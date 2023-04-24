Upcoming Free Admission Community Days at The Noguchi Museum

The Noguchi Museum in Long Island City, Queens, is hosting a series of free admission Community Days this Spring. Celebrate the rich history and wide-reaching impact of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) art in New York City and beyond on May 6, and June 17- just in time for AAPI Heritage Month!

From 11 am to 6 pm on Community Days, the Noguchi Museum will open its doors for all to explore the museum’s collection of works by its renowned founder, Isamu Noguchi. Founded in 1985, the genre-defining sculpture artist established the museum and garden as a space for welcoming, inspiring, and teaching other artists. This spring, all are welcome to engage in Noguchi’s enduring legacy in the New York City and AAPI art scene with tours and activities for people of all ages. Plus, adults and teens aged 16 and up are invited to bring their abstract ideas to life by registering for free art-making workshops.

Psst…8 NYC Day Trips for Spring Break 2023

Pick up art materials to take with you on a free tour of the museum for an immersive viewing experience, and learn from the best in the AAPI creative community with free workshops centered on themes of peace, inclusion, and uplifting others. The workshops are led by last year’s finalists for the Museum’s 2022 Open Call for Artist Banners.

Join Singapore-born artist Dione Lee on Earth Day, April 22, for “A Day in the Sun”, a workshop in Cyanotypes that uses sunshine as an artistic medium. Learn the ancient and versatile art of ink rubbing with Chinese multimedia artist Cui Fei on May 6. Lastly, the winner of the 2022 Open Call banner competition, Seoul-born June Shin, will host a workshop on design and abstraction on June 17.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to learn from the best in the field, completely free of charge! Whether you’re an expert, a novice, or simply an appreciator of art, the Community Days at the Noguchi Museum have something for everyone, while highlighting and preserving the important community values upon which the Museum was founded.

Registration is required for the hands-on workshops, and you must be 16 or older to participate. Reservations are encouraged, but not required, for free admission days, and all are welcome. If you arrive without a reservation, you may experience some wait times to enter the museum. For tickets, museum hours, and full details on the hands-on workshops, visit the museum website: tickets.noguchi.org/community-days.

The museum is located at 9-01 33rd Road (at Vernon Boulevard), Long Island City, and it is accessible via the F, N, W, and 7 trains, as well as the New York City Ferry.