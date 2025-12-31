The Green Vale School

Where Childhood is Nurtured in Pre-Nursery through 8th Grade

Choosing a school is one of the most meaningful decisions a parent can make. Families aren’t just selecting a building or a curriculum—they’re choosing the environment that will shape their child’s confidence, values, and love of learning. In a city and region full of options, the search can feel overwhelming.

That’s where The Green Vale School—a private school on Long Island, NY, founded in 1923—stands apart. By focusing exclusively on the years from Pre-Nursery through 8th Grade, Green Vale invests fully in childhood itself—those formative years when identity is shaped, curiosity is ignited, and emotional foundations are built for life. When we heard about Green Vale’s unique learning environment, we knew we had to share this with parents.

Green Vale truly recognizes the value of early childhood education. “At Green Vale, we view the years from age 2 through early adolescence as the most crucial in a child’s development,” explains Head of School Dr. Jesse Dougherty. “Because we don’t have a high school, everything we do is intentionally designed for these stages—the teachers we hire, the programs we offer, and the way we structure each day.”

This focus frees children from the pressures of sharing space with much older teens and allows them to grow with confidence. The result? Students leave Green Vale not only with strong academic foundations, but “a deep sense of who they are as learners and as people,” Dougherty says.

The impact of childhood education focus is evident among all three divisions at Green Vale: Early Childhood, Lower School, and Upper School. For example, Delphine Michaud, Head of Lower School, shares: “In Lower School, students are at a magical stage—old enough to be independent thinkers, young enough to embrace joy. Our Pre-N–8 model lets us focus entirely on that balance.”

In nurturing childhood, Green Vale also ensures every child feels seen as an individual. “Individual attention is at the heart of the Green Vale experience,” Dougherty shares. Small class sizes and a low student-teacher ratio mean every child is understood deeply—by classroom teachers and by the wider school community. “Our goal is for every student to feel seen, challenged, and supported—and to love coming to school each day,” says Dougherty.

Michaud reinforces this: “Every child’s learning journey is different. Our small class sizes make it possible to truly meet students where they are and help them grow from there.”

Catherine Iannotta, Head of Upper School, adds: “Teachers know students deeply: their strengths, their stress points, their passions. That understanding lets us challenge them appropriately and support them thoughtfully.”

Alongside individualized attention, parents want a school that will develop their childhood holistically– not just academically. “Emotional growth at Green Vale begins the moment a child enters our Early Childhood program and continues intentionally through 8th Grade,” explains Dougherty. “At every age, our five core values—Community, Character, Reflection, Resourcefulness, and Respect—guide how students interact, make choices, and understand their impact on others.”

Kelly Flink, Head of Early Childhood, shares how they go beyond academics: “Social-emotional learning is woven into everything we do. Early Childhood is where children learn how to be part of a community. We teach children to identify their feelings, solve problems, and show empathy—skills that become the roots of resilience later on.”

And this full development extends all the way through the Upper School, as Iannotta explains: “The middle school years are transformative. We focus on helping students build confidence, intellect, and character—skills essential for high school and beyond.” Empathy is a large part of this: “We help students understand their impact on others. Empathy, respect, and reflection are not abstract concepts—they’re practiced daily,” she adds.

Not only does Green Vale excel at recognizing each individual child and developing them socially and emotionally, but the school creates a community for both students and families. “Our community is close-knit, warm, and deeply invested in every child’s growth,” Dougherty says. “There’s a genuine sense that everyone—teachers, students, and families—is working toward the same goal.”

Upper schoolers guide younger students; younger students look up to older peers; parents are partners in the learning journey. Iannotta explains: “Belonging is powerful at this age. Students feel connected not only to their grade but to younger students who look up to them and older students who guide them.” Dougherty sums it up well: “When families join Green Vale, they become part of something enduring and meaningful.”

So if you’re looking for a school that will help your child reach their full potential and form their identity, look no further.

“Our alumni often tell us that their confidence, curiosity, and love of learning were born here,” says Dougherty. “That’s the true power of a Pre-N through 8th Grade experience: it builds a foundation not just for academic success, but for a life of purpose and fulfillment.”

To learn more, schedule a tour or apply, head to greenvaleschool.org.