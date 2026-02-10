From dragons to donuts, these LEGO sets turn Valentine’s Day into a hands-on adventure your kids will love.

At a Glance:

Relationships with our kids are often built brick by brick, and when I was young, my mom would take any opportunity to turn a regular holiday into a gift-giving one. Now I get the chance to pass that love on, whether it’s joining in on the fun myself or giving gifts that let kids’ imaginations run wild.

LEGO Sets to Surprise Your Kids This Valentine’s Day

$9.99

When it comes to a child’s active imagination, sometimes giving them something extra to work with goes a long way. While it’s rated for 6+ and your junior valentine might need a little help with the joints, the Creator 3-in-1 Red Dragon can fit comfortably into your kid’s ongoing medieval fantasy in their playroom. It can just as readily be broken down into a Fish or a Parrot too, and trust us, the sooner LEGOs can fly, the sooner we won’t step on them.

When I’m looking for LEGO sets, like most of us, one of the first things I’m looking for is value. For me, that value comes from possibility, and potential, and for the price point, a fully-jointed red dragon definitely draws my eye, red is the color of love after all, no?

$9.99

If you have a junior foodie in the making, the classic Creative Food Friends set will give your junior Valentine something to snack on all the way to St. Patrick’s Day. As with all LEGO sets, sometimes the best gifts aren’t just the picture on the box, especially since this set, rated ages 4+, is perfect for the little hands that you couldn’t bribe to read directions.

With simple pieces, a large variety of colorful bricks, and (especially) googly eye tiles, don’t be shocked to walk in on your kid’s latest culinary masterpiece: The Cak-popsi-choco-vacado-wich.

$ 14.99

Personally, if your kids haven’t played Minecraft, they’ve watched someone play it on sites like YouTube, and if they haven’t done either, they’re lying. The Minecraft® Nether & End Portal Journey, rated for ages 7+, has some pretty great set pieces to help set your tweens up for the epic final battles inevitably happening in their brick-built stories, with a working Nether portal build that’s sure to outlast any two-week Minecraft phase.

When I was a junior valentine myself, free-building was what I almost exclusively cared about, and set pieces from other builds would just get absorbed into whatever saga I was cooking up on my desk. Stuff like portals, mech suits, and monsters alike would survive being torn brick from brick for my pile, and if I thought cool enough, would even inspire entire storylines in my head! So portals… Monsters… that’s like 90% of this set!

$19.99

Valentine’s Day is, objectively, a confectionery holiday. Since food is the easiest way to show your care to your junior Valentine, why not let them roleplay as a donut vendor with the City Donut Truck! Rated for ages 5+, and with an objectively fun giant donut built on top of the van, this set will give your kid’s LEGO bin something new to run on (no Dunkin needed).

Personally, when I’m shopping for sets, big or unique pieces are the first thing that stand out to me, so the printed art for both the donut and the menu saves your kid (or more likely mom or dad) from having to peel a sticker from a sheet. On top of all that, the truck even boasts a detachable back that allows any old LEGO city to have a pop-up donut shop; the powers of sugary affection could be in your child’s hands.

$22.99

The Botanical Collection Happy Plants is the answer to the question: “Is there a LEGO set that you absolutely, positively, must build with a loved one?” If you feel inclined to get your junior valentine this set for Valentine’s Day, just make sure you set aside some time to build it with them.

Rated for ages 9+, it’s a difficult set to build, but missing out on the opportunity to split the set with any partner, friend, or child simply isn’t in the spirit of this holiday! For all the 3-In-One LEGO sets released by the Creator line, this set truly is a 2-In-One experience, perfect for the occasion and your desk!

$49.99

Now, admittedly, the price point for this set might come with the prerequisite that your kid has been the ultimate-well-behaved-child of 2025, if such a thing even exists. Maybe they made their bed and set the table without fuss every single day, and if they did, I hope you’ll consider the LEGO® Education Antarctic Animals Science Kit.

Rated 7+, this set comes as part learning opportunity, science experiment, and board game all in one. Target their passion for animals with an educational toy they can build and play with repeatedly. Encourage kids’ critical thinking skills with an ‘icy’ slope, two toy penguin figures, an articulated whale figure, two scientist minifigures, and more. With the fun arctic animal builds, huge baseplate for free-building potential, and the chance to pique an interest in science for your younger valentines, this set could be a great way to show that Cupid’s arrow doesn’t always entail just a fun-sized candy bar and a cheesy, if not loving, pun.

While the focus of this list is for assumably young kids, and frankly, we think it’s hard to ever go wrong with any LEGO set, it’s important to say your teenager would honestly be just as happy to receive some of the sets on this thing (if there is such a thing as a happy teenager), let alone how elated your 20-something would be.

There’s nothing from The Botanical Collection that won’t light up a dorm room, especially if it means helping your kid get through their spring semester (Dear Mom, if you’re reading this, see above).

