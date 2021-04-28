Especially nowadays, it may be important to supplement learning for your children. One easy way to do this is through exciting educational apps for kids.

For the generation growing up with smartphones, it’s a great way to use their time on such devices wisely. They can still engage in entertaining games but with a learning twist!

The programs on this list are available on any platform and most have their own website so that kids can use these apps on the computer as well.

Focused on just coding? Check out these Top 15 Free Coding Classes Available Online for Kids!

Cost: Free

Straight and to the point, Chesskid is an app that teaches chess to kids! Not only does it allow them to play, but it actively teaches them the rules and even, for the advanced, strategies on how to play. And there’s even a website for them, so children don’t always have to use the app.

Though it is free, they do offer a gold program for $10/month or $49/year which gives unlimited and unrestricted access for learning.

Cost: $9.95/month but the first month is free

ABCmouse.com, which is both the name of the app and the url for their website, is a top-ranked and top-marketed educational site for kids. The recommended age range is 2-8.

It’s great for the tyke just learning how to develop and the more advanced learner who wants to sharpen their skills in language and memory. You can purchase a membership and cancel anytime.

Cost: $7.99/month or $59.99/year

Taking its origin from a fantastic children’s book, this preschool aimed learning app is the #1 learning app in over 25 countries. Developers are constantly adding to the app so kids continually have more content for learning with the best teaching techniques.

Categories specialize in: Shapes and Colors, Letters, Numbers, Art, and Reading. Watch as your child learns these disciplines, wraps themselves up in a cocoon, and turns into a beautiful butterfly.

Cost: Free

Available as both an app and website, Khan Academy provides in-depth resources for adults and kids alike in all areas of learning. Their Kid program helps develop kids academic ability and their creativity.

Five charming animal characters lead the learning session, adding a sense of whimsy and fun to a child’s learning experience. Easily one of the most thorough educational apps for kids on this list.

Priding themselves on being 100% free, they promise no ads or fees.

Cost: Free

A mainstay in the world of education, BrainPOP Jr. uses animated videos and cute characters to teach science, math, and all the core subjects.

Sign up is free and most of their materials are open for anybody if you’re just trying to learn and not start a whole classroom program. They offer an accessible and diverse curriculum in this field of educational apps for kids.

Cost: $7.99

This is an app for parents who want their kids to learn chess through subtle means. It disguises itself as a game to help teach the rules of chess under a fun guise.

Those extra ingredients of enjoyment and subterfuge come at a price of nearly $8.

Cost: Free

PBS is certainly a recognizable name that parents have trusted for over 50 years. And they supply multiple apps that specialize in different activities and ages. Visit their app site for more information, but you surely cannot go wrong with them.

Cost: $2.99

Specializing in the toddler age, Busy Shapes helps strengthen 2-5 year olds visual and association skills.

It comes from the Montessori Preschool, a renowned online establishment that offers great bundles of educational apps for kids dedicated to helping young ones learn and grow. Each of them is worth considering, but Busy Shapes is some of their best received work and deserves a special shoutout.

Cost: Free

Easily the most universal of the apps on this list. Duolingo has become a household name in recent years with its great ability to teach people foreign languages. But they have a Duolingo Kids with a slightly cuter mascot.

It occupies the niche of teaching language, something that isn’t normally dedicated to kids who don’t grow up with it in their household. An incredibly important resource, it’s incredibly worth downloading.

Cost: Free

Yet another niche app, Moose Math has five different ways it approaches teaching young children math. From the basics of numbers and counting to geometry, Moose Math is a great program to help the kiddos grow their math skills. It’s a terrific free program that will help your child progress.

Cost: $4.99/month but there is a free version

Epic! is a digital library that assists 91% of elementary schools in the US. Reading, and especially reading with your little one, is crucial to child development. This is the most comprehensive app on the market for that purpose.

It’s quicker than a library and more convenient and very much worth downloading.

Cost: Free for students and schools, otherwise $8.95/month or $59.88/year

Prodigy is a valuable math app for children that engages students while ensuring their growth. What more is there to ask for from an educational app for kids?

Prodigy does everything right, so it’s worth considering purchasing a subscription.

Cost: Free

This one is geared for the older kids in the audience, closer to ages 9-16. Hopscotch is an app that teaches coding and adapts to the user’s skill level. That way, you child is guaranteed to learn and grow no matter their starting skill level.

And that’s the list of top educational apps for kids! Each of them you can’t go wrong with, but some are geared more towards specific age groups. Whatever you decide, I hope your child learns from them and enjoys them immensely.