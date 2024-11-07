Water Conservation Tips for Parents: Mayor Adams Urges Shorter Showers to Save Water Amid NYC Drought

These water conservation tips will outline what your family needs to do to conserve water now.

As New Yorkers know all too well, it’s been a while since we’ve had significant rainfall. As a result, we’re now in a drought, and it’s time for all of us to pitch in and help conserve water. While some of the changes may feel like a hassle, and getting your kids and family on board might take some effort, they’re small sacrifices that are crucial for helping our city conserve water.

Earlier this week, Mayor Adams and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) held a press conference to urge New Yorkers to conserve water. The announcement follows a historically dry October in New York City, which recorded the second-longest dry streak since records began in 1869.

“October was the driest October on record, which has resulted in minimal inflow to replenish the reservoirs,” said DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala. “Because of this, a drought watch has been declared, and we must now take immediate action. All of us who rely on the city’s water supply, including 8.3 million consumers in the city and another 1.5 million upstate, must make concerted efforts to conserve water.”

Mayor Adams urged all New Yorkers to take certain steps, “New Yorkers come together in times of crisis, and right now, amidst the driest spell in recent memory, we need New Yorkers to do just that and conserve as much water as possible.” He and the DEP are encouraging people to take shorter showers, curb toilet flushing, and make other small changes to help conserve water.

Smart Water-Saving Tips for Parents in NYC

Be Mindful of Toilet Flushing

Did you know toilets use nearly 30% of the water in a typical home? Every flush uses 1.6 gallons, and older models can waste even more. Encourage your kids to only flush when they really need to, and be conscious of how often you use it.

Shortening showers by just a few minutes can save 5 to 7 gallons of water per minute. If you’re giving little ones a bath, try filling the tub halfway to save 10 to 15 gallons. Teach kids to “shower smart” and make it a fun challenge to reduce water use.

Remind your kids to turn off the tap while brushing teeth, washing hands, or shaving. Faucets use 2 to 3 gallons of water per minute, and every little bit adds up.

A leaky faucet might seem like no big deal, but it can waste more than 3,000 gallons of water a year. Keep an eye out for leaks around the house and fix them as soon as you can. It’s a simple way to save water and money.

Only run your dishwasher and washing machine when they’re full, and choose shorter cycles if possible. If you’re washing dishes by hand, turn off the water while scrubbing to save even more.

Consider upgrading to low-flow toilets, water-saving showerheads, and faucet aerators. These small changes can make a big difference in how much water you use every day.

Instead of washing off the driveway or sidewalk with a hose, grab a broom. It’s a great way to conserve water and get your kids involved in helping with outdoor chores.

An open fire hydrant wastes over 1,000 gallons of water per minute—imagine the impact on your neighborhood! If you spot one, report it to 311 to help save water for your family and community.

For more easy tips on saving water, visit the DEP’s Water Conservation Tips website.

