The Ultimate Camp Fair & Activity Expo Is Coming to the Upper West Side!

Finding the perfect camp is the first step toward a summer your child will never forget! Come explore it all on Saturday, Jan. 31st at the Trevor Day Lower School at the Ultimate Camp Fair & Activity Expo, free for families.

Plan an Unforgettable Summer—All in One Afternoon

Get ready for a high-energy afternoon designed to make summer planning easy—and exciting. Families are invited to explore an incredible lineup of 2026 summer camps and activity programs, all under one roof. Whether your child is in Pre-K or Middle School, this is your opportunity to compare options, ask real questions, and discover the perfect fit for your child’s interests.

Event Details

Where: Trevor Day Lower School

Address: 1 West 88th Street, New York, NY

When: 12 pm – 3 pm

Activities run continuously—drop in anytime and enjoy the experience.

Meet camp directors and staff face-to-face, learn about day camps, sleep-away camps, and specialty programs, and be among the first to hear about upcoming promotions, open houses, and camp tours.

Plus, New York Family & Party Mags is excited to announce the Ultimate Esports Tournament, where your Gamer can compete for prizes and bragging rights!

🎮 FREE Kids Esports Tournament

Play • Compete • Have Fun

Happening during our Camp Fair – register upon arrival (spots are limited/Ages 7-12)

What to Expect

Think of it as family fun meets stress-free summer planning. While parents connect with top camps and programs from across the region, kids jump into hands-on activities, games, and creative experiences happening throughout the event.

Expect interactive fun, lively energy, and plenty of opportunities for kids to try new things while parents gather everything they need to plan an unforgettable summer.

Why You Should Attend

FREE admission for families

Meet multiple camps in one convenient location

Speak directly with camp directors and staff

Discover special offers and exclusive event promotions

Enjoy an afternoon filled with discovery, creativity, and excitement

Discover, Connect, Get Excited for Summer!

From science and sports to arts, adventure, and beyond, this is your chance to turn summer ideas into real plans. No guesswork—just great conversations and inspiring options for every kind of kid.

Reserve your FREE ticket and join us at the Ultimate Camp Fair & Activity Expo. Summer starts here.

Interested in exhibiting? Please contact summer@newyorkfamily.com to get involved.

