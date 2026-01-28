Amazing Westchester Day Camps

Sending kids to the Westchester day camp is one of the best ways to give them a summer full of fun, growth, and unforgettable memories. Day camp provides a unique opportunity for children to build confidence, make new friends, and explore their interests in a supportive environment where they can go home at the end of the day. Whether they’re trying something new or deepening a passion they already love, the day camp experience is about more than just filling the days—it’s about fostering independence, creativity, and resilience. It’s a summer adventure that kids will carry with them long after the season ends. Westchester is home to some of the best day camps around, offering kids the chance to enjoy a summer filled with fun and discovery. From outdoor adventures to creative arts, these amazing day camps offer something for every child. Westchester’s day camps provide the perfect blend of learning and fun right in your backyard.

Acres of Adventure Summer Camp at Ann & Andy’s

2170 Saw Mill River Road, Elmsford

914-592-3027

annandandychildcare.com/summer-camp

Acres of Adventure Summer Camp at Ann & Andy’s offers a flexible one- to nine-week summer experience designed for children ages 3 months to 14 years. With a strong emphasis on outdoor play and exploration, campers enjoy access to more than 25 exciting play areas across the campus, including a soccer field, two gaga pits, a basketball court, two waterslides, bounce houses, and a zipline. Throughout the summer, children spend ample time outside their classrooms participating in fun, age-appropriate activities that encourage movement, creativity, and discovery. The camp offers customized schedules, individualized attention, and daily hot lunches—including Barbecue Fridays. For comfort on warm days, all buildings are fully air-conditioned, ensuring a safe and enjoyable summer for every camper.

Camp Combe Summer Day Camp

684 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley

914-949-8030

Scasey@ymca-cnw.org ymca-cnw.org/camp-combe

At YMCA Camp Combe, summer is where confidence grows, friendships form, and kids shine. Located on spacious, wooded grounds, YMCA Camp Combe offers a classic day camp experience for children ages 4–14, filled with energy, creativity, and purpose. Campers enjoy swimming, sports, arts & crafts, outdoor exploration, and leadership opportunities, all guided by caring, well-trained staff who know every child by name. Families can choose 3- or 5-day-per-week registration options, making camp flexible and accessible. Rooted in the YMCA values of Caring, Honesty, Respect, and Responsibility, YMCA Camp Combe is more than a summer program—it’s a community where every child belongs. Scholarships are available, ensuring all families have the opportunity to experience a summer that truly stands out.

Challenge Camp Iona University

715 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY

914-779-6024

info@challengecamps.com

challengecamps.com

Challenge Camp is an ACA-accredited day camp offering STEM & Arts enrichment for curious, creative children ages 4–15 at Iona University in New Rochelle, NY. The Challenge Camp advantage is that families customize each camper’s schedule based on their interests. Campers follow their courses for an entire session, allowing for deeper learning and meaningful project-based exploration. Offering over 150 electives, Challenge has an extraordinary variety of hands-on classes, including 3D Printing, Art, Chess, Coding, Cooking, Drones, Dungeons & Dragons, Escape Room, Esports, Fashion, Filmmaking, Game Design, LEGO, Magic, Minecraft, Photography, Robotics, Rocketry, Theater, and more! Daily sports options, including on-site swimming, create an experience that challenges both mind and body. Hot lunch/snack included. Transportation, early drop-off/extended day options available.

Destination Science Iona University

Bronxville Campus 171 Bronxville Rd, Bronxville

888-909-2822

Info@destinationscience.org

Destinationscience.org

Destination Science is the fun science day camp for curious kids ages 5 to 11. Encourage the love of science, spark creativity, and year-round hands-on learning with Destination Science camp. 2026 introduces 3 new camp themes: Robot Olympic Challenge, Movie Maker STEM Lab, and Jedi Engineering Camp. Each week brings 15 STEM activities, including make-and-take projects. That is three exciting science stations per day, plus games, creative challenges, silly songs, and all the friendship and fun of camp. Destination Science’s energetic, professional educators make learning fun. Locations in Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester. Early bird savings!

