For youngsters who love to move, jump, and twirl, New York City truly is a stage waiting to be explored. Here are the best things to do with dance-obsessed kids!

Living in New York City gives young dancers incredible opportunities—but with so many options, it can feel overwhelming. Start by taking your kiddos to see spontaneous street and subway dance performances or sitting-down live shows, to ease their way into the NYC dancing world.

Many dance studios offer trial or drop-in classes, making it easy for kids to experiment with ballet, hip-hop, jazz, or musical theater before committing to a full program.

On a budget? Look for free community events or park performances and encourage dancing at home—many professional dancers started just like that!

If your child is constantly twirling around the living room, staging mini performances after dinner, or trying to recreate choreography they saw on YouTube or Broadway, New York City is one of the best places in the world to nurture that passion.

From world-class ballet and Broadway dance numbers to hip-hop classes, cultural festivals, and even spontaneous performances in subway stations, NYC offers endless things to do with kids who love to move. Whether your child dreams of becoming a ballerina, a Broadway star, or the next viral street dancer, the city provides countless ways to explore dance.

Here’s a guide to live shows, street performances, and free or budget-friendly things to do with dance-obsessed kids across NYC you can’t miss.

Things to Do with Dance-Obsessed Kids in NYC: What the Big Apple Has to Offer

Family-Friendly Ballet & Dance Performances in NYC

Several NYC venues regularly present ballet productions that kids can enjoy.

20 Lincoln Center Plaza (David H. Koch Theater)

The company presents major productions throughout the year, including the beloved George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker during the holiday season. Select performances and family programs are designed specifically for younger audiences. Ticket prices vary widely but can sometimes start around $35–$40 for select performances.

131 W. 55th St.

New York City Center hosts a variety of dance companies and productions throughout the year, including modern dance, ballet, and Broadway dance events. Their Fall for Dance Festival is especially popular with families because tickets are typically around $20, making world-class dance more accessible.

Broadway Shows With Big Dance Numbers: A NYC Classic

Kids who love choreography may also enjoy Broadway productions known for their energetic dance scenes. Some popular family-friendly options include The Lion King, Aladdin, MJ The Musical, and Juliet. Families can often find discount same-day tickets at TKTS booths in Times Square or Lincoln Center.

Free Dance Events in NYC Parks

During spring and summer, New York City parks transform into outdoor stages! One of the coolest things to do with dance-obsessed kids in the city, especially when you need to get them outside.

42nd St. & Sixth Ave. (Bryant Park)

Bryant Park regularly hosts free dance parties and live music events where families can learn salsa, swing, and other dance styles with professional instructors. These outdoor programs are typically free and open to all ages.

Central Park and other NYC parks

The SummerStage festival brings live performances—including dance—to parks across the five boroughs. Families may find everything from hip-hop showcases and Latin dance nights to cultural performances from around the world, many of which are free.

Cultural Dance Festivals in NYC

New York’s diversity makes it a great place for kids to experience dance traditions from different cultures. Throughout the year, festivals across the city showcase styles like salsa, flamenco, African dance, Bollywood, and Caribbean dance.

Events are free and often take place during street fairs or cultural celebrations in neighborhoods like Harlem, Jackson Heights, and Washington Heights, giving kids the chance to see dance traditions from around the world.

Iconic NYC Dance Moments: Subway and Street Performers

One of the most uniquely New York dance experiences isn’t in a theater—it’s in the subway.

The MTA’s Music Under New York program features performers throughout the subway system, and it’s not unusual to see dancers performing acrobatics or breakdancing routines between trains. For dance-obsessed kids, stumbling upon a subway dance crew or street performance in Times Square or Union Square can be just as exciting as seeing a professional show.

While these performances are spontaneous, they’re a reminder that dance is woven into everyday life in New York City.

Museums and Performing Arts Spaces for Dance-Loving Kids

Kids interested in the history and artistry of dance may also enjoy visiting performing arts venues around the city. Places like Lincoln Center, The Joyce Theater, and New York City Center regularly host dance companies from around the world. Some venues offer family programs, workshops, or open rehearsals, giving kids a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional dance. Simply register on their websites to receive up-to-date events and upcoming performances.

