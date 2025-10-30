UniverSoul Circus Returns to Brooklyn with $19 Tickets

Make magical memories as the UniverSoul Circus returns to Brooklyn with a holiday spectacular at Coney Island!

As Halloween comes to a close, the holiday season quickly approaches. There are tons of things to do with the kids, from light shows to tree lightings, but there’s nothing quite like the circus!

Famed UniverSoul Circus is returning to Brooklyn for an extravaganza at Coney Island. In celebration of its 1994 founding, UniverSoul Circus will offer tickets for $19.94 for one day only on Saturday, November 1. The special promotional tickets will be available from 12:01 a.m. to midnight on their website and in person at Kings Plaza Shopping Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“There’s no better way to kick off the holidays than with UniverSoul Circus at the iconic Coney Island,” said Cedric Walker, founder and CEO of UniverSoul Circus. “Our $19.94 ticket offer celebrates more than 30 years of bringing families together with joy, laughter, and world-class entertainment.”

The show will feature UniverSoul classics, including flying acrobats, gravity-defying stunts, fire breathers, stilt dancers, and the coolest clowns around. The circus will be closing out its 2025 tour with the holiday-season spectacular, complete with holiday lights, festive costumes, and plenty of high-energy fun. The show, aptly titled “Rhythm of the World,” opens Thursday, November 21, under the heated big top at the iconic amusement park.

New Attractions

This year’s show features over a dozen new acts from around the world, all showcasing their skills under a state-of-the-art big top tent from Italy. The tent is equipped with a dynamic audio and lighting system that adds a new layer to the spectacular performance.

New acts include a vertigo-inducing, electrifying Ethiopian Pole Act featuring dizzying spins and poses on a towering vertical pole, along with Power of Love, a unique and graceful ballerina act. Audiences will also be amazed by Kefeni, an awe-inspiring contortionist who bends in ways most humans never could, and the Morning Doves – a mesmerizing aerial lyra duo from Mongolia and Ethiopia that blends beauty, emotion, daring skill, and heart-stopping suspense. Also new to the lineup is a high-energy, ultra-stylized roller-skating troupe featuring elite skaters from Cuba and the U.S., blending mind-blowing acrobatics and slick choreography set to hard-hitting hip-hop beats.

Celebrating A Legacy

The UniverSoul Circus was established in 1994 and has become a staple in the entertainment community.

Rated as one of Ticketmaster’s “Top 10 Most Requested Family Events,” UniverSoul Circus has entertained over 25 million people with its unique blend of circus arts, theater, and live music. The show spans genres including R&B, Latin, hip hop, jazz, gospel, pop, and the infectious beats of world music. The diverse cast of performers, representing five continents, promises to dazzle and entertain with their acrobatic feats, comedic antics, and cultural displays.

More than a performance, UniverSoul is a shared experience – an exhilarating, all-ages celebration where audiences from every background come together and feel like one big global family.

“Our Rhythm of the World production celebrates not only the world’s top circus performers, but also the unity of people from all walks of life. It’s a powerful reminder of the universal values of love, respect, and togetherness,” says Walker.

UniverSoul Circus was and still remains the first circus to blend Black culture with the riveting acts and performances of a circus. Black circus performers make up approximately 5.2% of the performers in North America, according to a 2024 survey, and were often typecast into certain roles.

UniverSoul Circus breaks those barriers, with last year’s circus attendees praising the event for its affordability, variety of performers, and the educational experience of showcasing flags from the performers’ home countries. Many also referred to it as one of the “best family events ever” and urged organizers to “return next year!” This year, circus goers are raving about the well-rounded talent and fun vibe, noting, “It’s beautiful to see different cultures and people come together,” and “We were all BIG KIDS under the BIG TOP.”

