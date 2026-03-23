Westchester Camps for Preschoolers

Long before the first signs of spring, parents begin planning to ensure their children have a safe, enjoy- able, and nurturing summer. Whether parents work throughout the summer and need childcare or just want their kids to have an active, enriching, and fun summer outdoors without screens, day camps have become an essential solution for many parents. For parents of preschoolers, day camps provide structured opportunities for socialization and exploration that can be difficult to replicate at home. With all the different types of camps, costs, schedules, and activities, how can you find the right camp for your child? We’re here to help with these sharing day camps where your preschooler can safely enjoy a fulfilling summer, explore new activities, build new friendships, and develop their independence—all while staying close to home!

165-171 S Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530

914-723-2940, nfo@centralparkdance.com

centralparkdance.com

Located in Hartsdale, this long-standing Westchester studio offers engaging preschool dance programs and summer camp experiences for young children. Their preschool offerings begin as early as age 2 with “Tot & I” classes and expand into creative movement and “Fairytale Ballet” for ages 3–5, helping children build confidence, coordination, and a love of dance through music and storytelling. During the summer, they host performing arts camps for younger age groups, including preschoolers, offering age-appropriate dance, creative play, and movement activities in a nurturing environment.

340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle

914-636-6202, info@hudsoncountry.org

hudsoncountry.org

Hudson Country Montessori Summer Camp has created joyful, meaningful summer experiences for children for over 50 years. Designed as a thoughtfully structured eight-week program, camp serves children ages 18 months through 12 years and provides the time, consistency, and community children need to build confidence, friendships, and independence. Campers enjoy full, active days on Hudson Country’s spacious three-acre campus, balancing indoor and outdoor experiences including swimming in the on-site swimming pool, sports, creative arts, music and movement, hands-on STEM exploration, and special field trips for older campers. Guided by caring, experienced counselors—many of whom teach during the school year—children feel known, supported, and excited to return each day. Full-day programming and extended care schedules available.

277 White Plains Road, Eastchester, NY

914-793-2799, studioboffice@aol.com

studiobdance.com

Studio B Dance Center’s Summer Arts Program offers a fun, flexible, and enriching experience for children ages 3-10. Each day is filled with exciting dance and acro classes, creative art projects, and engaging indoor and outdoor activities. Families love the convenience of choosing daily or weekly enrollment, along with the option to bring lunch or purchase it on-site. Their themed weeks like Demon Hunting Dancers, Paws & Claws, Pop Stars & Princesses, and Movie Magic keep children inspired and excited to return. With special pricing for 4-day and 5-day packages, the program is designed to fit your schedule while providing a high-quality, imaginative summer experience your child will love.

93 Mahopac Ave Granite Springs NY, 10527,

914 245 1776, todd@summertrailsdaycamp.com

summertrailsdaycamp.com

At Summer Trails Day Camp, children starting at age 3 enjoy a classic outdoor camp experience focused on exploration, confidence, and fun. Set on a beautiful private 20-acre campus in Granite Springs, campers enjoy a wildlife-filled lake, heated swimming pools, wooded nature trails, and exciting features like a climbing wall and zipline. State-of-the-art athletic fields and creative arts studios give children opportunities to try sports, arts and crafts, drama, music, and team challenges. Age-appropriate programming encourages curiosity, friendship, and skill building while allowing kids to discover new interests. Caring, experienced counselors create a supportive environment where every child feels included, active, and inspired, helping campers build confidence, independence, and lifelong summer memories. Families appreciate the welcoming community and traditions each summer.

160 Joan Corwin Way, Chappaqua, NY 10514

914-238-9267, roxanne.kaplan@worldcupschools.com

worldcupnurseryschool.com/summer-camp/

At World Cup Nursery School & Kindergarten’s Summer Camp, little learners enjoy a season filled with laughter, movement, and discovery. Each day blends creative arts, music, storytelling, and playful sports in a warm, nurturing environment. The wonderful indoor gym offers a safe space to run, jump, and build confidence, while exciting bike tracks let children ride and practice new skills. Outside, spacious playgrounds invite climbing adventures, biking fun, and refreshing water play under the sun. Caring teachers encourage curiosity and friendship, making every moment joyful. It’s a magical place where children grow, explore, and create unforgettable summer memories.

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