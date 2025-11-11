Viral TikTok Video of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo Just Might Leave You in Tears

One look at 11-year-old Bella meeting her hero will melt your heart

There is a saying that you shouldn’t meet your hero, but for one little girl, her wildest dream came true, and the video has gone viral with over 8 million views. Quite tellingly, this wasn’t even a popular TikTok account. Bella’s mom, Lucy, who posted the video, has only a little over 7K followers, but the video touches a part of us all.

In a previous video, Lucy, explains that 11-year-old Bella suffers from anxiety and panic attacks brought on by bullying at school. Her parents made the decision to homeschool her, and she began a long healing journey, one that included watching and becoming obsessed with the musical Wicked.

In the viral two-minute video, Bella was at a Wicked For Good premiere with Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba. Cynthia was speaking on stage when Bella ran from her seat right up to the stage and began hysterically crying. Cynthia walked to the end of the stage and bent down to speak to the young girl. Bella seemed so distressed, and Cynthia locked eyes wth the young girl, spoke to her so softly, and reached out her arms to comfort her.

Through absolute tears, Bella explained to Cynthia how “You inspired my life so much”. Cynthia immediately said, “You did such a good job in coming up here. It’s very brave of you.” She spoke to the girl so tenderly. Bella then rolled a bracelet off her arm and placed it on Cynthia’s wrist.

Cynthia asks the girl how old she is and then says, “Will you promise me something? That you will keep making brave decisions like this?”

Bella cries out, “Yeah, I promise.”

“Where’s your Mom?” asks the Wicked star, and when Bella points her out, Cynthia says, “Good job.”

Throughout the whole time, Cynthia is holding Bella’s hand and rubbing her fingers back and forth while the girl is sobbing. She gives the girl a big hug before Bella sits back down.

It’s safe to say that Bella meeting Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has brought millions to tears. That’s likely because if we all think back to our tween days, we’ll probably remember feeling a lot like Bella at least once. We have all had that innocent and hopeful deep belief in someone else at some point. Yet another thing that hits us right away is Cynthia’s absolute kindness. She immediately gave Bella her full and complete attention, praising the girl’s courage.

What stands out to many is Cynthia being so fully present in the random moment and how graceful and giving she was, just like the character she plays.

“The way she‘s comforting her by being so present is EVERYTHING,” commented one viewer, while another noted, “If Cynthia Erivo ever held me and looked at me that way, I’d be healed from everything that’s ever happened to me.”

Another wrote, “Cynthia Erivo telling me ‘keep making brave decisions’ while holding my hand and looking lovingly and encouragingly into my eyes would heal something wretched in me.”

One viewer summed it up, “Cynthia understood the assignment. Understanding when you are in a position to inspire people and remembering to always be kind. That moment has changed that young lady’s life.”

Watch the full video here …. you’ll be happy you did:

