Manhattan

Trick or Treat with East Midtown 2025

Trick or Treat with East Midtown!

Trick or Treat with East Midtown!

Looking for a great trick-or-treating spot in New York City this Halloween? Trick-or-Treat with East Midtown is back this year! 

The East Midtown Partnership is once again bringing festive fun to the neighborhood with its annual Halloween in East Midtown celebration on Friday, October 31, from 3 to 7 pm.

Families with children 12 and under are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with creativity, community, and plenty of treats.

Trick or Treat with East Midtown
Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for East Midtown Partnership

On Halloween, businesses in the District will welcome trick-or-treaters from all five boroughs and their families. Participants can check in at one of two locations on 56th Street: Sunrise at East 56th (139 East 56th St. at Lexington Ave.) or the plaza outside 913 3rd Ave. at East 56th St.

Young ghosts and goblins can stop by Sunrise at East 56th paint their spookiest pumpkins alongside local seniors, then head over to 3rd Avenue to snap photos with the impressive jack-o’-lantern display created by the Maniac Pumpkin Carvers.

From there, hit the streets and collect candy from participating businesses. More than 100 participating businesses throughout East Midtown will also be handing out candy and other treats for trick-or-treaters.

Trick or Treat with East Midtown

Fun Pre-Halloween Event

Leading up to the big event, on Sunday, October 26, Ailey Extension invites students to show off their Halloween spirit by wearing costumes to class during its annual Kids and Teens Halloween celebration.

Ailey Extension’s Kids and Teens program offers dance classes for children ages 2 to 17. Weekly drop-ins are available, but parents are encouraged to register their children in advance to reserve a spot for this spirited day of dance and Halloween fun.

Now celebrating its 11th year, Halloween in East Midtown has become a beloved neighborhood tradition, drawing more than 50,000 families since it began.

Check out this map of all of the participating businesses!

Psst… Check Out Your 2025 Halloween Guide: All Things Halloween in NYC and Beyond

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family and an award-winning writer who loves writing about parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Born and bred in Brooklyn, the mom of three knows the joys and challenges of raising kids in NYC. Danielle is also a passionate animal lover, a huge music fan, and a lifelong dreamer at heart.

