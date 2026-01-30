18 Adorable Valentine’s Day Crafts for Preschool and Kindergarten Kids

Valentine’s Day crafts are a lovely way to make this holiday even sweeter!

Valentine’s Day is more than just chocolate hearts and love letters—it’s a wonderful chance for kids to unleash their creativity!

Getting into Valentine’s Day crafts gives children a fun and meaningful way to share their love and friendship. They can create vibrant cards, adorable decorations, and sweet gifts while picking up new skills like cutting, gluing, and painting—all while having a great time.

If you’re looking for some fun crafts, we’ve got you covered with these 18 easy and adorable Valentine’s Day crafts for all ages!

Valentine’s Day Crafts Ideas for Kids and Families

Skip the craft store and use an empty toilet paper roll instead! Just bend it and make an indent to reveal the heart shape. Then, dip it in the paint of your choice. You can do this on paper valentines or even wood or ceramics. Let your child decide where this craft fits best!

Grab sturdy cardboard, cut a heart shape, and let kids wrap colorful yarn around it until it’s fluffy and fun. Punch a hole at the top and add a pretty ribbon, and that’s it! Instant Valentine bookmark for books or gifts. You can even make it in mini sizes to share with classmates.

“I Love You to Pieces” Collage

Cut up paper, magazines, or colored scraps into pieces and let kids glue them into a giant heart shape on cardstock. It’s a gorgeous way to build fine-motor skills, and you end up with something frame-worthy.

Bubble Heart Prints

Mix heart-shaped bubble wands with slightly tinted bubble solution (think red or pink food coloring). Blow bubbles onto white paper and let them pop. The final masterpiece? Little heart-shaped splatters everywhere. So satisfying and easy!

This craft resembles a bouquet of roses but instead uses your child’s hand. It’s such a personal, unique craft that can be saved and looked back on forever. Your child will love dipping their hands in paint to make this super fun craft. Create a new tradition and do this craft year after year to watch your child grow.

This one is messy in the best way, but the result is super cozy. Mix glue, a little shaving cream, and red/pink paint for cloud-like heart paintings. Toddlers love the cloudy vibe while older kids love the texture of the finished art. All in all, a very sensory-friendly activity to celebrate love and friendship!

Heart-Stamped Tote

Do you have an old plain tote bag? Dip heart cookie cutters or sponges (or go old-school with potato stamps!) into fabric paint and let kids stamp patterns on the bag. Personalize it with names or messages, and you’ve got a Valentine gift they’ll (or you!) actually use.

These adorable cards are the perfect way to gift your loved ones with something customized and made of love! For this craft, you’ll need some paper of your choice, scissors, a glue stick, and a marker. Customize your love bug with spots, hearts, or whatever your heart desires and pair it with a personalized message.

Fairy Light Heart Jar

Take a mason jar, line the inside with string fairy lights and paper hearts: it’s like a firefly jar with a Valentine glow. Great as a nightlight for kids or a glittery table centerpiece.

Conversation Heart String Art

Hammer nails into a wood plaque in a big heart shape (make sure teens are adult-assisted, or grown-ups can do it for younger children), then weave string between them. Once the outline is set, kids can glue mini conversation hearts onto the strings for color and a sweet message.

Got leftover crayons? This is your jam. Melt broken crayon bits in heart molds (oven or microwave), let cool, and boom: beautiful heart crayons to use again and again.

These cute paper heart pals are a fun and creative way for your child to make their very own friend! An added benefit is that these paper heart pals exercise fine motor skills through cutting and folding paper.

Photo from PlaidThis adorable craft is not only a play on charcuterie but a customizable craft to display your little artist’s creativity. All that’s needed for this craft is a mason jar, some paint, and Valentine’s Day treats of your choice. While this example uses candy hearts, there are so many different treats that can fit the aesthetic of this adorable-themed craft. Just choose your favorite and fill your adorable, festive mason jar. Not good at painting? Replace the painted heart with some stickers for an even easier and quicker DIY that will be just as adorable.

Calling all slime lovers! Making some slime is a delightful activity that appeals to most slime-obsessed age groups as they embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day. It’s simple to create, allowing for personalization with various colors, sparkles, and heart-shaped embellishments, setting the perfect festive atmosphere. Additionally, it serves as an excellent sensory experience that fosters creativity.

Felt Heart Bookmarks

Cut simple heart shapes from felt, glue two together with stuffing or ribbon in between, and decorate with buttons or mini pom-poms. Lightweight, soft, and perfect for Valentine’s cards or bookworms.

“You + Me” Puzzle Cards

Have kids draw and color a big heart on card stock, then cut it into 4–6 puzzle pieces. Write messages on each piece. Then, place them in a cute envelope, and send them to grandparents or classmates: they’ll have to put the puzzle back together to read the sweet note! Younger kids can also draw animals, shapes, or anything that their little heart desires—on Valentine’s Day anything goes!

A fun and unique craft that doubles as a great front door decoration. For this craft, you will need Paper (cardstock or construction), a paper plate, ribbon, scissors, and glue. Arranging various colored hearts around the rim of the paper plate creates a wreath that screams Valentine’s Day.

Air-Dry Clay Hearts

Using air-dry clay, encourage kids to make their own creations while putting a spin on them. Funny-looking faces on hearts, heart-shaped bracelets, or even clay letters and love notes: the best part is that, once fully dried, it can become a keepsake for the years to come!

