The Ultimate Guide to Haunted Houses in New York

Spine-Chilling Haunted Houses to Visit in New York

What is it about Halloween that makes scary stuff so much more fun? Most people don’t enjoy being scared in their everyday lives, but when October rolls around, all bets are off! From decorations to costumes to events, the spooky season means the scarier, the better. As your kids get older, you’ll start adding haunted houses to your Halloween to-do list after pumpkin picking. Depending on their age (and fear tolerance), you’ll have to choose between scary and not-so-scary. As always, in New York, we have lots of options! Here are some of our favorite spooktacular haunted houses in and near our area.

Use this key to jump down to haunts near you!

NYC Haunted Houses

359 Broadway, Tribeca

Recommended ages: 14 and older

Admission: Starting at $30

Entry Times: Various entry times between 6 pm –12 am, depending on the selected date

Housed in what is said to be a truly haunted Tribeca building, this haunted house has approximately 10,000 square feet of themed rooms, corridors, and a labyrinth of passageways to maximize fear.

1285 Manor Road, Staten Island

Recommended ages: Fridays, 13 and under; Saturdays & Sundays, 13 and up under parental supervision

Admission: $35; $45 with Fast Pass

Dates & Times: Ages 13 and under, Fridays; Ages 13 and up with parental supervision, Saturdays and Sundays through November 1, 7 pm—12 am

Experience this terrifying haunted house and hayride at their new, bigger location at Pouch Camp Camboree Fields. This immersive event features a haunted mansion walkthrough, a spine-chilling hayride through the woods, and live actors bringing your darkest fears to life.

415 Broadway, SoHo

Recommended ages: 10 and older; guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Admission: Varies by date/session

Entry Times: Sessions throughout evenings throughout October

Step into an abandoned SoHo bank, where a chilling narrative unfolds as soon as you cross its doors. You’ll find yourself locked in, with vaults, alleys, and cinematic rooms awaiting. Hidden actors and shadows around every corner contribute to a story designed to seamlessly blend reality and horror, delivering a truly immersive fright.

48 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood, Brooklyn

Recommended ages: Ages 16 and older; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

Admission: Starting at around $26, depending on date/promotions

Entry Times: Evening entry windows vary by date — check the official calendar for details

Dates & Times: Select nights in October into early November 2025 —check official ticket page for details

This hybrid haunted house and escape experience features a rooftop asylum haunt with escape-style scenes and theatrical scares. Guests will navigate immersive psychiatric-themed sets, hidden passages, and interactive puzzles.

Long Island Haunted Houses

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, Long Island

Recommended ages: 12+ for main haunts; family sessions for younger kids

Admission: Starting at $56.75 (prices rise as dates fill); VIP and add-ons are available. Daytime Kids Scream Park Pass

Dates & Times: Kids Daytime Scream Park is open Saturdays, Sundays, Columbus Day, and more, from 12 – 5 pm

Amusement park enthusiasts will want to visit this spooky Halloween hot spot on Long Island with five haunted houses, themed midway, games, food, and special family programming. The park is like a terrifying mini-village complete with a haunted mansion, a fear-inducing funhouse, a temple of terror home to flesh-eating zombie mummies, and other hauntingly horrific adventures to experience. The park also hosts not-so-scary days for kids, where less scary versions of the haunted attractions are available.

800 Chettic Ave., Copiague, Long Island

Recommended ages: 12 and older

Admission: General admission $32–$40 depending on date; Flexible Entry +$5; Fast Pass

Dates & Times: Timed/staggered evening sessions (see ticketing calendar)

Darkness Rising offers an unforgettable, heart-pounding experience with three distinct haunted houses. Dare to enter Wasteland, a chaotic, post-apocalyptic realm, or explore Dark Matter’s abandoned starship, the U.S.S. Icarus, teeming with alien life forms. For those who seek ancient terror, descend into The Pharaoh’s Curse, where restless spirits lurk. Visitors can enhance their terror with add-ons like Fast Pass access or the exclusive Behind-the-Screams tour.

2 Taylor Lane, Saint James, Long Island

Recommended ages: Not suitable for very young children; ages 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult

Admission: Online pre-sale tickets $30; $40 at the door

Dates & Times: Fridays & Saturdays, October 17 – Nov 1, 7 – 10 pm

Established in 1845, Deepwells Mansion is known for its paranormal activity and is a popular spot for mediums and psychics. This year, it will host the “Deepwells Freak Show,” a Halloween event featuring encounters with bizarre creatures and a visit to the graveyard of the undead.

215 South Country Road, Bellport, Long Island

Recommended ages: 13 and older; “Not-So-Scary” Kids Adventure, ages 3 and older

Price: Online general admission starting at $42; $52 at the door. $20 for a kid-friendly experience

Dates & Times: “Not-So-Scary” Kids Adventure, 12 – 3 pm; 7 pm general admission

The Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse on Long Island offers a top-rated Halloween haunted house experience. This haunted attraction is known for its professional actors, unique theatrical quality, and carefully crafted environment, perfect for the entire family. With a new theme, path, and characters introduced each year, families can expect a fresh and exciting experience every time they attend. Take the whole family and even enjoy some time with your toddlers at the Not-So-Scary Kids Adventure, where kids will encounter goofy creatures and bewitching tricks. There’s even a treat at the end!

