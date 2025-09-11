Fun Things to Do with the Kids This Weekend in Westchester

Get ready for another fantastic Westchester weekend! We’ve got a lineup of exciting events that are perfect for the whole family. Start planning your weekend now with our list of can’t-miss happenings!

Walk through a spectacular display of over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins lighting up the grounds of historic Van Cortlandt Manor. This immersive Halloween experience features synchronized lights, spooky music, and blazing sculptures that dazzle visitors of all ages.

September 13 & 14, various times

Van Cortlandt Manor, Croton-on-Hudson

Celebrate the season with a juried craft show featuring over 200 artists, live demonstrations, gourmet food, and kid-friendly craft workshops—set on the stunning Lyndhurst estate.

September 13, 10 am – 6 pm; September 14, 10 am – 5 pm

Lyndhurst, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown

Join the fun at this historic farm’s 50th anniversary with barnyard animals, old-fashioned games, and family activities. Great for all ages who love animals and country charm.

September 13 & 14, 10 am – 3 pm

Muscoot Farm, Katonah

Kick off the school year with a scenic nature walk designed for families with elementary-aged children. Includes guided exploration and light refreshments.

September 13, 10 am – 11 am

Sheldrake Environmental Center, Larchmont

Try out accessible sports like wheelchair basketball, adaptive cycling, and more at this inclusive event. Free to attend, and great for children and families of all abilities.

September 13, 10 am – 3 pm

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, White Plains

Celebrate the start of a new school year with music, pop-up shops, giveaways, and interactive fun for the whole family—running all weekend long!

September 13, 11 am – 7 pm; September 14, 10 am – 9:30 pm

Cross County Center, Yonkers

Families can meet live animals and head out on a short hike to learn about local wildlife. Perfect for curious young naturalists!

September 13, 11 am – 1 pm

Westmoreland Sanctuary, Mount Kisco

Westchester’s largest free outdoor festival returns with live music, delicious food, arts vendors, and a fun-filled Kids Zone. Don’t miss this riverside celebration of community and culture!

September 13, noon – 7 pm

Yonkers Downtown Waterfront, Yonkers

Browse handmade goods, enjoy food trucks, and participate in back-to-school-themed activities for kids—all in a vibrant outdoor market setting.

September 14, 10 am – 4 pm

Hastings-on-Hudson Metro-North Commuter Lot, Hastings

Step into the 16th century at this beloved family festival featuring jousting knights, royal parades, artisan crafts, and theatrical performances. Costumes are encouraged, and fun is guaranteed! September 13 & 14, 10 am – 7 pm

New York Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

Cheer on runners or join the race at this iconic riverside event. Fun for the whole family with great views, community spirit, and plenty of action.

September 14, 8 am – 11 am

Yonkers Train Station, Buena Vista Ave., Yonkers

Create your own spinning optical illusion toys—space-themed thaumatropes—in this interactive workshop that blends art and science. A hands-on experience perfect for kids curious about animation and astronomy.

September 14, noon – 4 pm

Hudson River Museum, Yonkers

Blast off with Jack and Annie from the Magic Tree House series on a space-themed adventure in this immersive planetarium show designed for young explorers.

September 14, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

Hudson River Museum, Yonkers

Journey beneath the ocean and through the treetops in this award-winning planetarium show. Learn how all life on Earth is interconnected in this visually stunning experience.

September 14, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Hudson River Museum, Yonkers

