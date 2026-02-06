From Rockefeller Center and Bryant Park watch parties to the most exciting figure skating and snowboarding finals, here’s how to make the Winter Olympics feel magical for your family—without leaving New York City.

Top NYC spots to catch the Olympics with the family

Hands-on activities & interactive experiences that make watching the Games more than just screens

Mini schedule of can’t-miss finals for figure skating and snowboarding

I will never forget watching the Winter Olympics with my Mom and my Nanny on the black-and-white TV we had on the kitchen table in our Windsor Terrace home. It wasn’t big, but it was thrilling. I’ll always remember them screaming and cheering as the U.S. took home the gold.

Though things have changed a lot since then, the Olympics are always memorable, and if you’re looking to make them special for your family this year, we’re bringing you the best places to catch the Olympic spirit, view the games, and a breakdown of the most popular events.

The Best Ways to Experience the 2026 Winter Games Around NYC

45 Rockefeller Plaza, Midtown Manhattan

Rockefeller Center is turning into a Winter Games hub from Jan. 30 through Feb. 15, 2026, with outdoor installations and fan-friendly experiences right in the heart of the city. The celebration includes a 12-foot “Team USA” ice sculpture, Olympic-themed photo spots, and interactive challenges inspired by winter sports. There’s even an Olympic watch party at 5 Acres restaurant, where you can catch live broadcasts of marquee events while enjoying Olympics-inspired food and drink. Spectators of all ages can enjoy family programming, youth ticket offers for skating at The Rink, and even a pasta-making class with a global twist — all part of the Games spirit on campus.

It’s a great place to watch Olympic coverage together, plus it has free installations, skating, and hands-on activities.

Midtown Manhattan (between 40th & 42nd Streets, 5th & 6th Avenues)

The Bank of America Winter Village is getting into the Olympic spirit from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22 with live showings of Winter Games events inside The Lodge (the cozy rinkside food hall and bar), where screens stream competitions daily during open hours.

There’s a medal count wall that’s updated throughout the Games, fun winter sports activities like free iceless curling lanes, and photo ops with a real Team USA bobsled and winners’ podium props that make for perfect family snapshots.

This is ideal for warm indoor viewing with food options, interactive winter activities, like curling, and fun games gear and photos.

Plus, on Wednesday, February 8th, world-class skaters Jeremy Abbott and Nam Nguyen will join the Big Apple Skating Club at the Special Olympics Skating Showcase presented by Bank of America, where families can enjoy stunning performances starting at 6 pm in the heart of Midtown while celebrating Special Olympics New York athletes.

339 9th St., Brooklyn

This is an ideal spot to catch all the 2026 Winter Olympic action on big screens in a lively, social setting. Starting Feb. 6, 2026, the bar will be showing live coverage of marquee events like figure skating, hockey, and medal competitions, making it a fun outing for adults and older kids. Guests can enjoy food and drinks while soaking up the atmosphere, and Happy Hour runs weekdays until 6 pm and weekends until 3 pm. Tickets are required via Eventbrite, and the event is in-person, offering a comfortable indoor spot to watch the Games with friends, family, and fellow fans.

How to Watch at Home

If you’d rather stay at home, you can watch the Olympics on NBC (major events and prime time) and channels like USA Network, CNBC, and E! for additional coverage, or stream it all live on Peacock, which offers live events, replays, highlights, and sport-by-sport viewing.

Schedule of Popular Olympic Events

For a complete list of all events, visit the official Olympic site.

Figure Skating Finals

Date Time Event Sunday, Feb. 8 3:55 pm Team Event: Men’s Free Skate (Medal Event) Wednesday, Feb. 11 1:30 pm Ice Dance: Free Dance (Medal Event) Friday, Feb. 13 3 pm Men’s Singles: Free Skate (Medal Event) Monday, Feb. 16 3 pm Pairs: Free Skate (Medal Event) Thursday, Feb. 19 1 pm Women’s Singles: Free Skate (Medal Event)

Snowboarding Finals

Date Time Event Saturday, Feb. 7 1:30 pm Men’s Big Air Final Monday, Feb. 9 1:30 pm Women’s Big Air Final Thursday, Feb. 12 1:30 pm Women’s Halfpipe Final Friday, Feb. 13 1:30 pm Men’s Halfpipe Final Tuesday, Feb. 17 7 am Women’s Slopestyle Final Wednesday, Feb. 18 6:30 am Men’s Slopestyle Final