Hudson Country Montessori Summer Camp

340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle

914-636-6202

info@hudsoncountry.org

hudsoncountry.org

Hudson Country Montessori Summer Camp has created joyful, meaningful summer experiences for children for over 50 years. Designed as a thoughtfully structured eight-week program, camp serves children ages 18 months through 12 years and provides the time, consistency, and community children need to build confidence, friendships, and independence. Campers enjoy full, active days on Hudson Country’s spacious three-acre campus, balancing indoor and outdoor experiences including swimming in the on-site swimming pool, sports, creative arts, music and movement, hands-on STEM exploration, and special field trips for older campers. Guided by caring, experienced counselors—many of whom teach during the school year—children feel known, supported, and excited to return each day. Full-day programming and extended care schedules available.

ESF Summer Camps Riverdale Country School

5250 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY

Sacred Heart Greenwich, 1177 King Street, Greenwich, CT

1-800-529-2267

admissions@esfcamps.com

esfcamps.com

ESF Summer Camps brings children of all ages good old-fashioned fun, hands-on learning, time-honored traditions, and MAXJOY, offering camps for children rising from preschool through 10th grade. Their thoughtfully designed programs engage, challenge, and inspire campers through Traditional Day Camp, Multi-Sports Camp, Tennis Camp, and Specialty STEAM Camps, all in a safe, supportive, and fun-filled environment. Traditional Day Camp features age-appropriate activities including swim instruction, sports, creative arts, and outdoor play. Multi-Sports and Tennis Camps welcome athletes of all abilities, building skills, confidence, and teamwork. Specialty STEAM Camps spark curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. Each day balances exploration, play, and personal growth, helping campers build friendships and memories at Riverdale Country School in the Bronx, NY, and Sacred Heart Greenwich in Greenwich, CT.

Katonah Art Center KAC/KISCO

40-2 Radio Circle Drive, Mount Kisco

914-232-4843

katonahartcenter.com

The Katonah Art Center offers one-week summer camps for children ages 3.5 through Grade 12, with flexible morning, afternoon, and full-day options to suit busy families. The Art and Imagination camp for younger children (ages 3.5–5) blends arts and crafts, free art play, and age-appropriate exploration, with inspiring creative themes each week. For kids in grades 1–5, camp options include Jewelry, Painting, Pottery, Animation, 3D Printing, and more, encouraging experimentation across a variety of mediums. Teen Intensives for grades 6 and up focus on specialized topics such as Pottery, Outdoor Painting, Fused Glass, Mural Painting, and 3D Printing. Katonah Art Center’s professional teaching artists create a warm, supportive, and inspiring environment for creative expression.

Mosholu Day Camp

261 Arden Valley Road, Southfields

845-243-0751

mosholudaycamp@gmail.com

mmcc.org/camp

For over 80 years, Mosholu Day Camp has been providing affordable, quality camping for children from the Bronx, Manhattan, Rockland, and Westchester. Nestled on beautiful Lake Cohasset in Harriman State Park, the camp offers a safe environment for kids to develop and enjoy nature, participating in unforgettable outdoor activities. Mosholu focuses on traditional experiences that promote lifelong friendships. With expert staff and top-notch facilities, the camp offers swimming, arts, sports, and special programs, along with a ropes course, zip line, and water park. Campers gain independence while being supervised by caring counselors. Mosholu is a “funtastic” place for kids to be creative, play sports, and have a positive experience. Mosholu Day Camp offers bus service (included) and provides an unbeatable camp experience.

World Cup Nursery School Summer Camp

160 Joan Corwin Way, Chappaqua

914-238-9267

worldcupnurseryschool.com

For more than 30 years, World Cup Nursery School & Kindergarten has been Westchester County’s go-to summer camp for little campers—and it’s easy to see why. Since 1993, families have trusted World Cup to provide a safe, nurturing, and joy-filled environment where young children thrive. Each day is packed with age-appropriate fun, blending active play, creative projects, and plenty of smiles. Their exciting weekly themes celebrate the magic of summer and come to life with special visitors like nature centers, magicians, and beloved musician Kenny Green. We offer Prep Camp for 2-year-olds with caregivers and Kids Camp for ages 2–6, featuring art, games, water play, and weekly in-house field trips. It’s the perfect first camp experience—where summer memories begin!