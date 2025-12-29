Three Kings Day Events Around New York City 2026

Three Kings Day, also called Epiphany, is celebrated on January 6 to commemorate the visit of the Three Wise Men. Especially popular in Hispanic, Spanish, and Latin American cultures, it is customary for children to receive gifts, enjoy King’s Bread (also known as Rosca de Reyes, a treat to be shared with a small doll hidden inside), a festive family feast, and traditions varying by family. We’ve rounded up local celebrations across New York City for you and your family to celebrate this special holiday!

Corona Library, 38-23 104 St., Corona, Queens

Saturday, Jan. 3, 2 – 4 pm

Ages 13 and older

Free

Make a fun gingerbread house with Yvette Jimenez to decorate your home. Supplies are limited to 20 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Teatro SEA at The Clemente Center, 107 Suffolk St., Lower East Side, Manhattan

Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 3 & 4, 3 – 4 pm; Monday, Jan. 5, 7 pm

Ages 5 and older

$20

This holiday favorite uses traditional Latin American Christmas songs to tell the story of the year in which, rather than following the Star, the Three Magi decided to use GPS. This leads them not to arrive at Bethlehem of Judea, but at the home of Jesús Rodríguez, a kid in the Barrio Belén of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

Nuyorican Poets Cafe, 6 River Terrace, Battery Park City, Manhattan

Saturday, Jan. 3, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a Bougie Charcuterie spread and arts & crafts with Olga Ayala, followed by a presentation of Angie Hernandez’s bilingual musical for children, “Gifts of the Magi.” The celebration will conclude with an open mic for poets in attendance hosted by Nuyorican’s Executive Director, Caridad De La Luz, “La Bruja.”

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side, Manhattan

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 8 and younger

$18

Celebrate the Three Kings with artmaking that celebrates giving and community.

Parade begins at 106th St. and Park Ave., East Harlem, Manhattan

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 11 am – noon

All ages

Free

El Museo’s cherished Three Kings Day Parade returns to the streets of El Barrio. This year’s theme, ¡Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante! (“Forward, Always Forward!”), is inspired by the legacy of the Young Lords and the enduring traditions of cultural resistance and mutual care in East Harlem. The parade will feature lively music, colorful floats, majestic camels, and the joyful participation of thousands of schoolchildren and community members.

Essex Market, 88 Essex St., Lower East Side, Manhattan

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 3 – 5 pm

Ages 4 – 14

Free

Join Essex Market for a Three King’s Day party complete with a toy giveaway for kids, snacks, and entertainment! This free event includes traditional holiday foods by Chef Maria Bido of La Cocina de Loisaida, free toy distribution for kids (ages 4-14, one per child), music, dancing, and more!

McDonald’s, 85 Bruckner Blvd., Mott Haven, The Bronx

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 5 – 7 pm

Ages 5 – 11

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Three Kings Day at McDonald’s with a magical event featuring the story of Three Kings Day. Children and their families will be blessed by faith leaders, followed by a toy distribution and dinner for the children.

Kwenda Collegiate Girls Charter School, 1120 Washington Ave., 2nd Floor, Flatbush, Brooklyn

Saturday, Jan. 17, noon – 3 pm

Ages 3 – 6

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Three Kings Day with free toys, books, clothing & treats for girls ages 3–6 along with arts and crafts for the whole family.

