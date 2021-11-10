Things for Kids to Do on Veterans Day in NYC 2021

Things to Do on Veterans Day in NYC!

Veterans Day is tomorrow and NYC kids have the day off of school! Use this much needed day off to spend some quality time with the family. If you are trying to figure out how to plan out your day, we’ve put together a list of some events and activities that will keep you busy while also celebrating veterans.

Are you on the lookout for a warm coat to get your kids this year? Check out The Best Winter Coats for Kids 2021!

This year’s New York City Veterans Day Parade will be held in person this year! The parade will be taking place on Thursday rain or shine and will kick off around noon. Spectators will be able to watch the parade on Fifth Ave. from 27th to it’s endpoint (which will be determined based on the final participation and Covid-19 adjustments). The parade will also be aired live on WABC so families can enjoy the parade from the comfort of their own home.

The Whitney will be open this Veterans Day so your family can admire all of the beautiful exhibits and artwork on display. Right now, The Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror exhibit is on view which will show off the work he has developed over his sixty-five year career. Guests are asked to purchase tickets in advance and kids 18 and under are free!

Even though it is the off season for Little Island, Families are still able to go and explore the 2.4 acres! Whether you are looking to take a much needed walk with beautiful scenery or are looking for an open area that your kids can play in, Little Island is the perfect place to visit on your day off.

Celebrate the start of the holiday season by visiting the Time Square Snow Globes! This display, running now through December 26th, showcases these larger-than-life snow globes that are inspired by popular Broadway musicals. The Snow Globes can be found on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th St. and is free to the public.

Take your kids skating on the 17,000 square foot rink at The Winter Village! What makes this ice skating rink great is that admission is free to get onto the ice so all you have to worry about is renting or bringing skates! Make sure to reserve a time slot for you and your family to skate before you plan to go.

Take advantage of free admission to Wave Hill this Veterans Day. Your family will be able to go on a Public Gallery Tour that will help you build a unique relationship with nature. Once you are done with the tour, make sure to stop by The Shop and The Cafe for seasonal gifts and treats.

Honor our veterans by taking part in fun celebrations at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan! Spend some time in the Inside Art exhibit and patriotic stars to show your support. Kids can then head over to the PlayWorks a community moral using tissue paper!

The New York Aquarium is the perfect place to spend Veterans Day in NYC. Take your family on a self guided visit to admire all of the beautiful creatures that live under the sea. During this visit, guests will get a secret map that will give you a behind the scenes experience where you can have a close up encounter with your favorite animals.

Spend the day with Mickey Mouse and all of his friends for Mickey’s Search Party! You and your family can watch some of your favorite Disney characters (such as ones from Moana, Toy Story and Aladdin) skate around and try exciting stunts. On Veterans Day, Mickey’s Search Party will have show times at 11am and 7pm and tickets start at $15.