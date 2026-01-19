12 Things to Do in Suffolk County with Kids: A Family Guide for a Day Out

Things to Do in Suffolk County, Long Island: A Family Guide to Eat, Explore, and Enjoy

At a Glance:

Our local guide covers popular family destinations across North Suffolk, West Suffolk, and both the South Shore and the North Shore.

Suffolk County offers a mix of indoor and outdoor activities for kiddos and families. While you may need a car for this day-out-adventure, most places are organized by proximity so that you can reduce driving time.

You can also extend it to a weekend getaway! There are plenty of things to do in Montauk and the Hamptons—perfect for families who want space, scenery, and less hustle.

If you’re looking for things to do in Suffolk County with kids, you don’t need a packed itinerary—or the perfect weather—to have a great family day. Suffolk County is full of easy wins for parents: walkable villages, indoor play spots, low-key museums, nature preserves, and plenty of family-friendly places to eat in between.

Whether you’re planning for a mini road trip close to home, our local guide pulls together where to go, what to do, and how to pace the day in Suffolk County, Long Island, with kids very much in mind!

Things to Do in North Suffolk County

111 Main St, Stony Brook (entrance to the Stony Brook Village Center )

Hours: Daily, dawn to dusk

Price: Free

The Village Green is a go-to for families who want fresh air without committing to a long hike. Kids can walk along the harbor, explore the open lawn, and watch boats come and go, while parents enjoy the calm, historic setting.

Shep Jones Ln, St. James

Hours: Daily, from 7 am to 5 pm

Price: Free

Avalon offers short, manageable trails that work well for kids who prefer shorter hiking adventures. Boardwalks, ponds, and wooded paths make it feel like an adventure without being overwhelming. It’s a great follow-up to a Village Green visit if the weather cooperates.

Things to Do in West Suffolk County

101 E Broadway, Port Jefferson

Hours: Shops and restaurants vary

Price: Free to explore

Port Jefferson works beautifully for families because everything is close together. Kiddos will love walking along the docks and harbor, and parents can grab coffee or lunch without moving the car. Right by the marina, Port Jeff is also home to the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry—perfect for ferry and boat spotting while enjoying the Long Island Sound at its best.

1 80 Little Neck Rd, Centerport

Hours: Friday, 12 pm to 4 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm

Price: $22 per ticket

This is one of West Suffolk’s best all-weather destinations. The museum is compact enough to keep kids engaged, while the planetarium offers a sit-down experience that gives everyone a break. On milder days, a short walk around the grounds adds an outdoor element without much effort.

Things to Do on the South Shore of Suffolk County

600 Robert Moses State Parkway, Babylon

Hours : Daily, 8 am to 5 pm

Price: $10, parking fees

Robert Moses offers wide-open space where kids can run, explore, and collect shells, even during wintertime. Bundle up, take a short walk, and enjoy the simplicity of it.

431 E Main St, Riverhead

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm. Weekends, 10 am to 5 pm

Price: Around $42 per adult, and $30 per kid

The aquarium is a strong winter anchor activity, especially for families with kids who love animals. Indoor exhibits make it weather-proof, and the layout is manageable enough for younger visitors. It pairs well with lunch in town afterward—or add a stop to enjoy (or shop till you drop!) at the Tanger Outlets, also located in Riverhead.

Things to Do on the North Fork

Greenport Village

612 3rd St, Greenport (entrance to the village recreation center)

Hours: Shops and restaurants vary seasonally

Price: Free to explore

Greenport feels relaxed and welcoming year-round. Families can walk the waterfront, browse shops, and stop for a casual meal without long waits. Kiddos will be amazed by the boats and open views, and parents will love the slower pace of the town.

7540 Main Rd, East Marion

Hours: Grounds open seasonally; winter access limited

Price: Free (when open)

While peak season is summer, winter visits still offer peaceful lavender scenery and space to roam. It’s best paired with another North Fork stop rather than a standalone trip.

Things to Do in the Hamptons

23 Main Street, Southampton (to the village hall)

Hours: Shops vary

Price: Free to walk

Southampton is easy to explore with kids thanks to its compact downtown and nearby open spaces. It’s ideal for a low-key stroll, lunch, and maybe a beach stop if the weather allows.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Hours: Monday to Sunday (closed on Thursday), 9 am to 5 pm

Price: $19 per person

This museum is a standout for younger kids, with hands-on exhibits that encourage imaginative play. It’s an excellent indoor anchor for a Hampton’s day trip year-round!

Things to Do in Montauk

2000 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk

Hours: Year-round, sunrise to sunset, weather permitted

Price: Around $8 for parking fees. Free in winter

Welcome to the “easternmost point of Long Island.” Kids love the lighthouse views and open paths, not to mention the opportunity for seal spotting! You don’t need to hike far to enjoy the scenery—short walks and lookout points make this doable even with little ones.

677 Montauk Hwy, Montauk

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm

Price: Varies, but please note this restaurant is cash-only

After a peaceful and energizing time around Montauk, a delicious, casual meal would be much needed. John’s Drive-In offers burgers, fries, milkshakes, and everything children love, in a vintage setting. A comforting institution among locals, there’s no better way to end your day out in Suffolk, Long Island.

