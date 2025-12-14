15 Westchester Hanukkah Events for Families 2025

Get ready to spin your dreidels and light your menorahs! Hanukkah begins on Sunday evening, December 14, and we’ve rounded up local, family-friendly events to keep you celebrating all eight nights!

Yorktown Community & Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2:30 – 3:30 pm & 3:30 – 4:30 pm.

All ages

Free

RSVP online

Join this joyful community celebration filled with light, fun, and family spirit! 2:30 PM — Chanukah Festival featuring party mascots, balloon twisting, crafts, free donuts, coffee, hot cocoa, and chocolate gelt! 3:30 PM — Menorah Lighting at Jack DeVito Veterans Memorial Park.

Event begins at Bedford Free Library, 32 Village Green, Bedford

Sunday, Dec. 14, 3 pm & 4 pm.

All ages

$10

RSVP online

Start your Chanukah celebration with a Village Walk. Meet in front of the Bedford Free Library and follow a map to collect dreidels, gelt. and gifts! Then, at 4 pm, be there for the community menorah lighting and enjoy latkes and donuts at Bedford Historical Hall.

Main St. School, 101 Main St., Irvington

Sunday, Dec. 14, 4 pm

All ages

Free

Experience an unforgettable Chanukah celebration featuring a giant ice menorah carving, a gelt drop, and a dazzling glow hoop show!

Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers

Sunday, Dec. 14, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the joyous spirit of Hanukkah with Ridge Hill and Chabad of Yonkers! Join a traditional menorah lighting ceremony, along with lively family-friendly entertainment, festive activities, and delicious treats. This event is rain or shine and free to attend. No ticketing required.

Somers Town Hall (Elephant Hotel), 335 US-202, Somers

Sunday, Dec. 14, 5 – 6 pm & 6 – 7 pm.

All ages

Free

This joyful community celebration will be filled with light, fun, and family spirit! The evening will start with face painting, a balloon artist, crafts, free donuts, coffee, hot cocoa, and chocolate gelt. Plus, the Somers Historical Society will be open! At 6 pm everyone will head outside for a menorah lighting. Free LED Dreidel Necklace for all participants!

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Dec. 15, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm, through Dec. 17.

Ages 8 and younger

$16

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with three days of stories, creativity, and culture!

Westchester Jewish Center, 175 Rockland Ave., Mamaroneck

Monday, Dec. 15, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

$5; $25 family max

Register in advance

Celebrate the 2nd night of Hanukkah with family and friends at WJC! The program will begin at 4:00pm with a game show for adults of all ages and children elementary through high school. At the same time, the littles ones along with grownups are invited to jump around and sing at a Hanukkah concert with Matty Roxx. Bring your own Hanukkiyah so that everyone can light candles together. Candles will be provided by WJC. Following the afternoon program and candle lighting, join together for a festive Hanukkah dairy dinner with homemade latkes, of course!

Leonard Morange Square, Between the Bronxville Train Station & Palmer Ave., Bronxville

Monday, Dec. 15, 5 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP online

Celebrate the 2nd night of Chanukah with a Grand Menorah Lighting, hot latkes, donuts, chocolate gelt & dreidels, and festive music.

Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers

Monday, Dec. 15, 6 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Chanukah at Cross County Center with a traditional menorah lighting hosted by Chabad of Yonkers. Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz will light the menorah in celebration of the festival of lights, and guests will enjoy live music, cultural dancing, and delicious treats.

Depot Square, Tuckahoe

Monday, Dec. 15, 7 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the 2nd night of Chanukah with a Grand Menorah Lighting, hot latkes, donuts, chocolate gelt & dreidels, and festive music.

Memorial Park Eastchester, White Plains Road and California Road, Eastchester

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the 4th night of Chanukah with a menorah lighting, latkes, donuts, a special performance from Music by Zev, and a chocolate gelt drop!

Gateway Shopping Center, 421 Boston Post Road, Port Chester

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

All ages

Free

Gateway Port Chester Shopping Center is honored to once again host its cherished Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony. Bundle up and gather in the courtyard in front of ULTA to welcome Rabbi Ben Goldberg of Congregation KTI, who will lead the lighting of the Menorah and share the spirit and traditions of Hanukkah.

Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry

Thursday, Dec. 18, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Ages 3 – 5

Free

Celebrate Hanukkah with a storytime, a craft, and gelt to take home and snack on!

The Ark at the Shames JCC, 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown

Saturday, Dec. 20, 4:30 – 6 pm

All ages

$10 – $16

You’ve never seen a laser show like this! With fog, the Hanukkah story becomes a duel of light beams with incredible laser lighting effects. The show culminates with a giant menorah lighting you’ll never forget.

Temple Israel Center, 280 Old Mamaroneck Road, White Plains

Sunday, Dec. 21, 3:30 – 5:45 pm

All ages

Free

Register by Tuesday, Dec. 16

Join the Temple Israel Center for an intergenerational Chanukah celebration—open to all ages! Use over 100,000 LEGO® pieces to help build a 12-foot-tall menorah with the Building Blocks Workshop, light candles as a community, sing Chanukah songs with the TIC Band, and enjoy tasty holiday treats.

