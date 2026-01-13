A Local’s Guide to Fun Things to Do with Kids in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn

Most New Yorkers know that Park Slope, Brooklyn, is a popular spot for families with great museums, libraries, and parks, but not as many know about its next-door neighbor, Windsor Terrace. This smaller, quieter enclave is one of the most beautiful places in Brooklyn, although I am admittedly partial, having grown up and raised my kids there. It’s perfect for families, with peaceful parks, playgrounds, cozy cafés, scenic walks, and plenty of hidden gems.

If you are new to Windsor Terrace, considering moving there, or just visiting for the day, here are the best things to do in Windsor Terrace.

Prospect Park (Windsor Terrace Entrances)

One of the biggest perks of Windsor Terrace is its access to Prospect Park. The entrances on this side are noticeably quieter than those in Park Slope, making it much easier to navigate with kids, strollers, or bikes. Toddlers can ride comfortably in a stroller while older kids walk along the full 3.3-mile loop, which usually takes 30–45 minutes depending on your pace. Just watch out for the occasional amateur biker who treats the bike lane like a racetrack, and keep an eye on little ones.

Along Prospect Park Southwest, you’ll find the Vanderbilt playground that has areas for babies and older kids, including tire swings and a sandbox. Just outside the playground is the lake, 55 acres long and seven feet deep. It’s a popular spot for catch-and-release fishing but also a truly serene place to sit and watch the ducks and swans while enjoying snacks under the trees at lakeside.

This gorgeous lake is home to several swans and a whole lot of ducks. Across the street is Bene Pizza, the Elk Cafe for coffee and snacks, a pet store, Uncle Louie G’s ice cream, and the popular Park Slope Deli.

The Parade Grounds, just a few feet south, is great for organized sports, impromptu baseball, or frisbee games. The paths here are ideal for everyday walks, and a respite for tired moms and dads who can relax on a bench while kids ride their bikes or play along the pathways.

A quick walk west leads you to the Prospect Park Zoo, and a short walk north will take you to the Prospect Park Bandshell, where countless bands and performances take place all summer during the popular Celebrate Brooklyn series each year.

A few blocks away is the Windsor Terrace Library, which is another great stop on a day out. It is low-key and has a nice mix of storytimes and various children’s programs.

Green-Wood Cemetery

A cemetery might not be the first thing on your list to visit, but Green-Wood is different. This 478-acre cemetery and designated a National Historic Landmark, houses Civil War generals, baseball legends, politicians, artists, entertainers, and inventors.

Its stunning natural landscape is home to a multitude of ongoing exhibitions, as well as walking and trolley tours, art installations, and various seasonal events. It is always a beautiful, scenic, and educational walk with the kids, and surprisingly kid-friendly. People come here to walk, jog, bird-watch, picnic, and take in some of the best views in Brooklyn.

Walking Around Windsor Terrace

Venturing a bit north, you can walk to Prospect Park West (or what natives refer to as 9th Avenue or just 9th). Actually, walking toward Prospect Park West gives you a clear sense of why people choose this area. The wide sidewalks, trees, and prewar buildings make it one of the most beautiful streets for everyday walking, and this is a walker’s paradise.

You can get everything you need in Windsor Terrace, but if you want more shops and restaurants, you can easily walk to Park Slope in minutes.

There is the 15th Street–Prospect Park (F/G) subway station that has six entrances/exits to street level, spread out around Bartel‑Pritchard Square, Prospect Park West, Prospect Park Southwest, 16th Street, and Windsor Place, and the Fort Hamilton Parkway (F/G) station has three street-level entrances at Greenwood Avenue, Prospect Avenue, and Prospect Avenue at Reeve Place.

Local Cafés, Bakeries, and Shopping

Windsor Terrace doesn’t have a lot of chains (though there is one Dunkin’ Donuts on the avenue, which was a big deal), so most coffee shops and bakeries are neighborhood spots. You’ll also find Chinese food, small neighborhood restaurants, a children’s shoe store, a pizzeria, meat market, and a small supermarket. These small-town businesses make the neighborhood feel homey and down-to-earth, which it is.

There is the Nitehawk Cinema movie theater, great for cold or rainy days, and a Farmer’s Market at the entrance of the park during warmer months.

Windsor Terrace is real Brooklyn living for families, with leafy, treelined blocks, fewer crowds, a slower pace, and a great sense of community, which leaves you never feeling isolated as a parent. I’ve loved raising my kids here.

