TJ Maxx Is Opening a Massive New Store in Herald Square

TJ Maxx is opening a big new location in Herald Square—giving NYC families another easy, budget-friendly place to shop without leaving Manhattan.

At a Glance

A big new TJ Maxx is opening in Herald Square, which means one more reliable place to grab family basics.

The location is easy to get to from almost anywhere, so it works as an errands stop, not a whole-day trip.

It’s one of the few major store openings in Midtown lately, which is a good sign for regular, affordable shopping in Manhattan.

Expect crowds, so it’ll be most worth it if you go on a weekday or during off-hours.

To the delight of parents all over the city, for the first time in more than a decade, TJ Maxx is opening a brand-new New York City location—and it’s not a tiny one. The store is taking over the former Gap space at Herald Towers on Broadway between West 33rd and 34th Streets, right in the middle of Herald Square.

The new TJ Maxx will be about 40,000 square feet across two levels, making it one of the larger retail openings the city has seen in a while.

I’ve worked within 5 minutes of Herald Square for most of my career, and there is really nothing like getting to Midtown early and doing a quick run before it gets crowded or just dipping into a store on your lunch break and getting what you need. Years ago, I’d save so much by running in a Payless ShoeSource or a Conway on 34th Street for discount items…TJ Maxx would have been a dream.

TJ Maxx’s First New NYC Lease in Over 10 Years

It’s also a good sign. When many retailers are closing left and right, or have been quietly shrinking their in-person stores, a major chain signing a large Manhattan lease is hopefully a signal of good things to come. This store will join the existing Manhattan locations in neighborhoods like SoHo, Harlem, and the Upper West Side.

Ideal Location For Shopping and Transit

Macy’s is nearby, a Primark set to open in the space that used to be Old Navy, and Old Navy will return to the Herald Towers later this year. With all these stores in the same area, you can knock out a lot of practical shopping in one trip in this small stretch of Midtown. Plus, Herald Square is one of the easiest places in the city to get to from almost anywhere. Whether you’re coming from Uptown, Brooklyn, Queens, or even New Jersey, it’s a convenient stop if you’re already commuting or running errands.

Of course, the crowds are always basically guaranteed. If you want to shop at a calmer experience or you’re hoping to score better designer finds, aim for weekday mornings or early weekday afternoons, not weekends, and definitely not peak tourist hours.

Practical for Parents

TJ Maxx is one of those stores where you swear you’re just running in for one thing… and then you walk out with a bag full of stuff you actually needed, like gloves and hats for the season, sneakers, school basics, pajamas, or that last-minute birthday gift you forgot until the night before. It’s also weirdly good for home stuff like storage bins, towels, kitchen tools, and little organizing things, without spending a lot.

You can also find recognizable kids’ clothes, shoes, and home items without paying full price. The only trick is being a little flexible because maybe you won’t find the exact color you pictured, but you’ll get something totally fine for way cheaper. If you take a couple of extra minutes to look through all the racks, you can often spot things that are overstock or from last season, but still good quality.

Construction is underway, and the store is expected to open before the end of 2026.

