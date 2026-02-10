8 Fun Valentine’s Day Events Across Westchester

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you might be looking for fun ways to celebrate with the whole family. In Westchester, there are great fun Valentine’s Day events for the whole family!

At a Glance:

Make a Valentine for your Valentine at Mount Kisco Public Library, Lewisboro Library, and the New Rochelle Public Library.

Party with the Wolves at the Wolf Conservation Center and Peppa Pig at Shake it Off!

Hands on Fun at Dobbs Ferry Public Library, Shake it Off!, and Westchester Children’s Museum.

Find These Great Valentine’s Day Events and More Around Westchester Below:

Mount Kisco Public Library, 100 E Main St., Mount Kisco

Thursday, Feb. 12, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 4 and older

Free

Make an adorable penguin valentine to give to a parent, grandparent, or sibling.

Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St., Dobbs Ferry

Friday, Feb. 13, 4 – 6 pm

Ages 5 and older

$5 suggested donation

Advanced registration required by Feb. 10

Decorate a sweet sugar cookie and make a Valentine’s card!

Shake It Off, 365 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

Friday, Feb. 13, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Ages 3 – 8

$35; $25 sibling; $5 additional for pizza

Parents enjoy a night out while kids enjoy bouncing, Valentine’s Day themed crafts, dance party, games, and more.

Shake It Off, 365 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

Saturday, Feb. 14, 10 – 11:15 am

Ages 3 and older

$30 per adult and child; $30 additional child; $10 additional adult

Get ready for a sweet, squishy celebration full of creativity and Valentine’s Day fun! During this Valen-Slimes Making Event, kids will mix, swirl, and slime their hearts out—plus enjoy bounce time and a visit from Peppa Pig!

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Saturday, Feb. 14, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Included with $16 admission

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Museum with Special Storytimes and hands-on activities all day long! Families are invited to enjoy heartwarming stories, create heart-shaped suncatchers or paper-roll heart paintings, and help build a collaborative “What I Love About My Family” wall or Tape Tapestry. A joyful day focused on love, creativity, and family connections.

Lewisboro Library, 15 Main St., South Salem

Saturday, Feb. 14, 10:30 – 11:30 am

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special craft, and fun with Miss Cheyenne the balloon artist!

New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle

Saturday, Feb. 14, 11 am – noon

Ages 5 – 12

Free

In this fun, hands-on art workshop, children will explore the world of Wassily Kandinsky, the artist who painted with music in mind. Participants will discover how sounds and feelings inspired his famous concentric circles, then create their own original painting of concentric circles or concentric hearts — bursting with Valentine’s colors and imagination!

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem

Feb. 14–15, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 12:30 pm & 2 – 3:30 pm

All ages

$15; $12 children younger than 12

Advanced registration required

Show the wolves how much you love them by attending this Valentine’s Day – themed program! Visitors will learn about mythology surrounding wolves, the important role of wolves in the natural world, and discover why this season is such a magical time for packs in North America, while also assembling “wolfy” valentines for our Ambassador Wolves! Guests will visit Ambassador Wolves Nikai, Silas, and Kinari as well as potentially behold some of the WCC’s critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.

