From cozy neighborhood spots to splurge-worthy tasting menus, these romantic Valentine’s Day restaurants in NYC are perfect for celebrating 2026.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re hoping for a quiet Valentine’s Day dinner in NYC, now is the time to make your reservations. With so many couples planning ahead, the city’s top tables fill up fast.
New York City is home to some of the world’s best restaurants for Valentine’s Day in NYC, offering everything from intimate spots for two to elaborate tasting menus. Whether you’re looking for classic romance, a memorable night out, or just a Valentine’s Day dinner spot in New York City that feels special, the options are endless.
To help you plan, we’ve rounded up ten standout Valentine’s Day restaurants in NYC that are perfect for celebrating 2026.
Psst… Check Out NYC Grabs #1 Spot in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat: 5 Family-Friendly Winners
Iconic & Classic NYC Institutions
Best for: When you want that “only in New York” feeling
Temple Court
Neighborhood
Financial District
Address
5 Beekman St.
Cross Streets
Beekman St. & Nassau St.
What’s on the Menu
Old-school Manhattan elegance, $175 per person
Temple Court is serving a special four-course menu featuring dishes like Hamachi Crudo with green apple and beech mushrooms, and a Beef Wellington for Two with creamed spinach, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, and sauce Périgourdine. Dessert options include Chocolate Blackout Cake or Passion Fruit Pavlova.
Delmonico’s
Neighborhood
Financial District
Address
56 Beaver St.
Cross Streets
Beaver St. & William St.
What’s on the Menu
High-end steakhouse favorites, 4 to 10 pm, $195 per person
Step back in time at one of the oldest fine-dining establishments in the country. Delmonico’s will be serving a Valentine’s Day dinner menu on Feb. 14. The four-course menu will include the restaurant’s staples as well as new specialty menus for the perfect Valentine’s Day night out.
Start off with appetizers like Caesar salad and Maine crab cake. Caviar service is also available. Main courses include their signature filet mignon, lamb chops, black cod, and more. Finish off your meal with a dessert like a Valentine’s Day baked Alaska or a chocolate symphony mousse.
Tavern on the Green
Neighborhood
Upper West Side
Address
67 Central Park West
Cross Streets
67th St. & Central Park West
What’s on the Menu
Fancy American classics, prices vary
Celebrate in the heart of Central Park at this legendary landmark. Known for its glittering views and grand dining room, it’s the ultimate New York experience for a romantic holiday. The iconic restaurant will feature dishes like roasted Maine lobster salad, seared foie gras with passionfruit vinaigrette, and caramelized diver sea scallops. Desserts are romantic and decadent, with options such as a raspberry Meyer lemon tart and a dark chocolate banana lava cake.
Lively Restaurants for a Fun Night Out
Best for: Great energy, world-class flavors, and a buzzier atmosphere
Fandi Mata
Neighborhood
Williamsburg
Address
74 Bayard St., Brooklyn
Cross Streets
Bayard St. & Leonard St.
What’s on the Menu
Mediterranean fusion, $95 per person
Fandi Mata in Williamsburg is offering a three-course Valentine’s menu with dishes like Lobster Croquettes, Grilled Artichoke, Crab Spaghetti, and Braised Duck Leg. Dessert options include Chocolate Cake, Tres Leche, or Blood Orange Sorbet. With Mediterranean-inspired flavors and a relaxed, bohemian vibe, the restaurant brings global flavors under one roof.
Psst… Check Out Yummy Kid-Friendly Restaurants in NYC
Junoon
Neighborhood
Flatiron / Chelsea
Address
19 West 24th St.
Cross Streets
24th St. & 6th Ave.
What’s on the Menu
Upscale modern Indian, $165 per person
This Michelin-starred Indian restaurant is offering an exclusive four-course tasting menu for Valentine’s Day, by executive chef Akshay Bhardwaj and cocktails by Hemant Pathak.
The menu will include specials like Mushroom & Truffle Khichdi, Lobster Moilee, and Bamboo Shoot Kofta. Desserts include Midnight Kiss and Sticky Toffee Pudding. Stop in for an elegant dinner accompanied by live jazz music.
abc restaurants by Jean-Georges
Neighborhood
Flatiron
Cross Streets
18th St & Broadway
Address
35 East 18th St.
What’s on the Menu
Fresh, farm-to-table flavors, prices vary
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at one of the various locations of abc restaurants by Jean-Georges in New York City. Stop by abcV for plant-forward dishes, abc kitchen for seasonal, wintery options or abc cocina for Latin-inspired cuisine.
Cozy, Quiet, and Candlelit: Our Favorite Intimate Spots
Best for: Deep conversation and zero distractions
Le Chêne
Le Chêne in New York offers a cozy, candlelit setting and a menu of elevated French dishes. Specials include Uni French Toast with roasted pepper cream and bone marrow, Crab Thermidor with Vadouvan béchamel, Veal Tartare with black truffle, Bay Scallop Crudo, Lamb Chop with merguez stuffing, and the signature Pithiviers Terre & Mer.
Neighborhood
West Village
Address
76 Carmine St.
Cross Streets
Carmine St. & Varick St.
What’s on the Menu
Romantic French Plates
Dandelion
Neighborhood
West Village
Address
115 Christopher St.
Cross Streets
Christopher St. & Hudson St.
What’s on the Menu
Modern seasonal bites & great Martinis
Located in the West Village, Dandelion is an intimate spot that is ideal for a Valentine’s night out. The food, from Michelin-starred chef Franco Sampogna, includes Bluefin tuna crudo with caviar and Montauk razor clams with pickled mushrooms. The beverage list sticks to well-made classics, with a strong martini program that’s easy to enjoy. You’ll find custom-scented air and sound-designed playlists to boot.
Not Your Basic Date Night: Bold & Unique Concepts
Best for: Couples who want to skip the clichés (and maybe celebrate “Love Stinks”)
HAGS
Neighborhood
East Village
Address
163 1st Ave.
Cross Streets
1st Ave & E 10th St
What’s on the Menu
Creative, flower-focused fine dining, $175 omnivore menu; $155 for the vegan
This unique, queer-owned East Village fine dining spot is serving up a romantic seven-course tasting menu. Their Valentine’s menu is flower-inspired, using botanical elements like hibiscus and chamomile across seven adventurous courses.
Hart’s
Neighborhood
Bedford-Stuyvesant
Address
506 Franklin Ave., Brooklyn
Cross Streets
Franklin Ave. & Hancock St.
What’s on the Menu
Coastal Mediterranean & lots of garlic, $105 per person
Add something new to your Valentine’s Day with Hart’s annual “Love Stinks” menu on Saturday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 15. Enjoy a four-course set menu with starters like stuffed olives, garlic shrimp, and beef tartare with blue cheese. Choose between halibut with lardo and vinegar or garlic chicken. Opt for dark chocolate torte or coconut lemon cake for dessert.
Psst… Check Out NYC Restaurant Week 2026: Best Deals, Menus, and Family-Friendly Spots