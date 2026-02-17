10 Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson with Kids: A Family Guide for a Day Out

Nestled in the North Shore of Long Island, picturesque Port Jefferson is one of those towns that feels magical and calm, yet lively and fun.

At a Glance:

If you’re searching for things to do in Port Jefferson with kids, this charming waterfront village delivers classic Long Island family fun—no overplanning required.

The beauty of Port Jefferson Village is that everything is walkable. You can park once and spend the entire day exploring the harbor, popping into shops, grabbing a bite, and letting the kids roam safely within view.

Whether you’re local or visiting from NYC, there’s something refreshingly low-key about this harbor town. It’s not flashy, and that’s exactly why families love it.

If you grew up on Long Island or moved here from the city like many of us, chances are you’ve spent at least one sunny afternoon strolling through Port Jeff Village with an ice cream in hand. With its charming harbor views, walkable downtown, and plenty of kid-friendly spots, Port Jefferson, in the North Shore, is one of those easy, low-stress family day trips that always delivers.

Whether you’re planning a summer beach day, a fall festival outing, or just looking for something different to do with the family year-round, here are the best things to do in Port Jefferson, New York, with kids—all grouped so you can plan your visit with ease.

Psst… Check Out 12 Things to Do in Suffolk County with Kids: A Family Guide for a Day Out

Fun Things to Do with Kids in Port Jefferson, Long Island

Harbor Views, Boats & Waterfront Outings in Port Jefferson

101 E Broadway, Port Jefferson

Hours: Open daily, 8 am-8 pm (check site for seasonal hours)

Admission: Free

Right along the harbor, this community hub is a must-stop for families. Kids can watch boats come and go, run around the open green space, or attend seasonal events like outdoor concerts and family movie nights. Inside, there’s often art exhibits and cultural programming— making it one of the easiest (and free!) things to do in Port Jefferson with children.

102 W Broadway, Port Jefferson

Hours: Open to the public, but check the website for the ferry schedule (if you’re taking the ferry, it’s recommended to be there 30 minutes prior to departure time)

Passenger fare: $23 (one way) & $39 (round-trip) per adult; free for children up to 12 y/o

Even if you’re not sailing to Connecticut, watching the massive ferry dock is thrilling for little ones. If you’re up for an adventure, hop aboard for a mini getaway—kids love the novelty of riding a “big boat,” and the harbor views are gorgeous year-round.

101A E Broadway, Port Jefferson

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Admission: Free

Pack a picnic and spend time overlooking the water. There’s open space to toss a ball, benches for parents to relax, and plenty of room for stroller-friendly walks. In warmer months, you’ll often find families fishing along the dock.

Beaches & Outdoor Adventures in Port Jefferson

350 Cliff Rd., Port Jefferson

Hours: Seasonal, typically 10 am–6 pm during summer

Admission: Village resident free; non-resident daily fee applies

This small, calm beach is perfect for younger kids who want to splash safely. Bring sand toys and spend a slow morning building castles while watching sailboats drift by. It’s quieter than larger Long Island beaches—a hidden gem for families. A couple of minutes away, by car, you can find Belle Terre, an affluent neighborhood known for its magnificent mansions and trails.

34 Roessner Ln, Port Jefferson

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Admission: Free

A local favorite playground known for its rocket-themed climbing structure. It’s shaded, manageable in size, and close enough to downtown so that you can pair it with lunch or ice cream afterward.

Museums & Educational Stops in Port Jefferson

412 Main St., Port Jefferson

Hours: Check website as box office hours vary; performances year-round

Tickets: Typically $20–$40

This historic Main Street theater offers family-friendly productions, holiday shows, and youth performances throughout the year. It’s a wonderful introduction to live theater for kids: intimate, welcoming, and right in the heart of the village.

115 Prospect St., Port Jefferson

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday-Sunday, 10 am-4 pm

Admission: Free; donations welcome

Step inside this 19th-century home to give kids a peek at Port Jeff’s maritime past. It’s a quick but worthwhile stop, especially for elementary-aged kids studying local history. Pair it with a longer visit to the Long Island Maritime Museum to win a true ocean lover’s heart!

Sweet Treats & Kid-Approved Eats in Port Jefferson

109D Main St., Port Jefferson

Hours: Daily, 12 pm-8 pm

Price: Ice cream cones start around $6

If you’re looking for classic small-town vibes, this is it. Handmade fudge, caramel apples, and creamy ice cream make Kilwins a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. The smell alone will lure your kids inside!

4 E Broadway, Port Jefferson

Hours: Daily, 9 am-9 pm

Price: $15–$30 per person; check menu for updated prices

A Port Jeff staple overlooking the harbor. Known for its chowder and lobster rolls, but also casual enough for families. Outdoor seating makes it easy with kids and babies.

Indoor Fun for Rainy Days in Port Jefferson

31 Chereb Ln., Port Jefferson Station

Hours: Daily, 9 am-11 pm; check for open bowling times

Price: Approx. $6–$8 per game + shoe rental

Just minutes from the village, this is a great backup plan if the weather doesn’t cooperate. Cosmic bowling nights are especially fun for older kids.

Seasonal Festivals & Events in Port Jefferson

Port Jefferson Village is known for its family-friendly events year-round. Some highlights include the Charles Dickens Festival in December with costumed characters, carolers, and Victorian charm throughout Main Street; ice sculptures in peak wintertime; the Harvest Festival during fall, with pumpkin decorating, live music, and kid activities; and free outdoor music at the Village Center lawn, part of the Summer Concert Series.

Psst… Check Out Long Island 250 Events: Celebrate America’s 250th in Suffolk County

[ /sc]