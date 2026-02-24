Daylight Saving Time Is Coming: How to Shift Your Child’s Bedtime Without the Meltdowns

Simple, Stress-Free Ways to Help Kids Adjust When the Clocks Change

Though we’re still knee deep in snow, Daylight Saving Time is just around the corner!

At a Glance

Small changes before the clocks spring forward can make a big difference

Evening routines play a key role in helping kids wind down

Light exposure and outdoor time can help reset internal clocks

Healthy habits support smoother sleep transitions

A little patience goes a long way during the adjustment period

When my kids were toddlers, Daylight Saving Time was often the bane of my existence. This was especially true in the springtime. Once I discovered that early and regular bedtimes not only helped them have a better day but also helped preserve my sanity, I was fully committed to putting my kids to bed at the same time every night as much as I possibly could.

Then Daylight Saving Time would come along and disrupt the happy little routine we had going. I clearly remember whipping out the blackout curtains a few days before, just so I could keep their room as dark as possible. Still, at some point, I was usually left with a wide-eyed child asking me why they were in bed when the sun was still out.

This year, we will lose an hour on Sunday, March 8th, as we spring ahead. While you may still encounter a delay in the nightly routine, no matter what you do, there are some practical ways to help ease the transition to longer days.

We asked Dr. Ayala Wegman, a pediatrician at NYU Langone Global Pediatrics, for her best tips and tricks for dealing with Daylight Saving Time when raising young children. She not only had great advice but also gave us a guide with actionable tips to get us ready!

How to Make a Smooth Daylight Saving Transition

Sleep is medicine. It is one of the most essential needs that our bodies have and is critical for wellness. Achieving an adequate amount improves our focus, mood, learning, and immunity. Caregiving responsibilities take an added toll on energy levels. Children are particularly sensitive to the effects of poor sleep hygiene and will oftentimes unravel when their sleep bank is depleted.

If we are consistently shorting ourselves of sleep through the week, this deficit accrues with interest. There are several tips and tricks that I talk to my patients about to prep them for the daylight savings time change to help reduce crankiness in both parents and their children alike during this abrupt time change.

Gradual Adjustments

For several days leading up to daylight savings time, try to adjust your bedtime by 15-20 minutes earlier each evening. This includes shifting up our typical wind-down routines that help put us in the mood for sleep.

Waking up earlier, and gradually, in 15-20 minute increments on the three days before daylight savings time will also help prevent the abrupt shift in our internal clocks.

Create a Calming Bedtime Ritual

Start to dim the lights earlier, put on a white noise machine or relaxing music, and begin those bedtime stories earlier in the night. Avoid screens for at least an hour before bedtime.

Personal screen devices, such as iPads and tablets, are particularly stimulating to young minds and can alter hormonal levels that prime our sleep clock.

Embrace Natural Light

Maximize time in natural light by going outdoors early on Sunday to reset your internal clock. This proves helpful even on cloudy days, as natural ambient light is more powerful on our circadian rhythms than artificial lighting.

Focus on the Fundamentals

Pair the increased sleep with proper nutrition, exercise, and hydration during the week leading up to daylight saving time, and you will maximize your chances for a smooth transition into spring.

