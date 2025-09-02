Westchester Fairs & Fests: September 2025 - Westchester Family

Westchester Fairs & Fests: September 2025

Westchester is filled with exciting events, festivals and fairs this September, so bring the family out for everything from live performances to historical reenactments to cool reptiles!

Yorktown Grange Fairgrounds, 99 Moseman Ave., Yorktown Heights

Sept. 5-7, Friday, 4 – 11 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 11 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm

Quiet hours are 10 – 11 am on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate those with special needs

All ages

$15 per car load

Celebrate the Yorktown Grange Fair’s second century with a fun-filled theme, “Moo-ving Into the Next Century,” which gives a shout-out to the fair and community’s agricultural roots. But it’s not just cows! Every year, the Fair presents the best livestock, produce and flowers from local farms and growers. Entertainment throughout the weekend includes special kiddie shows, super rock and country music, events like wrestling, and wonderful arts and crafts from local makers.

Westchester County Center, 198 Central Ave., White Plains

Sunday, Sept. 7, 9 am – 4 pm

All ages

$12; $6 ages 7-12; free for children 6 and younger

Check out over 250 vendor tables full of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, cages, tanks, food, plants, and supplies for your new pet.

Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck

Sunday, Sept. 7, noon – 5 pm

All ages

$5

The first “Taste of Mamaroneck” features Chamber member restaurants, specialty food and other vendors at the Harbor. Entertainment will be provided by the School of Rock. It will be an afternoon of great food, classic cars, lively music, and fine Harbor Island weather.

Lyndhurst, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown

Sept. 12-14, Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$16

Visitors can spend the day shopping with family and friends for unique and handmade items from 225+ makers. They can also enjoy gourmet specialties, tastings from local distilleries, craft demos, and family activities!

Muscoot Farm, 51 Route 100, Katonah

Sept. 13-14, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free admission

Celebrate 50 years of fun and education with activities, live music, hayrides and more!

Main St., Downtown Yonkers

Saturday, Sept. 13, noon – 7 pm

All ages

Free admission

Be there for the largest one-day festival in Westchester County! Gather with friends and family to listen to music from every era and sample delicious foods. Enjoy inspired performances from jazz and soul to hip-hop, rock and more.

Hastings-on-Hudson Metro-North Commuter Lot, 131 Southside Ave., Hastings

Sunday, Sept. 14, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy live music, a food truck, sweets and treats — and other surprises while you shop from over 50 talented local vendors.

San Gennaro Feast – Yorktown, 1826 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights.

Sept. 17-21, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, 12 – 11 pm; Sunday, 12 – 10 pm

All ages

Free admission; ticket fee for rides

Get ready for the largest Italian festival in Westchester County! This five-night street festival features traditional Italian cuisine and other delicious foods, amusement rides, games, and live entertainment. The feast will kick off with a ceremonial procession of San Gennaro, the Patron Saint of Naples. The procession on Wednesday begins at 6 pm.

Onatru Farm Park, 99 Elmwood Road, South Salem

Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free

The Library Fair is one of the largest community events in Lewisboro, with lots of activities for all ages. Enjoy the Car Show, refreshment garden, dunk tank with local celebrities, food trucks and booths, music, and tons of shopping at the Book Sale, Attic Treasures Sale, Silent Auction and Vendor Market.

Chappaqua Train Station, Allen Place, Chappaqua

Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free admission

Meet authors and illustrators, enjoy live storytimes with authors, learn from author talks, and have a ton of fun at the Family Fun Zone!

205 Business Park Drive, Armonk

Sept. 27-28, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$15-$18

Explore the fabulous work of 160 juried artists in a broad range of mediums, including mixed media, painting, printmaking, drawing, sculpture, photography, digital art, fine crafts, fiber art and wearable art. Enjoy a large variety of food vendors and beverages, including beer, wine and canned cocktails. The Family Activities tent offers free art-based activities for kids, including clay sculpting, painting, puppet making, musical performers and much more.

Croton Point Park, 1 Croton Point Ave, Croton-on-Hudson

Sept. 27-28, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Get ready for an unforgettable journey back in time at this two-day immersive event marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution! REV FEST 250 will transform Croton Point Park into a vibrant 18th-century world bursting with life, intrigue, and drama. Explore the sights, sounds, and stories of Revolutionary-era Westchester as you encounter patriots, loyalists, spies, tenant farmers, enslaved and free Black soldiers, and civilians — all brought vividly to life by talented reenactors. The weekend includes live entertainment, including Broadway Rave: A Hamilton Sing-Along, interactive encampments & reenactments, and hands-on demonstrations.

More September Fun:

