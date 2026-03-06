Emphasizing heart health in your kids today can help them avoid heart problems tomorrow

At a Glance:

Parents should be aware that lifestyle can affect their children’s heart health in the future, so the time is now to start leading a healthier life

A diet low in fat and high in fruits, vegetables, lean protein and whole grains, along with regular exercise and minimal screen time can all attribute to heart health

Energy drinks, nicotine, tobacco, poor sleep and a sedentary lifestyle can all lead to health problems in children and teenagers

At my daughter’s last checkup, we learned that she had a slightly elevated cholesterol level. It wasn’t a complete shock, given her disdain for most vegetables and preference for snacktime over mealtime, but it was still concerning. High cholesterol is something adults need to worry about, not 14-year-old teenagers. Or so I thought.

While high cholesterol in children can sometimes be hereditary and not necessarily caused by poor diet and exercise – a condition called Familial hypercholesterolemia – parents still need to take action to keep their children heart healthy from a young age to avoid problems down the line.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends cholesterol screening for all children between 9 and 11 years old, and again between 17 and 21. It could be done much earlier if there is a high risk of cardiovascular disease in the family.

I spoke to Dr. Stephen Cook, Director of Nationwide Children’s Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition, to discuss the importance of heart health in kids.

I think a lot of parents feel that conditions like high cholesterol or heart ailments primarily affect adults, leading them to assume kids aren’t at risk for diet-related problems. Why is this a mistake?

Dr. Cook: The precursors or beginning points of heart disease do start in childhood and adolescence. So healthy lifestyles, like eating patterns/foods are very important in childhood but so is regular exercise and physical activity, limiting screen time and sedentary behavior, regular and adequate sleep, not starting or using tobacco or nicotine products, as well as addressing mental health or balancing/reducing stress. It’s also important for parents to realize that ‘picky eating’ is something we hear about but there is often a parent that can be picky about certain foods, and this is also where role modeling comes in.

Are there certain symptoms parents should be on the lookout for if their child doesn’t eat the healthiest diet?

Dr. Cook: There can be symptoms from certain foods, especially in excess, like high fat foods, high sugary foods, and beverages with caffeine, that can make any of us feel sluggish, and can ramp us up but then lead to a crash. There are also gastrointestinal symptoms like constipation affecting us with more processed foods and less fiber, like fruits and vegetables.

How does a child’s diet when they are young affect their lifelong heart health?

Dr. Cook: A dietary pattern is only one factor that can affect a child’s lifelong heart health, and that is very much modeled by what they are exposed to early in life and what parents and caregivers eat. Processed foods are highly palatable, and children and teens will be attracted to the sweet and savory flavors to a much greater degree. So, kids and teens will consume these foods in a very mindless manner, because they can be rewarding at times when they are not hungry.

What should parents look for when it comes to heart-healthy snacks?

Dr. Cook: Honestly, it’s very simple. Fruits, vegetables, and water are the first and easiest choice. The concept of snacking is very much an American phenomenon, and our food industry drives it to the point that we feel it’s a necessity.

What are the risks of energy drinks? Why are they so unsafe for children?

Dr. Cook: Energy drinks are something the American Academy of Pediatrics and other professional nutritional groups have recommended that children and teens should not consume at all. They have added calories as well as high levels of caffeine, usually more caffeine than in a regular cup of coffee. Caffeine can give kids many side effects such as racing heart, anxiety, elevated blood pressure, feeling jittery, but also the crash that comes when the caffeine effect wears off. This can also have a big effect on their ability to fall asleep easily and stay asleep.

Besides eating a healthy diet, what are some other ways parents can ensure their kids are staying heart-healthy?

Dr. Cook: This gets back to the overall health strategies around regular exercise, minimizing screen time, stress management, getting regular and adequate sleep. Also not starting or using tobacco in any form. These are overall family behaviors and should be brought up and discussed with that approach in mind. The goal to have even small changes or adoption of these healthy lifestyle behaviors for the whole family can be a challenge but can also be very rewarding.

According to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the following dietary steps can be taken to improve heart health in children:

Limit saturated fat in your child’s diet and replace it with unsaturated fat, and avoid trans fats altogether.

Make at least half of your family’s grains whole-grains.

Make half your family’s plate fruits and vegetables.

Switch to fat-free or low-fat milk products.

Switch to fruit for dessert.

Choose low-fat or lean cuts of meat and poultry. Include more fish, nuts, seeds, dried beans, and peas.

Control portion sizes and avoid processed foods.

Involve children in the selection and preparation of foods.

Limit children’s screen time to 1 to 2 hours daily and encourage activities that need more movement.

Encourage kids to have 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity on most days.

