8 Family-Friendly, Easy Things to Do in Westchester: A Local’s Guide

There are so many things to do in Westchester that you’ll want to come back again to keep exploring!

At a Glance:

Westchester is one of the best places for a family day trip from NYC.

This area offers easy, flexible, and affordable fun for younger or older kids; not to mention is easy to get there by train or car, whether you’re planning ahead or want a last-minute adventure.

With a healthy mix of parks, museums, farms, and waterfront attractions, you can’t go wrong with a day out in Westchester.

Planning a family day out in Westchester County is easier than you might think. Located just north of New York City, Westchester is packed with family-friendly attractions, scenic parks, hands-on museums, and outdoor spaces that are perfect for a one-day trip. Whether you’re a local parent or visiting for the weekend, there are always things to do in Westchester, and this guide helps you plan the best day trip—without overplanning or stressing.

Things to Do in Westchester County for Families

Best Outdoor Things to Do in Westchester with Kids

125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville

Hours: From dawn to dusk

Price: $6

One of the top outdoor activities in Westchester County! Rockefeller State Park Preserve offers flat carriage roads, peaceful lake views, and plenty of room for kids to explore safely. It’s ideal for strollers, beginner walkers, and families looking to start the day outdoors.

35 Yorktown Rd, Croton-On-Hudson

Hours: Daily, 8 am to 7:30 pm

Price: Free

Croton Gorge Park is one of the most scenic free attractions in Westchester. Kids love the massive dam, while parents appreciate the open space and picnic areas. During wintertime, it’s one of the best New York spots for sledding and cross-country skiing, as well as hiking and fishing year-round.

Indoor Attractions in Westchester for Families

100 Playland Pkwy, Rye

Hours: Daily, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Price: $16

If you’re searching for indoor things to do with kids in Westchester County, this museum is a must. Exhibits focus on creative play, STEM learning, and hands-on discovery. Perfect for families looking to have fun indoors when the weather isn’t cooperating—not to mention it’s a great option for children with sensory sensitivities.

39 Fitzgerald St, Yonkers

Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 am to 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 7 pm.

Price: Tickets start at $24

It’s Lego, do we need to say more? LEGOLAND Discovery Center is one of the most popular kid-friendly attractions in Westchester County, particularly for children aged 3–12. Located at Ridge Hill, it’s easy to pair this stop with lunch or dessert nearby.

Free and Low-Cost Things to Do in Westchester

51 NY-100, Katonah

Hours: Daily, 10 am to 4 pm

Price: Free

Muscoot Farm is a standout among free things to do in Westchester County with kids. Families can see farm animals, explore barns, and enjoy wide open space, all without spending a dime. Children, especially younger ones, would be able to interact with animals, helping them understand the importance of loving each and every living being!

99 Dromore Rd, Scarsdale

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm; Monday, closed

Price: Suggested donation of $7 per ticket

This nature center combines indoor exhibits with outdoor trails, making it a flexible stop for families interested in educational attractions. If the weather is good, a little bit of hiking is always great for kids to burn that extra energy off.

What to Do in Westchester with Older Kids

735 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase

Hours: Friday, 4 pm to 10 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 11 pm, and Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Price: From $70 per course/experience. Bundles available

For families with older kids or teens, Boundless Adventures offers ziplining and aerial obstacle courses. Adventurous? Yes. Fun? Of course! And even though some parents may be scared—because, after all, we’re humans!—it’s a life-changing experience for older children and teenagers. For peace of mind, their dedicated staff and venue always make sure the safety procedures are up to standard.

Waterfront Parks and Scenic Views in Westchester County

Weyman Ave, New Rochelle

Hours: Daily, 8 am to dusk

Price: Free

Glen Island Park is one of the most beautiful waterfront parks in Westchester. It’s perfect for ending the day with open space and water views. The great thing about it? You can always plan adventures in here year-round: a unique beach with access to the Long Island Sound during summer, and hiking and pathways during the colder months. There are also restaurants, a catering hall with lots of desserts or quick bites, and even a beer garden for parents and grown-ups.

