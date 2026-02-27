Summer, and the camps and programs we parents choose for our kids, isn’t just about filling time; it’s about finding the right fit for your child. And for many families in Westchester County, the right fit might be STEM.

STEM offerings across Westchester are wonderfully broad. Maybe your kid lights up over a good math equation, is a total techie, builds volcanoes for fun, or can’t stop asking why the earth is round. If that sounds familiar, an academic or STEM-focused camp could be a great match.

Whether your child thrives while building a robot from scratch or does best in a more structured learning environment, especially during the long stretch of summer break, this list of academic and STEM camps across Westchester has something for every curious kid, from coding and robotics to science labs and hands-on enrichment programs you’ll both feel good about.

Check out our picks of Westchester Academic & STEM Camps.

Challenge Camp Iona University

715 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY

914-779-6024

info@challengecamps.com

challengecamps.com

Challenge Camp is an ACA-accredited day camp offering STEM & Arts enrichment for curious, creative children ages 4–15 at Iona University in New Rochelle, NY. The Challenge Camp advantage is that families customize each camper’s schedule based on their interests. Campers follow their courses for an entire session, allowing for deeper learning & meaningful project-based exploration. Offering over 150 electives, Challenge has an extraordinary variety of hands-on classes, including 3D Printing, Art, Chess, Coding, Cooking, Drones, Dungeons & Dragons, Escape Room, Esports, Fashion, Filmmaking, Game Design, LEGO, Magic, Minecraft, Photography, Robotics, Rocketry, Theater, and more! Daily sports options, including on-site swimming, create an experience that challenges both mind & body. Hot lunch/snack included. Transportation, early drop-off/extended day options available.

The Coder School

969 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY

914-431-8281

scarsdale@thecoderschool.com

thecoderschool.com/scarsdale

The Coder School is transforming the way kids learn technology through hands-on coding camps and classes. Offering courses in Java, Python, AI, game development, robotics, and 3D modeling, students engage in fun, interactive projects that build real-world skills. With a focus on creativity and problem-solving, The Coder School empowers young minds to develop apps, games, and digital creations. Whether beginners or advanced coders, students receive personalized guidance from experienced instructors. By fostering a passion for technology, The Coder School prepares kids for future success in tech-driven careers. From summer camps to year-round programs, it’s the perfect place for kids (ages 7-18) to explore, create, and innovate.

Destination Science Iona University, Bronxville Campus

171 Bronxville Rd, Bronxville NY

888-909-2822

info@destinationscience.org

destinationscience.org

Destination Science is a dynamic summer camp that blends STEM learning with energetic, hands-on, make-and-take projects. Designed to spark curiosity and build real-world skills, the professional camp staff make science something kids truly love in a supportive and playful environment. Each day, campers rotate through three interactive science stations, along with camp games, songs, and high-energy rallies that keep the excitement going. This summer, they’re offering three exciting themes: Robot Olympic Challenge – Get ready for the ultimate robotics showdown! Movie Maker STEM Lab – Lights, camera… chain reaction! Jedi Engineering Camp – From lightsabers to liftoff, use the Force to complete the mission! Multiple Camp Locations – Bronxville: Iona, Garden City: Adelphi, Hicksville, Huntington, Manhasset, Setauket, Syosset. Enroll Now & Save $70/wk! DesinationScience.org.

The Southport School/Summer Academic Program

214 Main Street Southport, CT

203.254.2044

Admissions@SouthportSchool.org

southportschool.org/transformative-learning/summer-academic-program

The Southport School Summer Academic Program provides evidence-based support for all public and private school students, grades 1–9, who are not achieving their full potential or have a language-based learning difference or ADHD. New this year is a workshop for students in grades 6-9 who are underperforming in encoding and decoding. Taught by the school’s expert faculty, this extended learning opportunity offers individualized, grade-appropriate, research-backed approaches, including Orton-Gillingham, Lindamood-Bell’s Visualizing & Verbalizing®, The Southport CoLAB’s Executive Function Blueprint, and The Writing Revolution®. Wakeman Boys & Girls Club offers an afternoon summer camp for families seeking a full-day experience. A 10% discount is available on applications received by 3/27. A 10% sibling discount is available for families enrolling multiple children. Restrictions apply.

Regeneron DNA Learning Center | STEM Summer Camps

One Rockwood Road, Sleepy Hollow, New York

516-367-5170

dnalc-camps@cshl.edu

summercamps.dnalc.org

Deepen your scientific understanding this summer at the Regeneron DNA Learning Center in their intensive five-day STEM camp. Designed for motivated students seeking a rigorous academic challenge, this program transitions participants from the classroom to a professional research environment. You will master industry-standard protocols, utilizing advanced biotechnology to explore molecular genetics. The curriculum emphasizes hands-on experimentation, including recombinant DNA technology to engineer bacterial transformation and forensic profiling via gel electrophoresis. Beyond technical skills, students cultivate the critical thinking essential for higher education, focusing on experimental design, data interpretation, and laboratory safety standards. This immersive experience provides a competitive advantage for university applications and future STEM careers. Scholarships, multi-camp, and sibling discounts are available.

Youth Arts Technology Program at the SUNY Peekskill Center for the Digital Arts

27 North Division Street, Peekskill, NY

914-606-7300

peekskill@sunywcc.edu sunywcc.edu/peekskillyouth

Step into the future with the Youth Arts Technology Program at the SUNY Peekskill Center for the Digital Arts—where creativity meets innovation in an exciting, hands-on STEAM experience! This cutting-edge program blends art + technology to help young makers, designers, and creators build the skills they need to thrive in tomorrow’s world. They’ll be building a pathway to future success. Through engaging, project-based courses, participants will create incredible portfolio-ready work, explore digital tools and hands-on making, strengthen creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving, and discover the powerful intersection of art, science, and technology. Whether your student loves design, coding, digital media, or building new ideas from scratch, this program unlocks their potential at the exciting crossroads of imagination and innovation.