Girls’ Time: 9 Adorable & Fun Things to Do With Daughters in NYC

Here’s your guide to the best things to do with daughters in the Big Apple: perfect for moms (or dads!) who want quality time with them in the city.

At a Glance:

These mother and daughter activities are the perfect mix of picture-worthy moments and genuine connection—the kind you’ll both remember long after the trip home.

Beyond cafes and boutiques, the city offers experiences that feel tailor-made for a girls’ day out: Toy Museum of NY (a doll and toy-centric museum celebrating classic playthings from past and present); custom beauty and accessory workshops (DIY charm bracelet making, lip lab sessions, or glitter tattoo appointments make cute keepsakes!) and, of course, Broadway Shows

To make it extra special, you can plan a theme for your things to do with daughters in the city: sweet & chic afternoon (tea, fashionista photos, and macarons); playful & pampered day (cafe or hair salon, stroll around midtown, and DIY beauty workshops) or creative & cultural (arts programs or music concerts , museums, and desserts afterwards)

There’s something special about carving out intentional, one-on-one time with your daughter. Whether she’s five or fifteen, a girls’ day in the city can feel like a mini vacation—equal parts sweet, sparkly, and memory-making.

From doll café afternoons to tea parties, pretend-play, beauty stops, and whimsical toy shops, here are the most adorable and fun things to do with daughters in NYC.

Fun Things to Do With Daughters: Mom (or Dad!) & Me Experiences in NYC

102 West 73rd St

For fairy-tale vibes without dolls, Alice’s Tea Cup delivers. Expect mismatched teacups, tiered trays, scones, finger sandwiches, and pink lemonade. Tea service for kids typically starts around $25–$35, and the whimsical decor makes it feel magical. Pair it with a Central Park stroll afterward for peak parent-daughter activities with the ultimate NYC energy.

75 Rockefeller Plaza

A quintessential NYC girls’ day starts here! The American Girl Café offers brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, and dessert experiences where dolls get their own seat at the table. It’s magical without being chaotic—and it truly feels like an occasion.

After dining, head upstairs to the Doll Hair Salon, where kids can choose from styles like braids, buns, and sparkly accents for their dolls. Services typically start around $20+, and café experiences range from approximately $28–$45 per person, per hour, depending on the package. Afternoon tea here feels extra special so reservations are recommended, especially on weekends.

30 Rockefeller Plaza

A classic for a reason. Let her test the giant piano, browse plushies, or pick out something special to mark the day. It’s not just shopping—it’s interactive fun. Budget depends on what you buy, but browsing is free and photo-worthy.

110 Fifth Avenue

CAMP rotates immersive, themed play experiences behind its “secret door.” Think imaginative worlds where kids can explore, role-play, and dive into story-driven environments. Tickets for immersive experiences typically range from $30–$45 per child. Check the current theme before visiting, as it changes seasonally.

398 West Broadway

Macarons in pastel boxes? Yes, please! This chic French bakery feels like stepping into a pink Parisian dream. Macarons are around $3–$4 each, and splitting a small box makes for a sweet mid-day break. It’s a simple stop that feels fancy, ideal for girly things to do in NYC.

Multiple NYC locations (check nearest store)

If your daughter wants sparkle, this is your moment. Ulta often carries hair tinsel kits in the hair accessories section or near seasonal beauty displays, and the best part? You and your daughter can get matching tinsels right at the store. A service that has become popular because of how easy and cute it is, especially for little ones who love beauty and fashion. Call ahead to confirm availability, as not all stores offer it. Pair it with a lip gloss or mini skincare treat and you’ve got a girl-approved stop.

1395 Lexington Avenue

If your daughter loves art, music, or hands-on creativity, 92NY offers family workshops, art classes, and performances throughout the year. Pricing varies by program (often $30–$60 per class), and events rotate seasonally. It’s a great way to mix enrichment with bonding time.

26 Clinton Street

For animal-loving girls, this Lower East Side cat café is adorable and calm. Visits to the cat lounge typically require a timed reservation (around $20–$25 per person for 50 minutes). Sip tea or hot chocolate while interacting with adoptable cats. It’s a cozy way to slow down during a day out with your daughter, as well as giving some extra love to felines looking for their forever homes.

1515 Broadway

If your daughter likes cute characters and plushies, this colorful store is full of photo ops and collectibles. Budget varies, but even browsing is fun. It’s a playful, easy add-on if you’re already near Rockefeller Center or Times Square.

