To start the new school year, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and Teaching for Change are hosting the ninth annual Native Knowledge 360° Teach-In—an in-person event for educators at the New York location, Saturday, September 20, 10 AM–3 PM. Through interactive workshops and hands-on resources, educators will explore classroom-ready lessons that center Native voices and histories and learn how to bring the museum’s exhibitions and the NK360° initiative into teaching practice. Register here.

This year’s theme is Native Americans and the American Revolution: Conflict, Resilience, and Legacy with keynote speaker Dr. Scott Manning Stevens (enrolled citizen of the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation). Recommended for K-12 educators.

Professional Development

Native Knowledge 360° Teach-In

Saturday, September 20, 10 AM–3 PM

National Museum of the American Indian

1 Bowling Green, New York, NY 10004

Registration required

The museum’s national education initiative, Native Knowledge 360° (NK360°), provides online classroom-ready educational materials and teacher training to help educators and students learn about the rich, complex and dynamic histories and cultures of the Indigenous peoples of the Western Hemisphere.

Online | edX Course: Foundations for Transforming Teaching and Learning about Native Americans

Enroll in Foundations for Transforming Teaching and Learning about Native Americans, a self-paced online course from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. Learn from experts how to center Native voices in the classroom and teach more accurate narratives. Available through November 7, 2025.

In this course, participants will learn how problematic narratives about Native Americans impact society and student education, and learn ways to recognize and share more complete narratives, both inside and outside the classroom.

This course, based on a three-part live webinar series taught by educators at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, is designed for education professionals who are new to incorporating more complete narratives about Native American histories, cultures, and contemporary lives into their teaching. Educators whose primary subject area is social studies, English language arts, or library sciences and who work with students in grades 4–12 are encouraged to enroll. Homeschoolers, parents, and others looking for digital educational resources about Native Americans are also welcome to register.

The Impact of the Gold Rush on California Native Americans

The “First Thanksgiving”: How Can We Tell a Better Story?

California Native American Survival and Resilience During the Mission Period

