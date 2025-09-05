Top Preschools & Montessori Schools

As we anticipate the arrival of summer, now is the perfect time to consider your child’s early educational journey. Whether you’re a first-time parent or exploring new options, finding the right preschool can feel overwhelming. Identifying programs that prioritize creativity, social interaction, and foundational learning is essential. But is a traditional preschool or a Montessori school—which offers a unique approach that encourages child-led exploration and independence—right for your little one? We’ve explored some local preschools and Montessori schools to give you a head start in securing a spot that aligns with your values and nurtures your child’s interests.

All Aboard Childcare Education Centers

255 N. Highland Ave., Ossining: 914-923-1700

400 Columbus Avenue, Valhalla: 914-741-1500

jenk@allabcc.com

allaboardchildcare.com

All Aboard is a family-owned and operated educational childcare facility that has been in operation since 1996. Their goal to develop the whole child is connected to extensive learning opportunities. The pre-K3 and pre-K4 programs enhance school readiness by incorporating New York State Pre-Kindergarten Learning Standards with an enriched emergent curriculum and “play to learn philosophy,” accomplished through planning, instruction and individual exploration in social/emotional, self-help, language development, motor development, pre-math, and higher level and critical thinking. Each day is designed to be exciting, enriched, and fun. Nutritious meals and an array of enrichment activities are included.

Anna & Jack’s

Larchmont Treehouse, 7-11 North Ave., Larchmont

New Rochelle Treehouse, 138 Centre Ave., New Rochelle

Pelham Treehouse, 629 5th Ave., Pelham

914-454-2591

thetreehouses.org

At Anna & Jack’s Treehouse, they believe a preschool should feel like an extension of your family. Winning Best of Westchester for six years straight reflects the trust and confidence families place in them. A team of nurturing teachers offers the same care and encouragement your child receives at home—while fostering discovery, friendship, and growth. Small classes and personalized attention create a safe, loving space where children thrive. Program highlights include a strong focus on early literacy, math, and problem-solving skills, nutritious meals and snacks prepared by dedicated chefs, Indoor and outdoor gyms that provide children with daily physical activity, weekly enrichment classes including yoga, art, music, and gym, and daily communication through the Brightwheel parent app and live stream video monitoring. Schedule a tour today and see how they are committed to making the First 5 Years Count!

Ann and Andy Childcare

2170 Saw Mill River Road, Elmsford

914-592-3027

annandandychildcare.com

Each child is considered as an individual first, and then as a member of the group. Regularly planned group activities meet children’s natural, physical, emotional, and cognitive needs at play. The carefully trained staff promotes a positive environment and keeps a balanced routine that avoids stress and overstimulation. Ann and Andy’s provides childcare to children from ages 2 months to 14 years, offering an infant, toddler, and preschool program and a before and after school program for school-aged children. They also offer a 9-week summer camp with acres of adventure. They have a flexible schedule that offers part-time and full-time care, hot meals, and age-appropriate trips.

Beth El Nursery School

1324 North Avenue, New Rochelle

914-235-2700, ext. 250

bethelnr.org/nursery

The primary goal of Beth El Nursery School (BENS) is to create a foundation for learning in a warm, nurturing environment for children ages 2 to 5 and their families, including a bridge program for children looking for the gift of another year before entering kindergarten. Inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach to early childhood education, BENS views children as competent, full of wonder and eager to explore. Their classrooms stimulate each child’s unique talents and abilities, and the specialists (i.e. music, sports, yoga) foster independent learning, creativity, and expression. The Art Studio, Sensory Gym, and STEAM Studio promote social, physical, emotional, and cognitive growth. Embracing diverse families, Beth El connects to Jewish values to create a learning and caring community.

The Chapel School

172 White Plains Road, Bronxville

914-337-3202 x1008

mbutler@thechapelschool.org

thechapelschool.org/preschool

The Chapel School’s award-winning, accredited preschool program provides a safe, nurturing, inclusive Christ-centered environment where children experience a multi-sensory, developmentally appropriate curriculum. Children build social, emotional, communication, and fine and gross motor skills while engaging in play, worship, sharing, music, storytime and outdoor play. There are new programs for the 2025-2026 school year, and student-to-teacher ratios range from 5:1 to 7:1. Programs for 3-year-olds focus on letter and literacy exposure, name recognition, purpose, cooperation and artistic impression. 4-year-olds engage in science experiments, math concepts, handwriting and phonetic connections. JuniorK 4-year-olds and full-day 3-year-olds also enjoy an embedded enrichment program that includes sign language, augmented science explorations, yoga, dramatic expression, cooking, and service learning.

