Here’s Where to Volunteer in Westchester This Thanksgiving and Help Local Families

Many families in Westchester are facing food insecurity, especially as Thanksgiving approaches. Local organizations need volunteers to help prepare and deliver holiday meals, and families with teens can get involved by collecting food, hosting drives, or making donations. Your time and support help nourish neighbors, empower kids and teens, and bring companionship to older adults. Check out some of the ways you can get involved right here in our community!

200 Clearbrook Road, Elmsford

Feeding Westchester welcomes donations and volunteers throughout the year. You can support their mission by hosting a fundraiser, contributing funds, or donating food. This season, choose items from the Holiday Food Drive list and drop them off at the distribution center, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3 pm. Visit their website to learn more and sign up to get involved.

2975 Westchester Ave., Suite 401, Purchase

Thanksgiving is a season of joy and gratitude for many, but for families facing economic hardship, it can also bring stress about affording a traditional meal. Family Services of Westchester is helping local families celebrate with dignity through its Thanksgiving in a Box program, which provides all the essential ingredients for a holiday feast. You can make a difference by donating easily at fsw.org. Give back to families in our community this Thanksgiving.

84 Bedford Road, Katonah

Each year, the Community Center of Northern Westchester collects food and monetary donations as part of its annual Holiday Food Drive. While the Center is currently rebuilding and operating from a temporary location, supporters are encouraged to contribute by visiting the Center’s Amazon wishlist to have items shipped directly or by making a monetary donation.

50 Washington Ave., New Rochelle

HOPE Community Services distributes pantry bags every other Wednesday from 9 am –12 pm and 2 – 4 pm and welcomes volunteers to help prepare and share food with neighbors in need. Volunteers are invited to assist on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays with packing, unloading, sorting, and distributing food. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old, and those aged 12–13 must be accompanied by an adult. Sign up online for various opportunities at hopecommunityservices.org/volunteer.

400 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester

Carver Center relies on community support to nourish, educate, and empower local families. Every day, their food services team prepares and distributes about 700 nutritious meals to children and teens in after-school and Teen Center programs. Through a partnership with Feeding Westchester, Carver’s Retail Recovery program rescued 275,411 pounds of food from 16 local stores last year, providing 40% more food to families who rely on the Carver Market each week. You can help by making a donation online, sending a check to Port Chester Carver Center, PO Box 429, Port Chester, NY 10573, or contributing food or other needed items. Contact Olivia Jimenez at ojimenez@carvercenter.org for more information.

925 Westchester Avenue, Suite 200, White Plains

On Thanksgiving Day, DOROT delivers festive holiday meals directly to older adults in the community, helping ensure they have a warm, nourishing meal and a friendly connection. As a Thanksgiving Meal Delivery volunteer, you can help play a key role in this effort by delivering a meal on November 23rd from 10:30 am to noon and connecting with the older adult through a visit or phone call. The holidays can be a lonely time for many, and this program fosters companionship and community. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old. If Thanksgiving slots are full, DOROT offers a variety of year-round volunteer opportunities for Westchester residents. Learn more at www.dorotusa.org

300 East Main St., Mount Kisco

The Pantry is a weekly choice pantry serving 700 families—over 2,000 individuals, from 21 local communities, offering fresh produce, dairy, grains, and protein so guests can take foods they know how to prepare and enjoy. This mostly volunteer-led organization relies on the generosity of neighbors and donors to stock shelves, pack produce, make home deliveries, and assist guests. Food donations can be dropped off Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m.–12 noon at the Pantry’s double doors behind the church, or ordered online via the Amazon Wish List High-need items include rice, beans, canned protein, pasta, cereal, peanut butter, and fortified milk. If you are 16 or older, you can also sign up to be a volunteer.

