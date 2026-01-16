Two New Attractions Light Up Times Square: The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show

Inside the Brill Building’s New Era of Play with The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show

At a Glance:

Where: Brill Building, Broadway & 49th Street

Attractions: The Escape Game (2nd NYC location) & Great Big Game Show (NYC debut)

The Escape Game: 6 immersive adventures, 1-hour games, kids 8+, up to 48 players

Great Big Game Show: Live TV-style competition, teams of 14, 17+ rotating mini-games

Why Go: Multi-age, hands-on fun that makes a Times Square visit memorable

Times Square might not be the first place families think of for quality time. While it certainly isn’t what it used to be (back when my mom would cover my eyes as we passed by certain establishments), it’s still loud, crowded, and typically something you pass through rather than seek out. However, two brand-new attractions inside the historic Brill Building on Broadway and 49th Street may be changing that notion by offering hands-on, fun experiences for tweens, teens, and parents.

Now open, The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show sit side by side in the legendary building that was once home to music icons like Carole King and Burt Bacharach. Together, they help make Times Square more of a destination rather than a pitstop.

The Escape Game

The Escape Game’s new Times Square location is its second in Manhattan. Spanning 4,700 square feet, the venue features six immersive, multi-room adventures, and each lasts about an hour. The sets are cinematic, the puzzles are thoughtfully layered, and the experience seems more like stepping into a movie than solving riddles in a locked room.

Current games include The Heist, Prison Break, The Depths, plus three experiences making their New York City debut: Cosmic Crisis, Legend of the Yeti, and Ruins: Forbidden Treasure.

Unlike a lot of family activities that either appeal to younger or older kids, this one works for multiple ages. Kids as young as 8 or 9 can contribute, though admittedly, teens often take the lead on leading the escape. With space for up to 48 players at once, it’s also a good option for birthdays, celebrations, or group outings.

Great Big Game Show

Still, not everyone wants to be stuck in a place where they cannot leave. If your family prefers interactive fun, they might enjoy the Great Big Game Show a little more. Making its New York City debut, this attraction turns guests into contestants in a live, one-hour game show complete with a host, stage lighting, music, and buzzers.

Teams of up to 14 players face off in a rotating lineup of 17+ mini-games that blend trivia, strategy, reflexes, and straight-up silliness. Some challenges test knowledge, others reward teamwork or quick thinking, and many are just plain silly and fun. Games rotate, and new ones are added regularly, so if you keep going back, you’ll always find something new.

Visit the websites, The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show, to book online.

What not to miss in Times Square?

For families, the biggest don’t-miss in Times Square is timing and pacing it right. Visit in the early evening, before crowds peak, so kids can enjoy the lights without feeling overwhelmed. Take a break on the red TKTS stairs, and use the nearby public restrooms inside major stores. Plan one anchor activity, like a kid-friendly Broadway show or an interactive attraction, so the outing feels focused instead of chaotic, and has a clear exit time. Remember, comfortable shoes, a clear meeting spot, and a quick snack stop go a long way in making Times Square fun instead of stressful.