Congregation Sons of Israel Nursery School

1666 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

914-762-2700

nurseryschool@csibriarcliff.org

csibriarcliff.org/nursery-school.html

CSI Nursery School is a nurturing and supportive environment where young children can learn, play, and thrive. Focusing on the development of the whole child, the program ensures the social, emotional, cognitive, and physical needs of each individual student are met. Recognizing the uniqueness of each child, a variety of activities and experiences are offered to engage all of the students. CSI Nursery School is a Jewish values-forward program that puts an emphasis on teaching Jewish values that are universal and meaningful to all families. Students will learn about Jewish holidays and traditions throughout the year in a joyful, inclusive way. The school partners together with their families to foster a sense of community and create meaningful home-school connections.

French-American School of New York (FASNY)

Manor Campus (nursery-grade 3)

111 Larchmont Ave., Larchmont • 914-250-0504

Village Campus (grades 4-8)

145 New Street, Mamaroneck • 914-250-0451

Harbor Campus (grades 9-12)

320 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck • 914-250-0477

fasny.org

admissions@fasny.org

The French-American School of New York offers a bilingual preschool program for children ages 3 and up. The program uses an innovative approach that centers on respect, empathy, positivity, learning, continuous progress, and well-being to promote language acquisition. Thematic activities are designed to improve fine and gross motor skills and align with each child’s developmental milestones. Play-based learning helps students investigate and solve problems while developing essential skills and independence. As students progress, they can choose between the French-American Program or the International Program, starting in first-grade. Both programs at FASNY prioritize a thoughtful, age-appropriate, organized pedagogical approach that fosters academic excellence and student development.

German International School New York (GISNY)

50 Partridge Road, White Plains

914-948-6513

admissions@gisny.org

GISNY.ORG

As an independent, bilingual Pre-K through Grade 12 college preparatory school, GISNY provides both expat and local families with an exceptional, future-focused education. Rooted in a German-inspired, internationally minded approach, GISNY fosters curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking while building a strong bilingual foundation in German and English. Students are encouraged to experiment, collaborate, and innovate in a supportive, academically rigorous environment. The close-knit GISNY community feels like an extended family, nurturing both intellect and character. Just outside New York City, the beautiful campus offers wide open green spaces for outdoor learning, play, and exploration. Graduates leave with the skills, confidence, and global perspective to thrive anywhere in the world.

Hudson Country Montessori School

340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle

914-636-6202

info@hudsoncountry.org

hudsoncountry.org

Established in 1972, Hudson Country Montessori School values each child’s individuality. The school believes every child deserves a nurturing and supportive education. With a highly-trained faculty, HCMS inspires a love of learning, emphasizing the human potential and the power of quality education. Children are guided through the Montessori curriculum at their own pace under the supervision of certified professional Montessori teachers. This environment fosters concentration, self-reliance, and freedom of movement, allowing for both individual and cooperative work. HCMS nurtures compassion, critical thinking, leadership, and respect for others. Serving toddlers (18 months) through grade 8, the private co-educational school offers flexible scheduling, full and half-day sessions, and extended hours from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm. Schedule a private tour for more.

Immaculate Heart of Mary School

201 Blvd., Scarsdale

914-723-5608, info@ihmscarsdale.org

ihmscarsdale.org

The IHM pre-K program aims to plant the seeds of positive self-concept, respect for people and the things surrounding us, the ability for self-regulation, and the love of learning. Their curriculum is rich with hands-on science experiments, pre-reader exercises, mathematical concepts, creative arts, structured activities, play, social interactions, religious instruction, and social development. Above all, their pre-K children learn about God and the importance of loving one another. Half and full-day programs are available for pre-K 3 and pre-K 4. IHM offers before-school care, an extended day program for all students, and a wide range of after-school clubs and activities to choose from.

Liberty Montessori Schools

155 Beechmont Drive, New Rochelle

914-636-3461

631 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

914-777-1382

libertymontessoriusa.com

Liberty has two locations, including a waterfront facility in Mamaroneck and another in a New Rochelle residential neighborhood, and offers toddlers to third-graders an updated enrichment curriculum incorporating special music programs. Liberty’s unique curriculum includes special science programs that lead advanced students into a Challenger Program, with special multilingual programs in Chinese, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese. Liberty’s school director, Dr. Jagoda, wanted to create an ideal learning environment for all children just as she did for her own. She operates the two state-of-the-art Montessori facilities that have become a “home away from home” for thousands of students worldwide. A personal tour of the facility will offer even more details about the Liberty Montessori environment.

