The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical Coming to Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical!

This holiday season, The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves leap off the shelf and land center stage in the family holiday musical, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical. Prepare to be transported to the North Pole and get an inside look at the enchanted lives of the beloved holiday icons.

The Elf on the Shelf, comes to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, December 26, 2021, for performances at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets start at $44.95 with special VIP packages available for $89.95 and are available online and at the Kings Theatre Box Office Mondays through Saturdays from 12:00pm – 5:30pm. The production is a perfect seasonal blend of music, dance, and holiday magic with Santa’s Scout Elves.

This fun, family-friendly 75 minute show (plus 15 minute intermission) about the secret lives of Scout Elves is sure to be a holiday favorite. Kids of all ages will adore the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Prepare to be razzled and dazzled seeing everyone’s favorite Scout Elves come to life on the big stage with an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the splendor of the season to every family in audience.

While the show must go on, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is committed to bringing live entertainment back safely and creating an environment for audience members, crew, and cast members to enjoy this experience with an added level of protection. Mills Entertainment is pleased to bring families this theatrical production with enhanced safety protocols in place. In addition to the safety measures put in place by their venue partners, Mills Entertainment requires all attendees over the age of two to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, any patron who is experiencing a fever or is not feeling well is encouraged to stay home. For a full list of the Kings Theatre policies, please visit www.KingsTheatre.com.

