trots in Westchester