Lightbridge Academy of Valhalla

26 Legion Drive, Valhalla

914-587-7607

lightbridgeacademy.com/valhalla-ny

Lightbridge Academy of Valhalla is now enrolling in infant, toddler, preschool, and pre-K programs. With an established reputation as the “Solution for Working Families,” it offers extended hours, 6:30 am – 6:30 pm, and backup care with flexible options for two, three, or five days a week. Created on a foundation of family values called the “Circle of Care,” Lightbridge Academy emphasizes the education, specialized care, guidance, learning, and development of every child. Their Seedlings curriculum provides intentional teaching and theme-based lessons to impact the whole child, strengthening every child’s skills in reading, writing, science, technology, and math.

Montessori Children’s Center (MCC)

220 Westchester Avenue, West Harrison

914-607-7600

ktkorngold@cmteny.com

montessorichildrensctr.com

A year-round, full-time Montessori center, MCC is recognized as a leader in childcare and Montessori education. They offer authentic, joyful, high-quality programs for children from 3 months to 5 years old. MCC is an American Montessori Society-verified school. Montessori-certified head teachers lead each group with passion and expertise. Director Dr. Korngold received the Montessori Achievement Award (2025) and was recognized by Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Charles Schumer. She was awarded the Early Education Hall of Heroes Award from the Child Care Council of Westchester (2019) and a Certificate of Merit from NYS Assembly (2019). Under her leadership, MCC has high rates of teacher retention and parent satisfaction, plus decades of experience creating life-long, confident, and compassionate learners.

Montessori School of Pelham Manor

1415 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham

914-738-1127

pelhammontessori@gmail.com

montessori school pelhamamny.com

Montessori School of Pelham works to build a sense of community, collegiality, and a learning environment where the children engage in social skills, practical life skills, literacy, math, art, science, music, yoga, and creative thinking. Following the principles of Maria Montessori, children get personalized attention and develop at their own pace in small class sizes at the Montessori School of Pelham Manor. Children become competent, confident, content and at peace with themselves and the world in a nurturing atmosphere where children develop independence, self-esteem and a love of learning. Registration for 2024-25 (toddler class, ages 2-3; Montessori classes, ages 3-6). Please call for a personal tour.

The Nurtury Montessori School

3 Westchester Locations

2097 Palmer Ave, Larchmont

431 N Ridge St., Rye Brook,

1144 North Ave, New Rochelle

914-632-6300

thenurtury-montessori.com

Discover a world where learning is an adventure at The Nurtury Montessori, which sparks curiosity and empowers young minds from ages 6 weeks to 6 years old. More than just an authentic Montessori school, it is a vibrant community dedicated to helping children thrive. Children explore with confidence, build independence, and develop a lifelong love for learning. Their specialized programs—from gentle sensory play for infants to mixed-age classrooms for toddlers and preschoolers—are crafted to meet each child exactly where they are. Families interested in seeing their child flourish are encouraged to schedule a tour to discover why The Nurtury is the perfect place to begin their journey.

Rye YMCA’s Full-Day Early Learning Center

Rockland & Palmer @ WJC

175 Rockland Ave., Mamaroneck

914-967-6363, ext. 250, Kathy@ryeymca.org

ryeymca.org/childcare/elc

The Rye Y’s Early Learning Center in Mamaroneck is a licensed full-day child care program opening in September 2025 for children ages 18 months to 5 years. Building on the success of its child care programs at the main facility in Rye, the Y is expanding to meet the growing needs of local families The Mamaroneck Center will offer Toddler, Preschool, and Pre-K full-day programs with 3-, 4-, or 5-day options. Children will build foundational skills, confidence, and healthy relationships through hands-on learning, indoor and outdoor play, arts and crafts, games, sports, STEM activities, and story time The caring, experienced staff are selected for their strong character, enthusiasm, and commitment to YMCA values.

World Cup Nursery School & Kindergarten

160 Joan Corwin Way, Chappaqua

914-238-9267

mail@worldcupschools.com

worldcupnurseryschool.com

World Cup Nursery School & Kindergarten is renowned for its excellence in early childhood education, providing a nurturing and fun environment where children thrive. With a team of dedicated, innovative educators, the school promotes self-confidence, discipline and self-esteem through play-based learning. The teacher-to-child ratio ensures personalized attention, while creative activities like music with Kenny Green, theme day and gymnastics instruction enhance the experience. Children enjoy access to outdoor playgrounds, an indoor bike track, and enrichment programs. Flexible full and partial-day programs, along with before and after care, meet the diverse needs of families. World Cup’s approach fosters both educational and personal growth, making it the perfect foundation for young learners.