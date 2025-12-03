Where to Visit Santa in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County 2025 - Westchester Family

Where to Visit Santa in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County 2025

Santa has landed his sleigh and is ready to meet families in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County! Stop by with your wishes and smiles to capture memories that will last a lifetime!

Westchester

The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave., White Plains

Daily, all day, through Dec. 24

Caring Santa: Sunday, Dec. 7, 9 – 10:30 am

Pet Photos: Sunday, Dec. 7, 5:30 – 8 pm

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa today!

Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

All ages

Photo packages start at $34.95

Step into Santa’s North Pole-inspired cottage to capture unforgettable holiday photos with the jolly man himself.

Stew Leonard’s Yonkers, 1 Stew Leonard Drive, Yonkers

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 3 – 7 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm, through Dec. 24; Dec. 24, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Families are invited to take a complimentary photo with Santa Claus himself at Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers. Santa will be seated in a snow-capped castle made from Lego-style bricks, flanked by lit Christmas trees. Children will have the chance to push a special button to make the castle come alive with light and sound before taking a seat on a bench in front of Santa for a photo.

Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers

Daily, various, through Dec. 24.

Cowboy Claus: Friday, Dec. 5, 4–7 pm

Sensory Santa: Sunday, Dec. 7, 9:30 am – 11 am

All ages

Packages start at $39.99

Reservations required on Christmas Eve

Visit Santa for a festive holiday photo at Cross County Center! Santa will be available for photos and visits in his winter wonderland cabin, located at Center Court, between Gap and Bath & Body Works. Santa will not be available for photos from 3 pm-4 pm (break time may vary) as he will be on a cookie break.

Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Sensitive Santa: Sunday, Dec. 7, 9:30 – 10:30 am

Paws & Claus: Monday, Dec. 8, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Make magical memories with a visit to see and take photos with Santa!

Boscobel House, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison

Saturday, Dec. 6, 13, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

$14; $7 ages 4-18; free for children younger than 4

Santa will be back at the Orangery for a meet and greet with family and friends for holiday photos and fun! Visits with Santa are complimentary with the purchase of a regular grounds or house tour admission.

Rockland County

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Pet Photos with Santa: Monday, Dec. 1, 4 – 7 pm

Sensory Santa: Sunday, Dec. 7, 10 – 11:00 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Meet Santa and take memorable photos this holiday season!

Nanuet Town Centre, 5101 Fashion Drive, Nanuet

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Pet Photos: Mondays, December 1 – 8, 5 – 7 pm

Sensory Santa: Sunday, December 7 from 10 – 11:30 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The most wonderful time of the year is back – and so is Santa! Capture joyful moments with Santa, share your wish list, and take memorable photos.

Bergen County

Bergen Town Center, Route 4 East & Forest Ave., Paramus

Mondays – Saturdays, various, through Dec. 24

Pet Photos: December 4, 11, and 16

Pajama Night: December 10 and 17

All ages

Reserve with $20 deposit

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, we’re telling you why…Santa Claus is coming to Bergen Town Center! Don’t miss the opportunity to take memorable pictures that you will cherish for years to come!

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Pet Night: Mondays through December 15th, 4 – 7 pm

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Visit Santa at his home at American Dream, Holiday Dreamland, to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Paramus Park Mall, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Mondays – Saturdays, various, through Dec. 24

Pet Photos: Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec 16 from 4 – 7 pm

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

It’s time to make magical memories this holiday season! Enjoy festive photos with Santa, and capture a moment you’ll treasure for years to come.

Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Dec. 1, Daily, 10 am – 9 pm, through Dec. 24

Pet Photo Nights: December 1 & 8, 4 – 7 pm

Sensory Santa: December 7, 10:30 – 11:30 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Cue the sleigh bells…Santa is here! Don’t miss this enchanting opportunity to meet Santa Claus and create cherished memories with your loved ones. Santa will be making a special visit to Westfield Garden State Plaza, and they’ve prepared a festive experience to ensure your photos with Santa are unforgettable.

The Shops at Riverside, 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice–so reserve your photos with Santa today!

