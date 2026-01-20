Discover all the things to do in Nassau County: From majestic castles to picturesque villages, we have it all!

At a Glance:

To make things easier for parents, we cover North Shore, Central Nassau, and South Shore—destinations logistically planned so you have time to actually enjoy instead of spending hours driving around.

What makes Nassau stand out is how accessible and flexible its family activities are. Many attractions are close together, parking is generally manageable, and there’s a strong balance between structured attractions and free outdoor spaces.

As Nassau County is smaller compared to Suffolk County, this local guide is great for weekend outings, school breaks, or spontaneous family days.

Finding things to do in Nassau County with kids is refreshingly doable once you know where to look. Between interactive museums, low-key nature preserves, indoor play spaces, and walkable downtowns with family-friendly restaurants, Nassau offers a wide range of activities that work for different ages, budgets, and energy levels.

This local guide is designed for real families planning real days out. Whether you have toddlers who need space to move, school-age kids who love hands-on learning, or teens who want something a little more engaging, these Nassau County family activities are easy to mix and match into half-day or full-day outings.

Psst… Check Out 12 Things to Do in Suffolk County with Kids

Things to Do on the North Shore of Nassau County

71 Old Westbury Rd, Old Westbury

Hours: Weekends, 10 am to 4 pm

Price: $18 per ticket; free for members

Old Westbury Gardens gives families space to explore without feeling rushed. The formal gardens, wide paths, and open lawns are stroller-friendly and easy for kids to roam. Many families keep visits short and focus on outdoor wandering, weather permitted, rather than touring the mansion, which works well with younger children. There’s also a café right in the middle of the gardens, where you can enjoy light bites or take a break with the kiddos.

50 Barry Dr, Glen Cove

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Sunday and Monday, closed

Price: $5 per ticket

Garvies Point combines hands-on museum exhibits with easy nature trails overlooking the water. Kids can learn about Long Island’s geology and early history, then head outside to explore paths that feel adventurous without being tiring. It’s a strong pick for families who want learning plus movement.

Things to Do in Central Nassau County

11 Davis Ave, Garden City

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 am to 4 pm. Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Price: $18 per ticket

The Long Island Children’s Museum is a go-to for families with kids under 10. Exhibits are interactive and encourage imaginative play, problem-solving, and creativity. It’s easy to spend a full morning or afternoon here without the kids losing interest.

Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Price: $18 per ticket

Planes, space exploration, and hands-on science exhibits make the Cradle of Aviation Museum a standout for school-age kids and teens. The wide layout makes it comfortable for families, and the planetarium adds an extra layer of excitement for older children.

Indoor Play & Active Fun in Nassau County

330 Michael Dr, Syosset

Hours: Wednesday, 4 pm to 8 pm; Thursday, 11 am to 8 pm; Friday, 11 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm; Monday, 11 am to 5 pm; Tuesday, closed

Price: From $38 per “jumper” plus $4 for non-slip socks (mandatory)

Bounce! is ideal for kids who need to burn energy. Open jump sessions, foam pits, and dodgeball areas keep things interesting, while structured rules make it feel manageable for parents. Please keep in mind that all visitors must purchase reusable non-slip socks from them—no other brand will be permitted.

151 Dupont Street, Plainview

Hours: Daily, 9 am to 5 pm

Price: Starting at $40 per child

Designed for toddlers and preschoolers, this imaginative play space features themed rooms that encourage pretend play and creativity. If you’re also looking for a sensory-friendly indoor activity for your kid, this place offers a clean, contained layout and calm atmosphere that both kids and parents would appreciate.

Outdoor Parks, Waterfront Walks & Nature Attractions in Nassau County

1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow

Hours: Open daily, sunrise to sunset

Price: Free

Eisenhower Park offers playgrounds, open fields, walking paths, and seasonal amenities. It’s easy to tailor a visit based on your kids’ ages, whether that means playground time or a casual family walk. Even during the coldest months, the park becomes a great hiking trail that’s far from strenuous!

1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh

Hours: Open daily, from sunrise to sunset

Price: $8 per car; free during off-peak seasons

The boardwalk is wide, flat, and perfect for strollers, bikes, or scooters. Families often pair a walk with a picnic or nearby lunch. During peak seasons, Jones Beach is also popular for a beach day as its facilities make it easy for children. For older kids and teenagers, Northwell at Jones Beach offers concerts and events in the summertime—perfect for a cool outing!

127 Middle Neck Rd, Sands Point

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm

Price: $15 per car

With castles, lawns, and waterfront views, Sands Point feels special—think of it as a real-life fairytale setting!—without being overwhelming. Families often focus on outdoor exploring rather than formal tours, which keeps the experience kid-friendly.

405 Main Street, Port Washington

Hours: Open daily

Price: Free to explore

Port Washington’s waterfront, parks, and restaurants make it easy for families to stroll, eat, and explore without planning every detail. The boardwalk and marina at Inspiration Wharf are especially popular with families because of its ice cream shops and casual dining options—a lovely stop to round up a day full of Nassau adventures.

Psst… Check Out Guide to NYC Neighborhoods: Queens