358 N Broadway, Hicksville, Long Island

Recommended ages: All ages (family-friendly; non-scary options)

Price: Starting at $35 for adults; $30 for kids 13 and younger; children under age 3 are free

Entry Times: Various entry times depending on the selected date

Halloween House Long Island is a one-of-a-kind, multi-room Halloween experience that all ages will enjoy. Each room is curated by set designers, artists, and Halloween enthusiasts looking to bring the spooky season to life. This walkthrough experience includes a Trick or Treat Room, a Glow-in-the-Dark Room, a Beetlejuice Illusion Room, a Haunted Carnival Room, and more.

5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead, Long Island

Recommended ages: All ages

Admission: $25

Dates & Times: Saturday nights through October, and Sunday, October 12, 7 – 10 pm

During the day, this orchard’s maze is fun for all, but once the sun goes down, it becomes a spooky puzzle for families to solve. Just beware: You’ll encounter creepy characters as you make your way through the maze. Oh, and make sure to bring your flashlights, as each party that enters the maze must have at least one (you can also purchase flashlights on-site).

West Hills UMC, 301 West Hills Road, Huntington Station, Long Island

Recommended ages: Varies by attraction; parental discretion advised (many attractions are teen/adult oriented)

Price: Starting at $27; prices vary based on the attraction

Entry Times: Fridays & Saturdays, 6 – 10 pm; Sundays, 5 – 9 pm

This exhilarating haunted attraction doubles as a nonprofit fundraiser for the West Hills United Methodist Church and is celebrating its 13th anniversary this year. Prepare to be thrilled by a combination of interactive and up-close actors, props, and audio-animatronics. The attractions include Shack of Screams, a haunted motel; Klownkatraz in 3D is a trippy and intense visit through a prison infested with killer clowns; the Dark Colony is a horror-filled outdoor attraction; and in the Alien Autopsy Escape Room, you and your group have 10 minutes to find the keys and get the alien containment back in operation.

26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, Long Island

Recommended ages: 8 and older for night haunt; daytime “lights-on” options for younger children

Admission: General admission, $47; lights-on/daytime, $10

Dates & Times: 7 pm to 12 am through November 1. Night shows generally begin at 7 pm; daytime lights-on walk-throughs 12 pm–4:30 pm on select weekends.

Experience the thrill and excitement of Schmitts Farm Haunt, a Halloween tradition that has been exciting guests for over 30 years. Step into a world of terror and fun as you explore their haunted house, meticulously designed by the dedicated Schmitt brothers, that was made to bring visitors a spine-tingling, unforgettable experience. Those with young children can visit during the daytime and enjoy the corn maze on the farm; older kids who scare less easily should opt for Schmitts Farm Haunt, which offers axe throwing, zombie brains, and a nighttime corn maze.

Westchester Haunted Houses

635 S Broadway, Tarrytown

Recommended ages: 10 and up for evening tours (not suitable for very young children — check event details)

Admission: Starting at $20

Dates & Times: Thursday – Sunday, October 16 – October 26, 6 – 10 pm

The Lyndhurst Mansion becomes extra spooky at night with decorations and old stories, making it a special haunted house in New York that visitors often enjoy. Delve into the darker side of history as performers share traditions of the past during this special evening event. Historic mansion tours after dark that blend history, spooky storytelling, and seasonal decor—more atmospheric than jump-scare heavy.

Rye Playland, 1 Playland Parkway, Rye

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Admission: Starting at $29

Entry Times: Various entry times, 7 pm – 11 pm, depending on the selected date

Step into over 12,000 square feet of pure nightmare fuel at Rye Playland’s legendary haunted house — now reimagined and more intense than ever. Traverse immersive scenes like the Crypt Walk, Asylum wings, and Vortex Tunnels of Doom. Expect Hollywood-level sets, professional makeup & costumes, advanced lighting and sound, and surprises lurking in every corridor. Limited capacity and Speed Pass options help reduce wait times and enhance your experience.

778 Broadway, Route 9W, Ulster Park

Recommended ages: 15 and older, accompanied by an adult. Children’s Day (October 18), all ages

Admission: Starting at $74 online, $79 onsite, Scream Pass available online for an additional $35.00 per ticket. Children’s Day: October 18, $27 online; $30 onsite, children under 1 are free

Dates & Times: 7 pm. Children’s Day, October 18, 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions in Ulster Park offer a unique immersive experience with changing Halloween themes. The site features eerie landscapes and terrifying encounters with the infamous Headless Horseman, a Sleepy Hollow classic. Additionally, the site presents “Headless Horseman Escape Rooms,” a first for the Historic Hudson Valley.



