9 Cute, Easy, and Doable Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets for Kids

Valentine’s Day gift baskets for kids that are filled with thoughtful wishes and creativity!

Focus on what your kids love—whether it’s a specific candy, toys, or trinkets. Intention matters!

Children can help you, especially if they’re into Valentine’s Day crafts and DIY projects.

Make your own grown-up version! Valentine’s Day gift baskets for parents, teachers, or grandparents are also a great idea to show love and appreciation—simply swap the toys or candy for books, flowers, or—why not—wine!

A Valentine’s Day gift basket—big or small—is an easy way to make kids feel seen, celebrated, and loved without going over the top. The best Valentine’s Day gift baskets for kids are thoughtful, simple, and feel a little more special than the everyday treats they already love. These baskets don’t need to be expensive or complicated. They just need a little intention!

Whether you’re gifting them to your kiddos or they’re helping you pack them for classmates or loved ones, here are 9 Valentine’s Day gift baskets for kids, broken down with simple steps so you can DIY at home, without stress (and beyond overstuffed candy bags or last-minute drugstore finds!).

Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets for Kids

Valentine Candy Bar

A galore of candy, chocolate, and treats can only mean one thing for children: instant excitement! If you’re hosting a kid-friendly celebration for Valentine’s Day, start placing store-bought or homemade snacks and mocktails—heart-shaped cookies, Valentine candies, anything goes. Use tissue paper, Valentine’s themed bags or boxes, and let the kiddos go wild, as if they’re inside the candy shop of their dreams!

DIY Yarn Heart Valentine Basket

For kids who love Valentine’s Day crafts, this will surely be a proud accomplishment! Start with a box or tin and use yarn to wrap and create a unique design. Children can fill it up with candy or chocolates, but it’s the DIY aspect that’ll steal hearts. It’s a keepsake and a gift all in one—perfect for crafty kids who love to show off their creations.

A Bucket Full o’ Hearts

A small bucket with DIY hearts: bright, playful, and perfect for younger kids! Kiddos can make their own using felt or construction paper, then decorate them with stickers, stamps, or drawings. Encourage them to write sweet messages to family members, teachers, or classmates. This is a lovely Valentine’s Day basket idea if you’re trying to reduce candy and lean into something more meaningful.

Cozy Valentine Gift Box for Little Ones

Soft, sweet, and practical—this Valentine’s Day gift basket idea is especially great for toddlers and preschoolers. Think hair accessories, cozy pajamas, cute socks, or even fun underwear tucked into a decorative box. Add a small plush toy or board book, and suddenly Valentine’s Day feels warm, comforting, and just as exciting without the sugar rush.

Mini Valentine Spa Day Basket for Tweens

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about sweets—this basket is all about pampering, tween-style. Fill it with gentle bath items like colorful soaps, fizzy bath bombs, fluffy washcloths, kid-friendly nail polish, and fun lip balm. Older kiddos can “build” their own spa basket and gift it to a sibling, parent, or even keep it for a special Valentine’s Day bath night.

Chocolate Flower Valentine Bouquet

This basket looks fancy but is completely kid-approved. Chocolate candies arranged to resemble flowers make a sweet alternative to traditional bouquets. Kids can help “design” the basket by choosing which chocolates go where and adding paper hearts or notes. It’s a fun way to blend creativity with treats!

“Love You” Valentine Keepsake Basket

Sometimes, the message is the gift. This Valentine’s Day basket focuses on love notes, heart decorations, and meaningful keepsakes. Kids can decorate cards, write messages, or draw pictures to include inside. Add one small treat or plush item, and you’ve got a basket that’s heartfelt, personal, and perfect for kids who love expressing themselves.

Personalized Valentine Gift Basket

This one is for parents looking to give something special to their children. All you need is a heart-shaped box or container filled with personalized surprises—think bracelets, hair accessories, stickers, or sweet treats; anything goes! Grown-ups can curate the basket based on colors or items that feel special to your child, or even customize them ahead of time from online stores. It’s simple, thoughtful, charming, and ideal for Valentine’s Day gifting without overdoing it.

“Treasure” Treat Basket

Think of this Valentine’s Day gift basket as a treasure chest, full of jewel-like treats! Focus on gem-colored wrapped chocolates or candies; then add pompoms or colorful stickers or foam hearts, and let the kiddos “hunt” for them while crafting their own indoor adventure. It’s perfect for parties, sibling gifting, or a fun Valentine’s Day activity at home.

