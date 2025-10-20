Trick or Treat with East Midtown 2025

Trick or Treat with East Midtown!

Looking for a great trick-or-treating spot in New York City this Halloween? Trick-or-Treat with East Midtown is back this year!

The East Midtown Partnership is once again bringing festive fun to the neighborhood with its annual Halloween in East Midtown celebration on Friday, October 31, from 3 to 7 pm.

Families with children 12 and under are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with creativity, community, and plenty of treats.

On Halloween, businesses in the District will welcome trick-or-treaters from all five boroughs and their families. Participants can check in at one of two locations on 56th Street: Sunrise at East 56th (139 East 56th St. at Lexington Ave.) or the plaza outside 913 3rd Ave. at East 56th St.

Young ghosts and goblins can stop by Sunrise at East 56th paint their spookiest pumpkins alongside local seniors, then head over to 3rd Avenue to snap photos with the impressive jack-o’-lantern display created by the Maniac Pumpkin Carvers.

From there, hit the streets and collect candy from participating businesses. More than 100 participating businesses throughout East Midtown will also be handing out candy and other treats for trick-or-treaters.

Fun Pre-Halloween Event

Leading up to the big event, on Sunday, October 26, Ailey Extension invites students to show off their Halloween spirit by wearing costumes to class during its annual Kids and Teens Halloween celebration.

Ailey Extension’s Kids and Teens program offers dance classes for children ages 2 to 17. Weekly drop-ins are available, but parents are encouraged to register their children in advance to reserve a spot for this spirited day of dance and Halloween fun.

Now celebrating its 11th year, Halloween in East Midtown has become a beloved neighborhood tradition, drawing more than 50,000 families since it began.

Check out this map of all of the participating businesses!

