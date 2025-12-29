10 Winter Break Activities for Kids on Long Island

Fun and creative things to do in Long Island during winter

Looking for fun ways to keep the kids busy this winter break? Long Island has plenty of exciting activities to choose from. Whether your little ones are into arts and crafts, science, or theater, there’s something for everyone. From a dinosaur carnival to hands-on museum exhibits, check out these awesome events to make this winter break one to remember!

Psst…Check Out 12 Family-Friendly New Year’s Events on Long Island for 2026

Things to do in Nassau, Long Island

Center for Science Teaching and Learning-Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center

Fridays – Tuesdays, 10 am – 4 pm, through Jan. 4; except Dec. 31 and 1

All ages

$15; $12 children and seniors

Join the 4th annual Dinosaur Carnival– bigger than ever, with games, prizes, face painting and perhaps a roaming dinosaur or two!

The Showplace at Bellmore Movies, 222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

$15

Frozen Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. This one hour musical features all of the memorable songs from the animated film with a cast of beloved characters and is loaded with magic, adventure, humor and love. There will be a meet and greet with the cast following every show!

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City

Daily, 10 am – 5 pm, through Jan. 4, 2026.

All ages

Tickets start at $16 for ages 2-12 and seniors 62 and older and $18 for regular admission

From scavenger hunts to hands-on crafts to model trains, the museum is fully stocked with activities for every young recruit and seasoned aviation fan.

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 12 – 2 pm; Thursday, Jan. 1, 12:30 – 5 pm

All ages

$17.50 admission; $15.50 in advance; $7 skate rental; $6 non-skating adult

Roll into winter break fun with these family-friendly skating sessions.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 12 – 2 pm

Ages 3 and older

$18

From snowflakes falling to icicles forming, there is so much to notice in a winter wonderland! Join the Green Teens in exploring the science of the coldest season.

Things to do in Suffolk, Long Island

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – 1 pm

Ages 3 and older

$6-$8 admission + $12 participant; $8 for members

Ignite your creativity, roll up your sleeves, and create your own custom, hand-dipped candle with tinted waxes to take home with you. Design a colorful candleholder for your candle to light up your home this winter! See whale blubber and oil from our collection, which were historically used for illumination.

Key to My Art, 10 W Oak St, Amityville

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 6 and older

$30

Advanced registration required

Paint a fun winter Labubu Skier character by following step by step instructions.

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – noon

All ages

Free

Prepare to be amazed by this award-winning magic show, packed with visual illusions, music, and laugh-out-loud comedy. Colorful props, surprise twists, and audience participation make this an unforgettable experience for kids and adults alike.

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Daily, 11 am, through Jan. 2

All ages

$7; $6 ages 65 and older; $5 ages 3 – 12

Participate in cool weather themed daily activities including art projects and winter walks.

The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tnpk., Bridgehampton

Friday, Jan. 2, 11 am – noon

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Bundle up and go on a guided nature walk in search of local birds!

Psst… Check out Fun Events to Keep Your Kids Busy This Winter Break in NYC