10 Fun Things to Do in Forest Hills with Kids: A Family Guide for a Day Out

From storybook streets and old-school ice cream to pizza, parks, and even a mini city hike, Forest Hills, in Queens, delivers a charming, low-key NYC family day that actually feels easy.

At a Glance:

Forest Hills blends suburban calm with NYC convenience. Its mix of historic streets, playgrounds, unique food spots, and nature makes it ideal for a walkable family outing—perfect for toddlers through tweens

Easy access via LIRR and subway. In fact, the train station is one of the most beautiful spots in Queens!

Keep in mind that many of the old, long-standing restaurants only take cash, so plan accordingly.

If you’ve ever wished for a New York City neighborhood where you can actually slow down with your kids—no crowds, no chaos, no overplanning—Forest Hills is it.

Tucked into Queens, this pocket of the city feels like a quiet exhale. You’ll find cobblestone squares that look like they belong in Europe, tree-lined streets where kids can scooter without stress, and just enough going on (cafés, parks, casual eats) to fill a full day without feeling rushed.

I may be biased, as Forest Hills was my home for many, many years before moving out to the island, but the area is indeed special. It’s the kind of place where you don’t need a strict plan. You can wander. You can stop for snacks. You can let your kids lead a little, and somehow, everything still falls into place.

Whether you’re coming from Manhattan, Long Island, or nearby neighborhoods, Forest Hills offers that rare combination NYC parents are always searching for: a day out that feels special, but still easy.

Psst… Check Out 10 Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson With Kids: A Family Guide for a Day Out

Things to Do in Forest Hills with Children: One of NYC’s Best-Kept Secrets for Families

Start at Forest Hills LIRR Station

71st Ave & Continental Ave

Arriving here instantly sets the tone. Located in Station Square, this historic LIRR stop feels more like a European village entrance than a transit hub, with cobblestones, Tudor-style buildings, and calm energy that invites you to slow down. Let kids explore the square before moving on!

Wander Through Forest Hills Gardens

Step straight from the station into one of NYC’s most picturesque neighborhoods—winding roads, ivy-covered homes, and quiet corners that feel worlds away from the city. Forest Hills Gardens is calm, beautiful, and endlessly walkable, and I can’t tell you how many hours I spent daydreaming while wandering through hidden alleys and charming streets.

Let Kids Burn Energy at MacDonald Park

87-20 Queens Blvd

A quick, reliable playground stop with space to climb, run, and reset before continuing your itinerary. It’s open daily, dawn to dusk, and when the weather cooperates, you can plan a picnic with the family or simply stop and smell the flowers around… literally!

Grab a Pie at Nick’s Pizza

108-26 Ascan Ave

A local institution alongside Lillian Pizzeria. Thin, crispy, old-school New York pizza served in a no-frills setting that locals have loved for decades. It’s best for a sit-down lunch, where you can also spot pictures of celebs (many of them Forest Hills-born and bred!) on the walls. Plan ahead, as they serve whole pies only.

Stroll and Snack Along Austin Street

The neighborhood’s main strip is packed with casual restaurants, dessert spots, and family-friendly stops—perfect for wandering without a strict plan. The vibe is lively but manageable, and the shops around will have you and the kiddos entertained for hours. If you love shopping, don’t skip Austin Street! There are also great bars and restaurants, if you’re looking for date-night options too.

105-29 Metropolitan Ave #1

Here’s where the old-school ice cream magic happens! A nearly 100-year-old ice cream parlor with vintage charm, homemade whipped cream, proper fountain soda, and unforgettable sundaes—your kids will love going back in time, and it’s the perfect nostalgic spot for parents as well. Keep in mind is cash only.

Take a Break at Prince Tea House

15 Station Square

Prince Tea House brings a touch of elegance to Forest Hills’ historic charm. While it may not have the decades-long legacy of nearby institutions, it fits seamlessly into the storybook feel of Station Square. It’s the perfect place to slow down midday, sip on tea, share delicate desserts, and take in the European-style architecture just outside the windows.

Explore Forest Hills’ Food Scene

Forest Hills’ casual food scene makes it easy to keep things playful, with Korean-style corn dogs at Oh K-Dog; German grub at Manor Oktoberfest; drinks and burgers at Forest Hills Station House, and sweet bites at Martha’s Country Bakery. These were my go-to spots whenever I needed a quick pick-me-up, and it became a tradition to visit them often once my kids came into the picture.

Visit the Forest Hills Greenmarket

Queens Blvd & 70th Ave

Open every Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm, year-round, the Greenmarket adds another layer of European flair to Forest Hills, no matter the weather. Fresh snacks, baked goods, and a strong community vibe make this a great add-on if you’re visiting on a weekend.

Go for a City Nature Escape at Forest Park

If your crew needs a true outdoor reset, head just minutes away to Forest Park—one of Queens’ largest green spaces. It’s best for easy hiking trails or biking, and there are beautiful, well-kept playgrounds there too. Families will love it because it feels like a mini country escape without leaving NYC! The park goes across Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill, and Woodhaven, but to access from Forest Hills, you may use the intersection at Forest Park Drive & Forest Hills, or Park Lane & Union Turnpike.

Psst… Check Out Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn: Fun Things to Do with Kids (A Local’s Guide)