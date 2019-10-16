The Top Ten Photo Spots in NYC for Your Holiday Cards

It may still be October, but the holiday season rolls in fast after Halloween. With your long to-do list of holiday gift shopping and hosting plans for celebrations, we don’t want you to have to worry about where to take your family photos for your holiday cards. NYC is full of holiday hot-spots for adorable photos, and we’ve rounded up a list of our favorites. We know how important a holiday card is; it’s a sign of love and appreciation during the season of joy, and it also updates your friends and extended family on how much your little ones have grown since they last saw them! Holiday cards provide a great opportunity to get creative and have fun with different poses or props as a family. So grab your iPhone cameras, dress your little ones in their winter outfits, and get ready for your holiday photoshoot!

