Long Island
Culture & Attractions

10 Winter Break Activities for Kids on Long Island

Children and adults enjoy an interactive dinosaur exhibit with balloons, animatronic dinos, and educational displays.
4th Annual Dinosaur Carnival at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning-Tanglewood Preserve

Fun and creative things to do in Long Island during winter

Looking for fun ways to keep the kids busy this winter break? Long Island has plenty of exciting activities to choose from. Whether your little ones are into arts and crafts, science, or theater, there’s something for everyone. From a dinosaur carnival to hands-on museum exhibits, check out these awesome events to make this winter break one to remember!

 

Things to do in Nassau, Long Island

 

Dinosaur Carnival

Center for Science Teaching and Learning-Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center
Fridays – Tuesdays, 10 am – 4 pm, through Jan. 4; except Dec. 31 and 1
All ages
$15; $12 children and seniors

Join the 4th annual Dinosaur Carnival– bigger than ever, with games, prizes, face painting and perhaps a roaming dinosaur or two! 

 

Frozen Jr – Live on Stage in Bellmore

The Showplace at Bellmore Movies, 222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
$15

Frozen Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. This one hour musical features all of the memorable songs from the animated film with a cast of beloved characters and is loaded with magic, adventure, humor and love. There will be a meet and greet with the cast following every show!

 

December Break at the Cradle of Aviation

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City
Daily, 10 am – 5 pm, through Jan. 4, 2026.
All ages
Tickets start at $16 for ages 2-12 and seniors 62 and older and $18 for regular admission

From scavenger hunts to hands-on crafts to model trains, the museum is fully stocked with activities for every young recruit and seasoned aviation fan.

 

Winter Break Skate

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 12 – 2 pm; Thursday, Jan. 1, 12:30 – 5 pm
All ages
$17.50 admission; $15.50 in advance; $7 skate rental; $6 non-skating adult

Roll into winter break fun with these family-friendly skating sessions.

 

STEM Explorers: Winter Wonderland

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 12 – 2 pm
Ages 3 and older
$18

From snowflakes falling to icicles forming, there is so much to notice in a winter wonderland! Join the Green Teens in exploring the science of the coldest season.

 

 

Things to do in Suffolk, Long Island

 

two women helping a young girl dip wax to make candles
Candle Dipping Workshop at
The Whaling Museum & Education Center

Candle Dipping Workshop

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – 1 pm
Ages 3 and older
$6-$8 admission + $12 participant; $8 for members

Ignite your creativity, roll up your sleeves, and create your own custom, hand-dipped candle with tinted waxes to take home with you. Design a colorful candleholder for your candle to light up your home this winter! See whale blubber and oil from our collection, which were historically used for illumination.

Labubu Skier Paint Event

Key to My Art, 10 W Oak St, Amityville
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 6 and older
$30
Advanced registration required

Paint a fun winter Labubu Skier character by following step by step instructions.

Magic of Amore

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – noon
All ages
Free

Prepare to be amazed by this award-winning magic show, packed with visual illusions, music, and laugh-out-loud comedy. Colorful props, surprise twists, and audience participation make this an unforgettable experience for kids and adults alike.

Holiday Break Activities

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor
Daily, 11 am, through Jan. 2
All ages
$7; $6 ages 65 and older; $5 ages 3 – 12

Participate in cool weather themed daily activities including art projects and winter walks. 

December School Break Walk: Backyard Birds

The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tnpk., Bridgehampton
Friday, Jan. 2, 11 am – noon
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required

Bundle up and go on a guided nature walk in search of local birds!

 

