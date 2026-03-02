Tips for First-Time Overnight Camp Parents

Congratulations! You have made the exciting decision to send your child to an overnight camp for a summer filled with new friendships, new activities, and growing independence. While your focus will be on preparing your child, it is also important for first-time camp parents to prepare themselves. Here are some tips to help both you and your child have a successful first camp experience.

Share Positive Camp Messages

It is completely normal to feel nervous or apprehensive about your child going to overnight camp, but try not to share those worries with them. Focus on positive messages about how fun camp will be and all the exciting activities they have been excited to try. Children often absorb their parents’ emotions, and you do not want to pass along your own anxiety. Save those conversations for friends or your spouse, out of earshot of your child.

Limit What You Pack

You want your child to have everything they need for the summer, but do your best to avoid overpacking. Campers do not need all the “extras,” and too many belongings can feel overwhelming. With limited space in the bunk, less stuff means a more organized space, making it easier for your child to find what they need.

Do Not Make Pick-Up Deals

While it may feel like the right thing to do, telling your child you will pick them up from camp if they are unhappy can send the message that you do not believe they’ll be successful there. Growth often comes with moments of discomfort—homesickness, disagreements with friends, or nerves when trying something outside your comfort zone. Allowing your child to work through these moments builds confidence, resilience, and independence.

Handling a Homesick Letter or Phone Call

It’s common for first-time campers to experience homesickness, so don’t be surprised if you receive a letter or call expressing this. Kids can both miss home and still enjoy camp. Homesick letters are often written during quiet downtimes such as rest hour or before bed, and hearing your voice on a call can be tough. If you are worried, speak with the camp director, but keep in mind that these homesick moments often pass by the time the next camp activity begins.

Visiting Day Is for Visiting

Visiting Day, especially for first-time families, is a special day for both campers and parents. Children will want to show you their bunk, introduce you to friends and counselors, and participate in activities with you. Be a “joiner” and let them guide the day. Limit the amount of food and gifts you bring—the day is about spending time together, not about how much you bring your child. Make sure to also follow your camp’s guidelines on what is and is not allowed on visiting day.

Limit Calls and Emails to Camp

Letting go can be hard—especially when you are used to doing everything for your child—but independence is one of the greatest gifts camp provides. While it’s absolutely okay to reach out with questions or concerns, try not to make calling or emailing camp a daily habit. Each communication takes time away from the leadership team’s primary focus: caring for the campers and creating an incredible camp experience.

Enjoy Your Summer

An added bonus of sending your child to camp is that you gain some time for yourself. Use your free time to make plans with friends, spend time with your spouse, or rediscover a hobby. Don’t spend your summer obsessing over camp photos and worrying about your child—go out and enjoy your summer!